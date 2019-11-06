30+ Thanksgiving Appetizers to Kick Off the Feast

When it comes to Thanksgiving dinner, the turkey is the star of the show. But before you get to the bird, there are plenty of opportunities to impress your guests' palates.



Start Thanksgiving dinner off on the right foot with one of our delicious Thanksgiving appetizers. It doesn’t matter if your guests prefer something healthy, like a cauliflower salad, finger foods, like meatballs, or even something sweet, like a pumpkin butter on crackers — we’ve got a Thanksgiving appetizer for every single one of your guests. From hummus and zucchini boats to flatbreads and sweet potato cups, these Thanksgiving appetizers can be prepared a couple of minutes before the party starts or a couple of hours if you have time to spare. And the best part about these Thanksgiving appetizer recipes? You don’t have to be a professional chef to prepare something that’s both delicious and beautiful in presentation.

