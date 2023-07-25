I'm Shocked, Disturbed, And Horrified By These Facts About Oppenheimer And The Atomic Bomb

Oppenheimer chronicles the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, a theoretical physicist who was also the director of the Los Alamos Laboratory. The lab designed and built the world's first atomic bombs as part of the Manhattan Project, a top-secret program created by the US government during World War II.

Oppenheimer and other men looking at a poster of the blast

The infamous Little Boy (used to bomb Hiroshima) and Fat Man (used to bomb Nagasaki) bombs were both designed and created at Los Alamos.

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive / Via Getty Images

And here are some truly upsetting facts about J. Robert Oppenheimer, the atomic bomb, and the Manhattan Project.

Warning: upsetting and graphic content ahead.

1.It's difficult to know an exact number, but it's estimated that around 140,000 people — most of whom were civilians — were killed in the bombing of Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945.

A mushroom cloud

According to Columbia University, "These deaths include those who died due to the force and excruciating heat of the explosions as well as deaths caused by acute radiation exposure."

Universal History Archive / Universal Images Group via Getty Images

2.And it is estimated that another 74,000 people died in the bombing of Nagasaki three days later on Aug. 9, from the second atomic bomb.

Wreckage from the bomb

The bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki by the United States remain to this day the only two times nuclear weapons have been used in war.

U.s. Army / Getty Images

3.Roughly half of the people who died were killed instantly, many of them literally "vaporized" from the thermal heat.

An explosion in the distance

The temperature at ground level reached 7,000 degrees Fahrenheit in less than a second.

(The image above is from the Trinity Test — the explosion of the very first atomic bomb — at Los Alamos on July 16, 1945).

Historical / Corbis via Getty Images

4.Survivors described the blinding light before the explosion of the bombs with the term pika-don, which translates to “flash-bang” or “flash-boom.”

Wreckage from the bomb
Keystone / Getty Images

5.However, according to Newsweek, "Many victims died years later, as a result of cancer and other illnesses linked to radiation poisoning caused by the bombings."

People with lesions from radiation

The article continued, "A 1998 study found that around an additional 62,000 people in Hiroshima had died as a result of the bomb, bringing the total number of victims to more than 200,000."

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive / Via Getty Images

6.And many of the survivors were horribly disfigured.

A person with burns on their back
Fpg / Getty Images / Via Getty Images

7.In fact, the injuries people sustained were so bad and went on for so long that they've actually been categorized into "stages."

A person with burns or lesions on their arms

First two weeks: Mainly severe burns from rays and flames, and wounds (trauma) from the blast and falling structures.

Third week through eighth week: Symptoms of damage by radioactive rays, e.g. hair loss, anemia, loss of white cells, bleeding, diarrhea. Approximately 10% of cases in this group were fatal.

Third and fourth months: “Some improvement” in burn, trauma, and even radiation injuries. But then came “secondary injuries” of disfiguration, severe scar formations (keloids), blood abnormalities, sterility (in males and females), and psychosomatic disorders.

Over half a century later: Aftereffects that remain include leukemia, A-bomb cataracts, cancers of the thyroid, breast, lungs, and salivary glands, birth defects, and fears of birth defects in survivors' children. Plus, of course, disfiguring keloid scars.

Keystone / Getty Images

8.And of all the terrible long-term effects survivors had, the biggest killer was leukemia — children being affected the most.

A child with burns in school

According to Columbia University, "An increase in leukemia appeared about two years after the attacks and peaked around four to six years later."

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive / Via Getty Images

9.Over 90% of people who were within 1,600 feet of ground zero died in both cities.

Wreckage from the bomb

At roughly one mile, over a third of people died.

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive / Via Getty Images

10.And more than 90% of all the doctors and nurses in Hiroshima were either killed or injured by the bomb.

Soldiers and wreckage from the bomb

The blast also left 42 out of 45 of the city's civilian hospitals and two large army hospitals non-functional.

Fpg / Getty Images / Via Getty Images

11.According to Newsweek, the lack of medical personnel to help "meant it was nearly impossible for the scores of injured to access aid, and most died without any care to ease their suffering from severe burns and radiation poisoning."

Wreckage from the bomb
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive / Via Getty Images

12.Outside of human life, over 60,000 buildings in Hiroshima (which was roughly 2/3 of the buildings in the city) were destroyed or severely damaged.

Wreckage from the bomb blast

In Nagasaki, 14,000 or a little over a quarter of 52,000 residences were completely destroyed.

Iwm / Imperial War Museums via Getty Images / Via Getty Images

13.The fire damage in both cities was noted as "tremendous." And, to make things worse, firefighting and rescue units were "stripped of men and equipment."

Wreckage from the bomb

This resulted in almost 30 hours passing before any rescues happened.

Keystone / Getty Images

14.In the aftermath in Nagasaki, people had to create bonfires in order to cremate their family members because "the bodies had putrefied."

People in the wreckage of the bomb blast
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive / Via Getty Images

15.Most people are familiar with the "mushroom cloud" photo after the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. However, several photos of the actual devastation on the ground were taken by Japanese photojournalists, like Yoshito Matsushige. But, according to the New York Times, "Some of their images [were] banned until the American occupation ended in 1952."

