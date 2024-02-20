26 restaurants now open on Fort Myers Beach, from waterfront wonders to small beach bars

Season often brings an array of visitors and spring breakers to Fort Myers Beach.

If you fall into this category — welcome to Southwest Florida.

And if you’re wondering where to eat, I’ve got your back.

Here is a list of restaurants that opened or reopened since Hurricane Ian came roaring through in September 2022.

Bella Mozzarella Pizza & Grill: The pizzeria & grill is serving slices, salads, subs and more daily in Times Square. 1000 Fifth Ave.; (239) 401-0555; bellamozzarellabeach.com

Bonita Bill’s: Place your breakfast, lunch, dinner or drink order, sit back and relax at a waterfront seat in this longtime open-air waterfront cafe along Fishermans Wharf under Matanzas Pass Bridge. Live music daily. 702 Fishermans Wharf; (239) 463-6119; follow on Facebook and Instagram

Cabanas Beach Bar & Grille: After the original location was destroyed by Ian, their pals at Coste Island Cuisine let them relocate upstairs where they have the 360 degree bar area and indoor and outdoor seating. 2000 Estero Blvd.; (239) 765-0595; cabanasbeachbar.com

Dixie Fish Co.: The historic, open-air, seafood-focused Fort Myers Beach restaurant “looks better than ever” according to co-owner Marty Harrity. It reopened last February after being hit hard by Hurricane Ian. 714 Fishermans Wharf; (239) 233-8837; dixiefishfmb.com

Doc Ford’s Rum Bar & Grill: While the Sanibel location returned in February, the more heavily Ian-damaged Fort Myers Beach restaurant was redone and reopened in late July. 708 Fishermans Wharf, Fort Myers Beach, (239) 765-9660; docfords.com

Flipper’s On The Bay: This gem across from Lovers Key on the quiet end of Black Island is well worth the drive down the beach. Enjoy the tropical and classic seafood menu while watching dolphins roll in Estero Bay from the open-air dining room. (8767 Estero Blvd.; 239-765-1025; flippersotb.com)

Fresh Catch Bistro moved a mile down Fort Myers Beach after the original location was destroyed by Hurricane Ian.

Fresh Catch Bistro: The original location of this Fort Myers Beach restaurant was destroyed by Hurricane Ian. It reopened a year ago a mile down the island. And it has one of my favorite happy hours around. 4761 Estero Blvd.; (239) 488-2400; freshcatchbistro.com

Heavenly Biscuit on Wheels: After its building was washed away, Tyler Lukesic revived the beloved breakfast and lunch joint in the form of a food truck at the restaurant's former site. 110 Mango St.; (239) 333-7713; follow on Facebook

Tyler and Kayla Lukesic have brought the new Heavenly Biscuit on Wheels food truck to Fort Myers Beach.

Junkanoo Below Deck: After it was destroyed by Hurricane Ian, owner Franco Russo found a new home for his two beach restaurants. Fresh Catch is on the top floor with elevated views of the back bay, while Junkanoo is its super casual counterpart below with equally nice views. 4761 Estero Blvd.; (239) 488-2400; follow on Facebook

La Ola: Tom Houghton’s Ola Express — a 16-foot food trailer — and clever use of shipping containers and decks has this beach staple going strong in Times Square with fun food, live music and plenty of ice cold beverages. 1035 Estero Blvd.; (239) 765-2222; laolasurfside.com or follow on Facebook

Lighthouse Tiki Bar: The poolside tiki bar at Lighthouse Resort is known for friendly service and a cool vibe. It’s open from 9 a.m. to midnight and serves food from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. 1051 Fifth Ave.; (239) 356-7829; lighthouseislandresort.com

Liki Tiki BBQ has plenty of cold beer and beachy cocktails.

Liki Tiki BBQ: Seven months after Hurricane Ian destroyed its Fort Myers Beach location, the popular local and tourist-friendly restaurant opened its new home on May 1 in the former site of Skip One Seafood and the Sandy Butler on San Carlos Boulevard, a mile before the Matanzas Pass Bridge. 17650 San Carlos Blvd.; (239) 224-4923; likitikibbq.com

Margaritaville Beach Resort: All the bars and restaurants in this brand new resort are open to the public, including JWB Grill, License to Chill Bar & Grill, 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill, Lah De Dah Beach Bar & Grill and Coconut Telegraph Coffee Shop. 251 Crescent St.; (239) 899-4001; margaritavilleresorts.com

Meli’s Ice Cream: This sweet trailer with creative ice cream flavors and shakes sits in Times Square where Kilwins was before Ian washed it away. 50 Old San Carlos Blvd.; follow on Facebook and Instagram

MoJoe’s Coffee Café: This sweet coffee shop offers breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on a shaded patio perfect for sipping the morning away. 1740 Estero Blvd.; (239) 314-5575; follow on Facebook

Crab stuffed avocado floats from Mr. Waves Island Bar on Fort Myers Beach

Mr. Waves Island Bar: Don’t let the name fool you — this isn’t just a beach bar. From spicy shrimp boats to FMB Buffalo chicken & bacon flatbread, it’s a pleasant surprise. 1028 Fifth St.; (239) 299-9311; mrwavesislandbar.com

Nervous Nellie’s: This remodeled and ready casual waterfront restaurant just reopened on Jan. 20 with special events, live music and a pet-friendly patio. 1131 First St.; (239) 999-8077; nervousnellies.net or follow on Facebook

Parrot Key Caribbean Grill: The waterfront restaurant, just before the Matanzas Pass Bridge at Salty Sam’s Marina, features some of the most unique bloody marys around during Sunday brunch. But go anytime to enjoy waterfront views in the breeze-filled open-air dining room, at the spiffy new bar or at a dockside table or booth. 2500 Main St.; (239) 463-7333; myparrotkey.com; follow on Facebook and Instagram

Parrot Key Caribbean Grill's Monster Marys come topped with whole snapper, cheeseburger sliders or bacon grilled cheese.

Petey’s Upper Deck: This popular waterfront bar on the second floor at Matanzas on the Bay reopened seven months after Ian. 416 Crescent St.; (239) 463-3838; matanzasonthebay.com

Pink Shell: This beach resort and marina on the west end of the island has three restaurants and a bar, open to guests and the public alike. Bob's Beach Bar is for adult beverages only, while Jack's Restaurant serves breakfast daily and Bongo's has seafood, sandwiches and cocktails from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. poolside. Rae's Real Italian, open for dinner only, is the resort's new restaurant. 275 Estero Blvd.; (877) 583-2901; pinkshell.com

Lisa Lahners and TJ Holzapfel, the owners of The RUDE Shrimp Company, salvaged part of the original sign after Hurricane Ian destroyed their restaurant on Fort Myers Beach. They reopened in a new location at Moss Marina in June 2023.

RUDE Shrimp Company: After Hurricane Ian destroyed their Fort Myers Beach restaurant, owners Lisa Lahners and TJ Holzapfel got shipping containers and have settled in at Moss Marina. 450 Harbor Court, Unit 1; (239) 396-0246; therudeshrimpco.com

Snug Harbor: The waterfront restaurant features a heavy dose of fresh seafood, burgers, salads, sandwiches and more overlooking Matanzas Pass. 645 Old San Carlos Blvd.; (239) 463-4343; snugharbor.restaurant or follow on Facebook

Wahoo Willie’s: This tiki bar & grill is a short walk to Time Square and a popular spot for happy hour, live entertainment, food, drinks and fun. 645 San Carlos Blvd.; (239) 233-8081; wahoowillies.com or find on Facebook or Instagram

The Whale: While The Whale is in the process of rebuilding (we can’t wait!), it has rotating food trucks and is serving plenty of cold beverages under a huge white tent along Estero Boulevard. 1249 Estero Blvd.; (239) 463-5505; thewhalefmb.com or follow on Facebook

Yo! Taco: This food stop has settled in quite nicely next to the pier in Times Square. Follow on Facebook to see if your name is listed to score a free taco. 1005 Estero Blvd.; find on Facebook

Yucatan Beach Stand has reopened with a full menu and regular hours on Fort Myers Beach.

Yucatan Beach Stand: This super casual open-air bar & grill has plenty of seating options at the main bar inside, the swing bar outside, or at tables in the dining room or on the covered outdoor patio. It’s also home to the frozen spiced mango meltdown. Just saying. 250 Old San Carlos Blvd.; (239) 333-4386; yucatanbeachstand.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram

If I’ve missed something, drop me a note so I can add it to the list.

Robyn George is a food and dining reporter for The News-Press. Connect at rhgeorge@fortmyers.gannett

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: From Doc Ford's to Yucatan: 26 restaurant open on Fort Myers Beach