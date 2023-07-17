A 26-year-old ended up bedbound and covered in scabs from a skin condition that some doctors don't believe exists

Crome has experienced topical steroid withdrawal flare ups for over two years. Images courtesy of Megan Crome

Megan Crome was debilitated by a condition called topical steroid withdrawal.

Topical steroid withdrawal can happen to some people who use steroid creams for conditions like eczema.

TSW is a poorly understood condition, meaning people like Crome turn to social media for help.

Megan Crome was lying in a makeshift bed on the couch at her mom's house in Essex, UK. It was spring 2021, and her face was swollen and covered in itchy, rock-hard scabs that she would scratch off in her sleep, re-opening the wounds and restarting the painful cycle.

Once someone who loved going out and enjoying life, the 25-year-old had spent the past six weeks on leave from work, moving robotically from her bedroom to the bed on the couch where her mom looked after.

Crome was in the midst of topical steroid withdrawal, a serious, rare, and poorly understood condition that can occur in some people who regularly use or stop using what are known as topical steroids on their skin, Dr. Marvin Rapaport, a doctor who claims to have cured 7,000 people of the condition, said.

Topical steroids are creams, lotions, and gels, which treat inflamed, irritated skin caused by conditions such as eczema, dermatitis, and psoriasis. According to the National Eczema Association, there are currently no affordable alternatives to these cheap drugs that work as well.

Some doctors don't believe TSW exists

Awareness of the condition, also known as topical steroid addiction or red skin syndrome, has grown in recent years. This is partly thanks to people sharing their experiences on social media, particularly TikTok where the #topicalsteroidwithdrawal tag has at least 600 million views and videos of TSW sufferers pop up on users' feeds.

According to Rapaport, the symptoms of TSW while a person is using topical steroids include an itching, burning, and stinging rash, and a red rash that develops in other parts of the body to the initial inflammation.

When patients stop using the steroids, symptoms can range from enlarged lymph nodes, dry and irritated eyes, insomnia and fatigue, to emotions that can feel unstable, previously undiagnosed depression or anxiety, nerve pain, and hypersensitivity to water, among others.

Story continues

Despite the severity of the condition, a lack of research means that aside from its link with the overuse of steroid creams, key information such as its cause, how many people have TSW, and why it only affects some steroid cream users is unknown. Research suggests prescribers aren't clear about how often patients should apply these creams or don't make them aware of the risks.

One theory goes that TSW could be caused by the body reacting to a sudden absence of topical steroids in the system, triggering changes to blood vessels that regulate the temperature of the skin.

The situation isn't helped by the fact that, according to Celia Moss, a TSW researcher and an honorary consultant dermatologist based in Birmingham, UK, many dermatologists don't know what the condition is or believe it exists.

Patients can be misdiagnosed as having severe eczema that has returned after stopping using topical steroids, she said.

This means sufferers are unable to get the support and medication they need and are forced to turn to less reliable information sources, such as social media, for help.

People can struggle with topical steroid withdrawal for years

Crome was officially diagnosed with TSW by a doctor in March 2023 — two years after she self-diagnosed online.

In February 2021, Crome took a break from the topical steroid creams she had used to treat her eczema on and off for 18 years, because she had shingles on her face. Her eczema symptoms got worse: her skin was red, very dry, and flakey.

This wasn't the first time she's had unexpected symptoms after pausing the creams. In the past she'd had "red sleeves" — a common TSW symptom where it looks as if the person is wearing a red shirt — and her face had swollen up like a "big red balloon."

"Red sleeves" is a symptom of TSW where a red rash spreads over a person's arms or legs. Image courtesy of Megan Crome

But each time she went to a doctor they'd refer her to a dermatologist who would prescribe a protopic — an immunosuppressant for eczema — or a stronger steroid cream.

While there is no optimal treatment plan for TSW, according to the National Eczema Association, what she needed was to be told to stop using topical steroids to allow her skin to heal. Some people can also benefit from using certain medications, although more research is needed. According to one analysis, TSW recovery often takes more than three months, but some people can struggle for years, the National Eczema Association states.

Rapaport said TSW is like any other dependency and you must give up the steroid creams to get better: "Addiction is addiction. You're an alcoholic, you stop the alcohol."

Desperate for answers, Crome posted her symptoms to an eczema support group on Facebook where she was flooded with comments diagnosing protopic withdrawal and topical steroid withdrawal: her body was addicted to the creams that were supposed to be helping her.

Finally, it seemed like she had an answer.

She gave up the creams the same day, but Crome was unaware of how bad things would get.

'It was like I was on my deathbed'

The first six months after ditching the creams were "absolute hell," Crome said.

Initially, her skin was painfully dry and her face was swollen. Her skin would weep at night and dry into scabs by the morning.

A few weeks in, Crome woke up unable to move because of the pain. Her boyfriend had to bandage her arms, legs, and face the night before so she wouldn't itch the scabs in her sleep.

Her parents were visiting and started crying when they walked in and saw her lying in bed wrapped up "like a mummy."

"It was like I was on my deathbed, it was horrible," she said.

Crome took sick leave from work, left London, and went to live with her family in months three and four so her mom could look after her.

"You couldn't pay me a hundred million pounds to go through that again. It was like torture," Crome said.

Image courtesy of Megan Crome

Despite the pain, Crome felt motivated to power through the first year of TSW, with the Facebook groups there to support her throughout.

"I was committed to the Facebook group," she said. "They were more helpful than the doctor most of the time."

The groups suggested remedies — such as dead sea salt baths — that helped ease some of the pain she initially felt.

But while some remedies can be helpful, Rapaport said he has seen some online that were "outlandishly outrageous," from "acupuncture to standing on your head," he joked. He said what these people need is medical care.

Dr. Peter Lio, professor of clinical dermatology at Northwestern University, told the National Eczema Association: "Start with a trusted dermatologist. But, because it is relatively rare, many practitioners have never even heard about it.

"If that venue is not helpful, reach out to ITSAN or the National Eczema Association for help finding a practitioner who may be able to help," referring to The International Topical Steroid Awareness Network.

TikTok is a hub for people with TSW

As flare-ups continued two years after she got shingles and stopped the creams, Crome was left with an open wound on her face and was constantly fatigued, meaning she had no social life — not helped by the fact that alcohol made her flare up.

She began to lose her positive mindset.

But documenting her TSW journey with daily posts to her TikTok account, which she started updating regularly in January 2022, kept her going. As she saw her follower count rise, she felt motivated to recover.

Crome with an open wound on her face, caused by TSW

Image courtesy of Megan Crome

She started the account when the condition had become a trending topic, and soon the platform became a hub for a community of sleep-deprived TSW sufferers with red sleeves, bathroom cabinets packed with abandoned steroid creams, and many questions about what was wrong with them.

After avoiding doctors as much as she could for two years, Crome was thankful when she finally received her diagnosis in March 2023, from a dermatologist who specializes in TSW treatment.

"Two years in, I can't believe it's finally happened," Crome said in a TikTok, showing a letter from the doctor to the camera. "In black and white, diagnosis: topical steroid withdrawal."

TSW flare-ups can continue for three and five years, according to Rapaport, but for now, Crome keeps going in the hope that the condition will one day be just a memory.

Read the original article on Insider