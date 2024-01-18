She’ll Love Any of These Sweet and Romantic Valentine’s Day Gifts



Believe it or not, Valentine’s Day is only just weeks away—which means it’s time to think about what to give that special lady in your life. Whether you’re looking for a unique gift for your wife or a special treat to give to your girlfriend, the best Valentine’s Day gifts for her are unique, thoughtful, and memorable. But most important of all, they’ll make her feel loved and show her how much she means to you.

Of course, that’s no small feat—especially if you’re always gifting her a standard box of chocolates or a bouquet of roses year after year. But why not think outside the (chocolate) box this Valentine’s Day? We’ve got you covered with all the best unique gifts, no matter what type of woman she is.

Our list has everything, from beauty gifts (for the skincare-obsessed) to the best fitness gifts (if she loves going to the gym). And she’s sure to always appreciate a cozy gift, like soft slippers and calming candles—which will provide her with the self-care tools she needs to get the relaxation she deserves. We’ve also got gift ideas for every budget, including plenty of gifts under $50 and even under $10.

Ultimately, whichever gift you choose from our list, it’s guaranteed to make the woman in your life smile—and make this year’s Valentine’s Day their most memorable one yet. So, make sure to add these gifts to your cart now to get them in time for February 14—and then afterward, plan the perfect romantic date (and find the ideal Valentine's Day Instagram caption for all your sweet photos, of course).

Portable Cool Mist Humidifier

Help her combat dry winter skin with this sleek, portable humidifier—it’s wireless and comes in a compact size, meaning she can carry it with her wherever she goes.

Shop Now Portable Cool Mist Humidifier amazon.com $59.95 Hey Dewy

100 Dates Scratch Off Poster

The best gift of all? One you could enjoy and experience together, of course. This interactive poster features 100 creative date ideas, which you can scratch off together once you check off from the list.

Shop Now 100 Dates Scratch Off Poster amazon.com $24.99 Ivvy & Co

Aluminum Insulated GO Wine and Beverage Tumbler

She’s already obsessed with her Stanley cup, but does she have one that’s solely dedicated to sipping on her wine? This 10 oz tumbler is a great lightweight size for carrying around wherever she goes, and the double wall insulation will keep her wine (or anything else, really) perfectly chilled.

Shop Now Aluminum Insulated GO Wine and Beverage Tumbler amazon.com $20.00 Stanley

Personalized Spotify Plaque

Memorialize her all-time favorite song, or a song that’s special to your guys’ relationship, with this beautiful personalized plaque. It displays a Spotify track (and a photo) of your choosing—and it even lights up!

Shop Now Personalized Spotify Plaque amazon.com $9.99 Witfox

Lip Sleeping Mask

This hydrating, nourishing lip mask is not only a cult-favorite among shoppers—it’s also loved by tons of celebs (including Kelly Ripa, Kate Moss, and Brooke Shields, to name a few). The best part? It comes in a heavenly “Sweet Candy” flavor that’s perfect for Valentine’s Day.

Shop Now Lip Sleeping Mask amazon.com $24.00 Laneige

Love Letters Scented Candle

Gift her a love letter—but in the form of a candle. This hand-poured candle from popular brand Homesick has notes of rose petals, jasmine, peony, and red plum—guaranteed to help create a romantic atmosphere.

Shop Now Love Letters Scented Candle amazon.com $21.99 Homesick

CozyChic Women’s 3-Pair Sock Set

Her feet will be warm and cozy all winter, thanks to these super-soft socks from Barefoot Dreams. Oprah Winfrey even featured them in her 2023 Favorite Things List, calling them “blissfully soft.”

Shop Now CozyChic Women’s 3-Pair Sock Set amazon.com $38.88 Barefoot Dreams

Women’s Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants

If there’s one thing you need to know about women, it’s that we love leggings. This pair is one of Amazon’s top sellers because they’re affordable, come in tons of fun prints, and are comfy with just the right amount of spandex to keep everything smooth and shapely. Plus, there’s pockets!

Shop Now Women’s Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants amazon.com $22.99 Colorfulkoala

Breakable Chocolate Heart

Chocolates are basically a must for Valentine’s Day, but don’t just gift her any old box of chocolates. This hollow Belgian chocolate heart is filled with chocolate candies, but the best part is that it comes with a wooden mallet—so she can have some fun breaking it open for the yummy treats inside.

Shop Now Breakable Chocolate Heart harryanddavid.com $30.00 Harry & David

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2

She’ll never experience the woes of cold coffee ever again, thanks to this best-selling smart mug that keeps your drinks at the ideal temperature for hours.

Shop Now Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 amazon.com $117.99 Ember

Très Risqué Truth or Dare

Looking to spice things up with a a hot gift? She’s sure to get a kick out of this fun Truth or Dare game that features NSFW prompts.

Shop Now Très Risqué Truth or Dare amazon.com $14.99 Games Room

String of Hearts

If she’s got a green thumb, she’ll definitely appreciate this lovely plant gift: A trailing succulent plant with leaves that are shaped like hearts (perfect for Valentine’s Day!). You can even customize it with four different types of pots, too.

Shop Now String of Hearts thesill.com $68.00 The Sill

Hand-Crafted Knot Pillow Ball

This unique knotted pillow is designed to help relieve stress: It’s made from responsive Melofoam that gently conforms to the shape of your body, so she can hug or squeeze the tension away.

Shop Now Hand-Crafted Knot Pillow Ball amazon.com $79.00 Bearaby

Spiked Heart Ring

Looking to gift her a classic jewelry piece that she can wear everywhere? She’ll love this gorgeous heart-shaped ring that comes in gold vermeil or sterling silver.

Shop Now Spiked Heart Ring aweinspired.com $65.00 Awe Inspired

Valentine's Day Baies and Roses Candle Duo

Diptyque is a favorite of any candle lover—and the brand happens to have a limited-edition set just for Valentine’s Day. She’ll love the tangy notes of Baies (Berries) with the floral notes of Roses.

Shop Now Valentine's Day Baies and Roses Candle Duo nordstrom.com $156.00 Diptyque

Long Distance Sun & Moon Bracelets

If you’re spending time apart, these cool interactive bracelets are a romantic way to let her know she’s on her mind. Just tap the face of one bracelet, and the other will vibrate and light up.

Shop Now Long Distance Sun & Moon Bracelets uncommongoods.com $139.00 Uncommon Goods

Beauty & Self-Care Subscription Box

Give her a gift that keeps on giving with this monthly subscription box that’s perfect for the beauty-obsessed. Every month, she’ll get a box full of amazing beauty, skincare, and hair care items (designed for textured or curly hair) that are specially curated for her needs!

Shop Now Beauty & Self-Care Subscription Box amazon.com $34.99 Cocotique

Snuggle Up Footsie Blanket

This adorable heart-shaped blanket is perfect for snuggling up together during cozy movie nights—but the best part of it is the plush pocket where you can warm up your feet together (or even play footsie!).

Shop Now Snuggle Up Footsie Blanket uncommongoods.com $148.00 Uncommon Goods

Cloud Paint

Gift her this great addition to her makeup bag: A cult-favorite blush from Glossier that’s easy to apply and perfectly transparent and buildable for a perfect natural glow. Plus, it comes in eight different beautiful shades!

Shop Now Cloud Paint glossier.com $20.00 Glossier

Satin Pillowcase

Silk pillowcases are having a moment right now because they help reduce frizzy hair, fine lines, and wrinkles. They can cost a pretty penny, but this $10 option gets you a set of two and you get to choose among 23 pretty colors.

Shop Now Satin Pillowcase amazon.com $9.99 Hearst Owned

Invisible Ring Size Adjuster

If you popped the question over Christmas, this is a cute little thing to pair with a card for Valentine’s Day. It fits over her band if the ring is just a little too small or too big, a temporary fix if she wants to get it professionally re-sized. It also works for any ring she owns but doesn’t wear as often—until now.

Shop Now Invisible Ring Size Adjuster amazon.com $9.59

14K Yellow Gold Plated Earrings Cuff Studs

So you want to get her jewelry, but your budget is more in the double-digit range versus triple. These modern earrings from PAVOI are super chic and cost less than most dinner entrees. Made of 14k yellow gold plating, these dainty earnings don’t sacrifice quality for price.

Shop Now 14K Yellow Gold Plated Earrings Cuff Studs amazon.com $12.95 Hearst Owned

Hair Scalp Massager

One of the best parts of getting a haircut is the pre-shampoo because it’s basically a free head massage. This under-$10 gift will give your partner the same feeling at home—and you don’t even have to do anything! Beyond how good it feels, it also helps deep clean and exfoliate the scalp. Win-win.

Shop Now Hair Scalp Massager amazon.com $5.93

Classic Square Polarized Sunglasses

If she’s always losing her sunglasses, she’ll appreciate this new pair as long as they last. They come in a ton of different styles, all with a polarized lens.

Shop Now Classic Square Polarized Sunglasses amazon.com $14.99

2-Inch Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper

Yes, this idea is a little sneaky because if you live together you get to benefit from it too! Available at 2 or 3 inches deep, this beloved mattress topper helps align your spine and hugs your body as you sleep. It also prolongs the life of your existing mattress, which as you know costs way more money to replace.

Shop Now 2-Inch Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper amazon.com $39.99

Organic Bath Bomb Gift Set For Women

A little me time goes a long way, and she’ll so appreciate this special Valentine’s Day bath bomb. Notes of vanilla, raspberry, almonds, and cherries create a sweet romantic-inspired scent that fizzes just like that glass of champagne you’re going to share together. Cheers to that!

Shop Now Organic Bath Bomb Gift Set For Women amazon.com $14.98

Don’t Despair, Repair Deep Conditioning Hair Mask

You can’t go wrong with gifting her a nourishing hair mask. This one is infused with hydrating rosehip oil, algae extract, and B vitamins to strengthen damaged hair and prevent future breakage. After using it, we promise she’ll be excited to stun on your date night.

Shop Now Don’t Despair, Repair Deep Conditioning Hair Mask sephora.com $39.00

Movie Night Popcorn Gift Set

If she’s a film buff or a popcorn lover (or she just loves snacking), upgrade her next movie night date with this ultimate popcorn gift set, which comes with five delicious savory popcorn seasonings to munch on.

Shop Now Movie Night Popcorn Gift Set amazon.com $25.95 Pop N' Dulge

Matcha Lovers Kit

Is she obsessed with tea? She’ll love this kit, which contains a bestselling matcha turmeric latte blend and a pure matcha tea blend. Imagine all of the delicious possibilities!

Shop Now Matcha Lovers Kit golde.co $52.00

Cup Of Sunshine Ceramic Coffee Mug

She’s been using that one mug since college. Every. Darn. Morning. Now she can start the day afresh with a cup full of sunshine that’s positive and bright after a rough year. Yes, one mug can do all that.

Shop Now Cup Of Sunshine Ceramic Coffee Mug amazon.com $17.95 De La Mar

Signature Cast Iron Round Casserole

It’s a bit of a splurge, but we promise that this cult favorite cast iron pot is well worth the investment for home chefs. It can be used on the stove or in the oven, is dishwasher- and freezer-safe, and literally has a lifetime guarantee. Better yet, buy all the ingredients you need to cook a romantic dinner in it!

Shop Now Signature Cast Iron Round Casserole amazon.com $359.95

One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush

This is a top-selling beauty item on Amazon right now, which means your partner absolutely knows about it. Revlon’s one-step hair dryer has 130,000+ positive reviews because it combs hair as it dries, resulting in a salon-worthy blowout for half the cost of one appointment.

Shop Now One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush amazon.com $33.99 Amazon

Elegant Long Sleeve Tie Waist Dress

If you want to get her something cute to wear but aren’t sure what to buy, this dress from Amazon is easy. It looks great on pretty much everyone thanks to its forgiving cut, and comes in tons of colorful patterns. It’s a best-seller on Amazon, so reviewers stand by it.

Shop Now Elegant Long Sleeve Tie Waist Dress amazon.com $39.89 PRETTYGARDEN

Jade Roller

Fulfill her skincare obsession with this beauty roller set that’s made from jade stone. This duo will massage her face to reduce puffiness and relax tight muscles. It also helps moisturizers and serums absorb better so she gets alllll the benefits.

