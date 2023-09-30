25 Things Millennials And Gen X'ers Did Growing Up That Feel Very, Very, Very Weirdly Outdated Today

1. Having to rewind a movie you rented or else risk being charged an extra fee for not doing it:

2. Always being on the lookout for what new stickers they put in the vending machine at the supermarket or store:

3. Remembering to NEVER put the receiver near your mouth when using a pay phone because of germs:

4. Only (usually) being able to learn/see the correct lyrics to a song by reading them from the album's liner notes:

5. And only being able to listen to special remixes or exclusive B-side songs if you bought pricey import CD singles:

6. Buying a CD tower so you could display your CD collection:

7. Buying expensive foreign magazines if it featured an artist or celeb you liked, just so you could see new photos of them:

8. Having your parents leave the number of the restaurant or friend's house they were going to be at so — if you were staying home alone — you could reach them.

9. Writing your phone number on literally anything if you wanted to give it to somebody:

10. Having to wait for your local radio station to premiere a new song by a band or artist you liked:

11. Having to wait — sometimes for hours — for MTV to play a music video that you loved:

12. Being happy that your favorite show had entered syndication because it meant you could watch reruns of it everyday:

13. Or being frustrated if a show you liked was canceled or pulled of syndication because you then had NO way to watch it:

14. Looking forward to commercial breaks because you hoped they'd play your favorite commercial:

15. Going to the nearest gas station to get directions and hoping you remember everything (if your parents made you go inside and ask):

#IRememberWhenYouHadTo run into a gas station to ask for directions when you got lost. 02:13 PM - 09 Aug 2017

16. Making sure you bought your favorite Disney movie on VHS before it went into "the vault":

17. "Screening phone calls" by waiting to see who was leaving a message on the answering machine and then deciding whether to answer or not:

18. Checking the weather by turning on The Weather Channel and hoping the local forecast was on:

19. Having to watch whatever movie was playing on your flight ('cause there were no on-demand movies or TV channels):

20. Sending friends and family members postcards when you were on vacation so you could tell them how much you were enjoying it:

21. Going through the TV Guide and checking what TV shows or movies you wanted to watch that week — so that you could plan your week around it":

22. Carrying around several reward cards so you could get points or free food:

23. Having friends or family randomly show up at your house without calling because they "happened to be in the neighborhood."

24. Opening up the photo processing envelope at the store (before your parents or you even paid for them) to A.) Make sure they were your photos, and B.) See how they came out:

25. And lastly, always carrying around cash (even if you were old enough to have a credit card) because fast food restaurants, movie theaters, Starbucks, and smaller shops only took cash, and debit cards were not a thing:

