25 Women for 2024: Josie Tamayo's passion, purpose unite in Volunteer Florida

Emigrating as a small child from Santiago de Cuba, to Milledgeville, Georgia, Josefina “Josie” Tamayo approaches all she does with a love for service and a staunch commitment to the country that made her American dream possible. “My parents were my first mentors and true heroes,” she says. “They gave us the ability to live the American dream.”

Now, Tamayo focuses on ensuring that the dream is available to others, serving as a pioneer in the law profession, a role model for others, and an example of the incredible power of service to others. Her work ethic and drive have made her one of Tallahassee's 25 Women You Need to Know.

That drive comes from a sense of duty and gratitude. “I am a person who lives every day with passion and purpose,” she says. “I truly believe that giving back to our great country is our patriotic duty. I emigrated to the U.S. as a small child with my parents. Their sense of service and giving back to the United States was present every day in our lives, as was the importance of understanding the gift of freedom.”

Josefina "Josie" Tamayo is one of the 25 Women You Need to Know for 2024.

Tamayo received her bachelor’s degree from Emory University and her law degree from Georgia State University, and enjoyed 37 years as a public servant serving as an Assistant State Attorney General Counsel for six state agencies and Acting Secretary for the Department of Juvenile Justice as well as other executive positions.

She is currently the CEO of Volunteer Florida, a position she was appointed to by the Governor. “I am blessed to be the CEO of Volunteer Florida now celebrating its 30th anniversary. This organization impacts Floridians’ lives every day. It is dedicated to promoting volunteerism and national service. It serves as the lead for managing volunteers and donations before, during, and after natural disasters and assisting our fellow Floridians with recovery efforts. We are small but mighty and are here to serve.”

Since her appointment, Tamayo has raised statewide awareness of how volunteering changes lives and strengthens communities.

“Throughout my career, I have had the opportunity to work with various people and organizations. A simple act of kindness in assisting someone in need by volunteering can change their lives and your own and make our communities more resilient," Tamayo said. "I have seen this firsthand by being on the ground and witnessing the devastation caused by natural disasters and other acts.”

The opportunity to serve others is a 365 day opportunity.

She is humble when acknowledging the numerous awards and recognitions she has received, including the distinction of serving for three years as the First Cuban American Woman appointed to serve as Circuit Judge in the Second Judicial Circuit and receiving the Distinguished Service Award from the Council on Crime and Delinquency, among others.

As a leader, she also personally volunteers countless hours, enjoys mentoring, and is a regularly sought-after speaker on topics such as volunteerism, leadership and the law, explaining, “My decision to practice law was influenced by my desire to serve the public interest.”

Tamayo is inspired by other women who have been role models, inspirations, and friends. “Former Secretary Simone Marstiller, whom I have had the pleasure of working with for over 20 years, like many of us, is a woman of faith and conviction who worked very hard to achieve her successes.”

She appreciates the leadership of Judge Nina Ashenafi- Richardson, “She was the first person to reach out to me when I was appointed to the Circuit bench. She was there to help and advise; we have been friends since then – also a woman of faith and conviction whose background many can relate to.”

You can imagine the culture shock of the transition from Castro-controlled Cuba to the southern drawl of middle Georgia and north Florida, but Josie enjoys her adopted home. “Tallahassee is our home and provides a strong sense of community. It is wonderful to be out and about, run into friends and colleagues, and meet new ones. Unlike other places I have visited, we say good morning and greet folks here,” she said.

“I love spending time with my family and friends, meeting people from different parts of the world, and understanding their history, volunteering and mentoring in our community, and good shopping finds.”

Whether or not you know Josie personally, her influence and energy are present in all of our lives as an example of service, professionalism, and confidence in the power of community.

