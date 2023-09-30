25 Things Millennials And Gen X'ers Did Growing Up That Feel Very, Very, Very Weirdly Outdated Today

16.Making sure you bought your favorite Disney movie on VHS before it went into "the vault":
17."Screening phone calls" by waiting to see who was leaving a message on the answering machine and then deciding whether to answer or not:
18.Checking the weather by turning on The Weather Channel and hoping the local forecast was on:
19.Having to watch whatever movie was playing on your flight ('cause there were no on-demand movies or TV channels):
20.Sending friends and family members postcards when you were on vacation so you could tell them how much you were enjoying it:
21.Going through the TV Guide and checking what TV shows or movies you wanted to watch that week — so that you could plan your week around it":
22.Carrying around several reward cards so you could get points or free food:
23.Having friends or family randomly show up at your house without calling because they "happened to be in the neighborhood."
24.Opening up the photo processing envelope at the store (before your parents or you even paid for them) to A.) Make sure they were your photos, and B.) See how they came out:
25.And lastly, always carrying around cash (even if you were old enough to have a credit card) because fast food restaurants, movie theaters, Starbucks, and smaller shops only took cash, and debit cards were not a thing:
