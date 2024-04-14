255 local rats need your help: Yep, you read correctly

*Above video shows the most unusual animals in Ohio*

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — When you see their pictures in the slide show below in this story, you might just find them cute?

255 pet rats, could use a helping hand, or perhaps a helping paw.

The Medina County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, is asking for pet rat supplies.

“These little creatures came from a neglectful situation within our county,” according to the Medina County County SPCA social media page. “We are in desperate need of extra rodent supplies! “We need water bottles with chain cage holders, towels, rodent chew toys, and rodent food.”

But, those pet rats are now locals

Staff added that, “We also need cat cleaners as well. If you are interest in becoming a volunteer and helping the animals, please fill out the volunteer application.” You can fill out the application by clicking here.

So, without further ado, check out the slide show below to see the little rascals!

Courtesy: Medina County SPCA

Courtesy: Medina County SPCA

Courtesy: Medina County SPCA

Courtesy: Medina County SPCA

You can read more about pet rats by clicking on this article titled ‘Pet rats: A guide to the surprisingly smart and affectionate rodent.’

“Here at MCSCPA, we take in animals of all walks of life. Hoofed, pawed, scale-y, feather-y, you name it! We are more than just a cat and dog shelter! Please consider donating not only money, but also your time! You can help make a big impact on an abused, neglected, sick, or injured animal of our community,” staff said.

