I'm Shocked, Disturbed, And Horrified By These Facts About Oppenheimer And The Atomic Bomb

First two weeks: Mainly severe burns from rays and flames, and wounds (trauma) from the blast and falling structures.

Third week through eighth week: Symptoms of damage by radioactive rays, e.g. hair loss, anemia, loss of white cells, bleeding, diarrhea. Approximately 10% of cases in this group were fatal.

Third and fourth months: “Some improvement” in burn, trauma, and even radiation injuries. But then came “secondary injuries” of disfiguration, severe scar formations (keloids), blood abnormalities, sterility (in males and females), and psychosomatic disorders.

Over half a century later: Aftereffects that remain include leukemia, A-bomb cataracts, cancers of the thyroid, breast, lungs, and salivary glands, birth defects, and fears of birth defects in survivors' children. Plus, of course, disfiguring keloid scars.