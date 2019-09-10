Get Your Partner To Wear These Couples Costumes This Halloween

Dressing up for Halloween can be a little tedious when you have no idea what to dress up as. If your partner is also struggling to find a Halloween costume, why not try a couples costume?

If you decide to give a couples costume a shot, know that you'll have plenty of options to choose — and none of them are boring. You could either pay homage to some of the greatest love stories, like Lucy and Ricky from I Love Lucy, or try a funny costume, like the two pieces of an Oreo cookie or PB & J. The possibilities are endless.

And before you worry about cost, don't. A Halloween couples costume doesn’t have to be expensive. In fact, you could DIY it. It can be as easy as buying a long, black wig, putting on a black dress, and calling yourself Morticia Addams; while your partner dresses up in a black suit and tie to embody Gomez.

Here are our favorite couples costumes that will take your “best couple” status to the next level.