25+ Cyber Monday tech deals you missed during Black Friday — with even more savings
The insane online sales aren't over, as Cyber Monday deals on AirPods, MacBooks, and more are up to 70% off today.
No surprise here: Black Friday was a whirlwind of sales and Cyber Monday is shaping up to be an all-out deal fest. We're seeing multiple all-time low prices across the board — from TVs to smart home tech to gifty items like AirPods. Now's the time to pounce: More than 80% of consumers say they plan to shop this weekend, so make sure you get on it early, before all the stellar stuff sells out. The scale we're dealing with here: $3,000 off a massive 98-inch (!!) Samsung TV and a top-rated Asus laptop for just $150. Yes, this is serious. Scroll down for the best early Cyber Monday deals anywhere on the web.
Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV$65$120Save $55
Vizio 50-inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV$248$319Save $71
Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV$290$450Save $160
Samsung 98-Inch Class QLED 4K Q80C Series Smart TV$4,998$7,998Save $3,000
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)$80$129Save $49
Ziuty Wireless Earbuds$17$30Save $13 with Prime
Tozo T6 True Wireless Earbuds$21$27Save $6 with Prime
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones$38$60Save $22
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)$190$249Save $59
Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones$199$329Save $130
Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop$750$999Save $249
Asus Vivobook Go 12 L210 11.6” Ultra-Thin Laptop$150$250Save $100
Sgin 15.6-inch Laptop$260$1,050Save $790
Jumper 14-inch Windows Laptop$290$1,100Save $810
Ring Video Doorbell$55$100Save $45
Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite$16$30Save $14
Blink Mini$20$35Save $15
Kasa Smart Plug$23$30Save $7
Google Nest Thermostat$90$130Save $40
PlayStation 5 Console & Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle (slim)$499$560Save $61
JBL Quantum 100 Wired Over-Ear Gaming Headphones$20$40Save $20
Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse$35$50Save $15
Meta Quest 2$249$300Save $51 with code
Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle (+ 3 Mo. Switch Online Membership Included)$300
Loveledi Portable Power Bank$18$40Save $22 with Prime and coupon
Suuson Car Phone Holder Mount$14$17Save $3
Mongoora Car Charger Adapter$12$17Save $5
Anker Magnetic Portable Charger$40$60Save $20 with prime
SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD V2$100$450Save $350
The best Cyber Monday 2023 TV deals
This 24-inch TV is almost 50% off, with a price tag of just $65. That's unbelievable on its own. But it gets better. In addition to being the perfect size for a kitchen or small bedroom, this model has Alexa Voice Remote that makes it easy to browse shows while you're flipping pancakes or folding laundry. And at this price, it makes a great gift.
We talk a lot about 4K resolution, but what that really means is that, thanks to more than 8 million pixels, images are recreated with stunning clarity and color. A fully backlit array, covering the entire panel, guarantees crisp contrast between light and dark areas, as well. Down from $319 to just $248, this 50-inch model won't disappoint.
With Amazon Alexa and the Fire TV interface built into the design of this TV, now 40% off, you get incredible performance and features at an amazing price (on par with the lowest we've seen for this model). Enjoy 4K resolution across 50 inches of screen — and a savings of $160 in your pocket.
At $3,000 off, this epic 98-inch set can be yours at the biggest discount ever. Sure, it's still a splurge — but if you've got the space and the vision, it's the last piece in the puzzle of a true home theater. With HDR+ resolution, it turns every family movie night into a magical, memorable evening.
The best Cyber Monday 2023 earbud and headphone deals
AirPods are easily the most popular earbuds on the market. If you've never tried them, now is the moment. Normally $129, this set is down to just 90 bucks for Cyber Monday. Find out why more than half a million (!) reviewers rave about these earbuds. Spoiler: incredible sound quality and a whopping 24 hours of battery life, plus impressive, easy-to-use features galore.
The Ziuty Earbuds are a huge hit among Yahoo readers. The 50 hour battery life is a big part of the appeal, but being able to see remaining charge time at a glance also helps. Plus, they're over 40% off for Cyber Monday if you have Amazon Prime — and even if you don't, they're down to $22 from $30.
More than 177,000 shoppers give these buds — known for their comfort and stability, as well as their sound quality — five stars. Already discounted by a large margin for Cyber Monday, they're even less for folks with Amazon Prime. All in, these Tozos are nearly 50% off. Available in six colors, so you can gift them within the same family, without confusion.
Sony's most budget-friendly pair of noise-cancelling headphones, the CH520s are still immensely comfortable and available in three separate colors. During this Cyber Monday sale, they're marked down to just $38 — on par with the lowest price they've ever been.
If the AirPods don't appeal to you, the Pros might. These earbuds come with active noise cancellation, up to 30 hours of battery life, touch controls, and many more features, but the standout reason to try these? They're comfortable and perfect for all-day wear. Oh yeah, and they're at one of the lowest prices they've ever been.
These comfortable cans block out the world — and with up to 22 hours of battery life, you can take even the longest flights in blissful silence. There are also multiple EQs to choose from to customize your audio experience, and you should also note that these are on-par for the lowest price ever.
The best Cyber Monday 2023 laptop and tablet deals
The MacBook Air needs no introduction. With 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, Retina display, and the loads of other features it brings to bear, this laptop has more than earned its reputation. This is also one of the lowest price it has ever been on sale for, so don't miss this chance to snatch up a slightly older — but still incredible — laptop!
"Great commuter laptop that's perfect for students," one fan said. "I bought the 2020 M1 MacBook this year to work on my assignments on the fly. This thing is great — it's lightweight, small and, most importantly, has amazing battery life. To be more specific, I’ve gotten about 20 hours of light use on one charge alone."
