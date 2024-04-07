25 years and counting: Green City Market open for 2024

CHICAGO — The Green City Market is open for 2024, marking 25 years in the city’s Lincoln Park neighborhood.

The market’s opening came a month early, which was made possible by donors who helped the non-profit organization with rising operating costs.

For the 60 farmers, food producers and other vendors at Green City Market, an extended season can be a gamechanger for their bottom line.

WGN’s Judy Wang takes you to Lincoln Park to cover the market’s opening for the spring, summer and fall seasons.

For more information on Green City Market, visit their website online by clicking here.