Yoshito Matsushige with his photos

Yoshito Matsushige with three of the five photos he took immediately after the atomic bombing of Hiroshima.

John Van Hasselt - Corbis / Sygma via Getty Images

16.Though not mentioned in Oppenheimer, two scientists actually died from radiation poisoning at Los Alamos while performing experiments:

Scientists and military working at Los Alamos
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

The first was Harry Daghlian who was poisoned after accidentally exposing himself to a lethal dose of radiation.

Scientists at work in a lab

On Aug. 21, 1945, Daghlin broke safety protocols by working alone on a "criticality" experiment. In the process of stacking tungsten carbide bricks around a plutonium sphere, he accidentally dropped one on top of the core and then knocked the brick away, which exposed him to a lethal dose of radiation.

He died on Sept. 15, 1945, after a "painful battle" with radiation poisoning.

(Note: The image above does not depict Harry Daghlian.)

Historical / Corbis via Getty Images

The second person to die at Los Alamos was Louis Slotin, who was demonstrating another criticality experiment when he made a mistake and covered a radioactive sphere to shield his colleagues.

A scientist at work in a lab

Slotin, effectively, dropped a screwdriver by accident while using it to keep two spheres separated during the experiment. In protecting the other scientists, he exposed himself to almost 1,000 rads of radiation, which is far over a lethal dose.

He died just nine days later on May 30, 1946.

(Note: The image above does not depict Louis Slotin.)

Getty Images

17.Although only two people at Los Alamos died from radiation poisoning during the Manhattan Project, there were actually 24 deaths in total.

Los Alamos Project Main Gate

Outside of the two radiation deaths, people died from things like construction, driving, or horse riding.

The Hanford and Oak Ridge sites also had a number of deaths, mainly from construction, citing 62 fatalities from 1943–45.

Historical / Corbis via Getty Images

18.And there was even an incident that involved a child who died after drowning in a pond at Los Alamos.

Los Alamos
Jeffrey Markowitz / Sygma via Getty Images

19.The force of the Trinity Test at Los Alamos was so strong that it blew out windows in cities nearby...

The blast at the Trinity site
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

20....and the government literally planted a story in a local newspaper, lying about what happened, saying simply that an ammunition magazine had exploded.

Military and scientists at work
Historical / Corbis via Getty Images

21.However, many people in the surrounding areas of Los Alamos were actually exposed to radiation without even knowing it. And because the Manhattan Project was so secretive, these residents were not warned about the testing.

&quot;Caution Radioactive Material&quot;

According to Fox 2 Now, "The Tularosa Basin was home to a rural population that lived off the land by raising livestock and tending to gardens and farms. They drew water from cisterns and holding ponds. They had no idea that the fine ash that settled on everything in the days following the explosion was from the world’s first atomic blast.

The government initially tried to hide it, saying that an explosion at a munitions dump caused the rumble and bright light, which could be seen more than 160 miles (257 kilometers) away.

It wasn’t until the US dropped bombs on Japan weeks later that New Mexico residents realized what they had witnessed."

John Van Hasselt - Corbis / Sygma via Getty Images

22.Since that time, those same residents and their families have reported that they have been battling rare cancers for generations.

A billboard about the bombs
John Van Hasselt - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

23.Many Native people and Hispanic homesteaders were also forcibly displaced from their land in New Mexico, Tennessee, and Washington by the US government for the Manhattan Project.

People walking in a desert
KRQE / Via youtube.com

24.And, on top of that, they were compensated a fraction of what the white-owned enterprises and homesteaders in the same areas were paid for their land.

A home in the desert

According to the New York Times, with regard to Los Alamos, "The government needed roughly 54,000 acres for the project, and most of the land was taken from a national forest. But about 8,900 acres were in private hands, owned by the Hispanic homesteaders and two Anglo-owned enterprises, the Los Alamos Ranch School and Anchor Ranch.

Both the school and the ranch hired lawyers and negotiated sale prices; the school, according to research commissioned by the Hispanic heirs, was paid $225 per acre, including buildings. Anchor Ranch was paid $43 per acre just for the land.

The Hispanic homesteaders were paid as little as $7 an acre, including improvements, according to the research. Some landowners never received their payments, the study showed, and some people told of being forced off their land at gunpoint."

Heritage Images / Heritage Images via Getty Images

25.And finally, just as the movie showed, Oppenheimer really did try to poison his tutor, Patrick Blackett (played by James D'Arcy in the film), while a student at Cambridge University.

J. Robert Oppenheimer and Patrick Blackett
PhotoQuest, Howard Coster/Hulton Archive / Via Getty Images

The story goes that Oppenheimer poisoned an apple on Blackett's desk, then left. Blackett never ate the apple, but Oppenheimer's friends reported the incident, and Cambridge University did find out.

The school's administrators wanted to press charges for attempted murder, but Oppenheimer's wealthy father stepped in and managed to talk them out of it. Oppenheimer simply got off with probation.