This ultra-thin, ultra-light laptop is ideal for someone who needs easy access to the web on the go. What it lacks in power it more than makes up for with convenience, but it still comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage, as well as a one-year subscription to Office 365 — a $100 value on its own. While this isn't quite the lowest price on record, it's close to it. Where else will you find a laptop for $150?
The always-popular Sgin is a budget-focused brand that brings a lot of savings to the table, especially when you consider that this guy is nearly 80% off. That's a fantastic deal worth having another can of cranberry sauce over, especially when you consider that it also comes with 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. It might not be the best choice for gaming, but it's great for everyday use and low-level productivity.
That's right: a surprisingly powerful computer for less than $300. It comes with 12GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and a memory expandable by another 256GB via a TF Card slot. It's only 3.5 pounds and delivers roughly 10 hours of battery life. The biggest draw? It's over 75% of.
The best Cyber Monday 2023 smart home deals
With package and gift season in full swing, you want to keep an eye on what's happening on your porch. The Ring Video Doorbell is an easy, wire-free way to know who comes to your door. Right now, it's 45% off and at one of the lowest prices it has ever been. It comes with 1080p video, has night vision, tons of smart features, and can even be displayed directly on your Alexa.
Have an old TV that you just wish had a few more features? The Fire TV Stick Lite is an easy way to make that happen. Just connect it to an HDMI port and you get full access to the Amazon Fire interface, including voice control through the Alexa Voice Remote. And did we mention this is the lowest price ever?
The best place to start with home security is a camera, and there's no more affordable or easier way to begin than with a Blink Mini. This bite-sized security camera plugs into the wall and has night vision, motion detection, two way audio, and so much more. It's over 40% off and at nearly the lowest price we've ever seen it.
These widely compatible smart plugs work with almost all smart home services outside of HomeKit (and even that can be configured through IFTTT), but the true selling point is the fact that you get four for just $23. That's less than $6 per plug — an absolute steal with how useful these little gadgets actually are.
The Google Nest Thermostat is one of the finest examples of smart home tech out there, helping you keep your home comfortable without sending utility bills through the roof. While we've seen it dip lower than this before, it's not likely to do so this year. If you've been waiting on a chance to snatch one of these up for yourself, go for it.
The best Cyber Monday 2023 gaming deals
The PlayStation 5 doesn't see many discounts, but when it does, they're worth paying attention to! This Cyber Monday sale nets you a brand-new PlayStation 5 along with Marvel's Spider-Man 2. It's all also packaged into the brand-new slim version of the console. It takes up less space, has better cooling performance, and makes for the ultimate gift for the gamer in your life.
For a proper gaming experience, you need great audio — but you don't have to spend a fortune to get it. At 50%, these JBL Quantums are a great choice that work with all platforms. Whether you're a PlayStation or a PC gamer (or somewhere in between), these cans will help you stay competitive.
The Logitech G305 is one of the most popular gaming mice out there, and for good reason. Not only is it incredible affordable even at full retail price, but it's also wireless, comfortable, and responsive.
If you've ever wanted to try your hand at virtual reality, this Cyber Monday deal on the Meta Quest 2 is your chance. It's knocked down $50 from its usual price and comes with 128GB of storage — more than enough to download a whole slew of different games to try your hand at. While away the time in virtual worlds, experience movies like never before, and so much more. Make sure to use the code META50 to get a $50 Amazon gift card with your purchase!
Don't be deceived by the price of this bundle! You get the Nintendo Switch, plus Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Nintendo Switch online, all for the price of the Switch itself — that's an added $72 in value.
The best Cyber Monday 2023 tech deals
This is a pair — that's right, TWO — of 15,000mAh power banks for just $18. That brings them down to just $9 each. These things are packed with smart features, like a built-in switch that automatically shuts off in the event of over voltage, overcharging, etc. Almost 11,000 fans have given these power banks a perfect rating for a reason.
The Suuson is a Yahoo fan favorite. It has a strong, durable build, but the main selling point is that it can attack to the dashboard, the air vent, or the windshield — you have a wide variety of options in how to mount your phone, which makes this perfect for just about any vehicle. It's down to $14 from $17 for Cyber Monday.
This car charger is just $12 — an impressive 30% off — and can charge two different devices at once. The output is up to four times as fast as the competition, which means this little charger can support faster charging technology. It works with both Android and iOS devices, too!
If you're a fan of MagSafe charging (and honestly, who isn't?) then this little gadget is for you. The Anker Magnetic Portable Charger gives you an extra 5,000mAh of battery life at over 30% off. It works with the latest iPhone, too, and all you have to do is set your phone atop the charger — no cables required.
If you find yourself running out of storage, a portable SSD might be the solution to all your woes. This can act as a way to backup your most important photos and documents, or you can use it to just give you storage a bit of a boost. It's almost 80% off at B&H during their Cyber Monday sale — one of the best tech deals we've seen.
Your Cyber Monday Shopping Guide: See all of Yahoo’s Cyber Monday coverage here. Follow Engadget for Cyber Monday tech deals. Learn about Cyber Monday trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Cyber Monday deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Cyber Monday sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.
How we find and select deals: Our deal-hunting team of award-winning writers and editors are seasoned experts in their fields (tech, style, home, beauty), many with 20+ years of experience. This team works diligently to bring you the best sales, deals and price drops. Our unbiased experts maintain strict editorial integrity: We only feature items we believe will save you money. Here’s more on how we select deals for our Cyber Monday coverage.