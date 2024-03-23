25 Women for 2024: Karen Miller builds lives and new homes

When Karen Miller was working in central Florida as a social worker, running a group home for teenagers and investigating child abuse cases, she never would have imagined that someday, her social work skills would come in handy in the construction business.

But, now serving as the CEO of Tallahassee Lender’s Consortium, she has transitioned from rebuilding lives to building homes for Tallahasseeans who otherwise might not have one.

Her tenacity and compassion for others has made her an inspiration and a leader, and one of Tallahassee’s 25 Women You Need to Know.

She originally joined the Tallahassee Lenders’ Consortium as a contracts manager. “I had so much to learn,” she recalls. “I didn’t know anything about building houses, but I continued to work and learn and when the organization did a nationwide search for a new CEO, I applied and got the job.” She took the helm during the COVID-19 pandemic and has thrived ever since. “We have been rolling and it is exciting!”

“This industry was different for me, but I saw individuals and families wanting to better their lives, and that is what I have done my whole career,” she says ”wish you could see the smiles on their faces when they get their keys in their hands, or they tell their TLC stories. YES!”

Raised in central Florida by parents who were both teachers, Miller grew up with a strong appreciation for the value of a diverse education. “My dad was in mathematics and my mom was in history with an emphasis on African American studies,” Miller said. “We grew during integration, and my parents always told me and my siblings that we could do anything we wanted to.”

She saw her father create the first teacher’s union in Orange County and her mother become one of the first Black professors at Valencia Community College. “They set high expectations for me, and I don’t think I ever let them down.”

Miller has made Tallahassee home and is an active member of Paul Russell Road Church of Christ and a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. When she’s not volunteering, you might find Miller in the kitchen, cooking for her family, including her husband and three grown children.

“I love to cook big meals,” she said, “not everyday meals.” It’s easy to imagine being welcomed to Miller’s table and feeling like part of the family, with a football or basketball game on in the background, as she is an avid sports fan.

But even when relaxing, her mind is on those she serves through affordable housing. “I love the diversity of activities in Tallahassee. There is always something going on,” Miller said. “What is nice is riding around and looking at the beauty of the neighborhoods and all the new housing. It gives me ideas as TLC builds homes in Tallahassee.”

And when she gets home from a sporting event or a festival at Cascades Park, she’s happy to be at home with her husband. “My favorite pastime is just spending time with my honey,” she said. “He makes me laugh and always feel loved.”

Working in the housing industry may be a second career for Miller, but it’s clear she has been in the business of building her entire life. From working with at-risk families and teenagers to rebuild lives at a children’s home in central Florida to helping people purchase their own home in Tallahassee, building is what Miller does best.

“I have looked to many women and men that I can continually learn from and be inspired by throughout my life and career,” Miller said. Luckily for us, we can learn from and be inspired by her, too.

