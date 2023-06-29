The Ocean Is A Ridiculously Scary Place, And These 27 Horrifying Stories That Confirm It

Terry Jo Duperrault was just 11 years old when she was found floating in the ocean on a small raft. It turned out that Terry had been on a boat just a few days before with her family and a man named Julian Harvey...who had, himself, been recently rescued out at sea.

The twist is that Harvey had actually tried to kill Terry and her family. He had been hired by Terry's family to captain a yacht for a once-in-a-lifetime around-the-world trip. But, instead, he murdered everyone on board and left Terry on the sinking yacht to drown before he escaped.

When Terry was found alive, Harvey (who did not expect her to survive his ploy), was notified. Just hours later, Harvey died by suicide.