Shop Now Jade Roller amazon.com 9.99 Amazon

Organic Tea By Mood Gift Set

When you first met, it was all about getting drinks. Now that you’ve been together for a while, tea and a movie is more your speed. This Numi tea gift set will make sure you spice it up every now and again with eight different blends that align with your mood from chamomile lemon to Moroccan mint.

Shop Now Organic Tea By Mood Gift Set amazon.com $24.64 Amazon

Flower Vases

Classy and minimalist, these geometric flower vases are so her. We love this gold set in particular because she doesn’t need a whole bouquet to brighten up her at-home office. Just a few flowers will do without it looking sparse thanks to the small glass tube in the center.

Shop Now Flower Vases amazon.com $25.98 Amazon

Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking

You both binged the Salt Fat Acid Heat documentary on Netflix but you know she’s hungry for more. The ever relatable and super lovable Samin Nosrat dishes on all her cooking secrets in even more detail in this book, ya know, the bible that started it all. What’s even more cute? She’ll see this as an opportunity for you two to start cooking more together.

Shop Now Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking amazon.com $26.25 Amazon

Terrarium Candle

Gifting a candle is like the perfect Valentine’s Day gift, especially if she has a thing for plants. These hand-poured soy wax candles look absolutely gorgeous and give off a heavenly scent. Light these babies and you’ll smell pine and vanilla or jasmine and white tea.

Shop Now Terrarium Candle uncommongoods.com $27.00 Uncommon Goods

“What I Love about Us” Fill in the Love Book

We understand that expressing how you feel about her may not always come naturally. This little book is your golden ticket with small prompts that help you share how much you love and care about her. It truly is the thought that counts, and this under-$10 pick will mean the world to her.

Shop Now “What I Love about Us” Fill in the Love Book amazon.com $12.90 Amazon

Vintage Merlot Wine Soap

A glass a night takes a whole new meaning with these wine soaps that are infused with ingredients like rosemary leaf extract, cranberry seed, and notes inspired by her favorite red and white wines. Plus, these hand-crafted soaps just look very wine-esque in shades of red and white.

Shop Now Vintage Merlot Wine Soap amazon.com $9.99 Hearst Owned

Ultra-Plush Collection Throw Blanket

It’s cuddle season! And this throw is just what her couch needs right now. Not only does this plush sherpa blanket look like a stylish accessory, but it’s supremely warm and has a velvety texture.

Shop Now Ultra-Plush Collection Throw Blanket amazon.com $37.08 Eddie Bauer

Fragrances Reed Diffuser

A reed diffuser has all the makings of a great gift because it has an elevated look that trumps the typical candle and it smells oh so good. This is available in 18 scents and comes with reeds that draw the fragrance out and disperse it into the air. We particularly like this apricot tea pick for its light freshness, but if you want to get her in the mood, maybe opt for her favorite scent. 😉

Shop Now Fragrances Reed Diffuser amazon.com $55.99 Amazon

Couples Edition Card Game

Intimacy takes on a whole new level with this card game. It prompts you to take a deep look at your partner and reveal your inner thoughts and feelings. You’ll feel more connected than ever every time you bring these out.

Shop Now Couples Edition Card Game amazon.com $19.82 We’re Not Really Strangers

Bath & Shower Portable Cupholder

We know what you’re thinking: Who wants to sip wine in the bathroom? Well your lady needs some self-care time and if she’s like most of us, that requires a long, hot bubble bath with her favorite red wine. This caddy will give her easy access to her go-to drink right in the tub.

Shop Now Bath & Shower Portable Cupholder amazon.com $13.94 Amazon

Comfort Coral Memory Foam Slippers

More than 8,000 Amazon reviewers give these cozy slippers five stars. It has a lot to do with their high-density memory foam sole and plush fleece lining. Note that if they arrive and feel snug at first, reviewers say they stretch after a couple days of wear. Choose from gray, navy, purple, pink, and black.

Shop Now Comfort Coral Memory Foam Slippers amazon.com $18.99 Amazon - Hearst Owned

Non-Toxic Non-Stick Cookware Set

If you want to spoil your partner for Valentine’s Day, a smart way to go about it is to buy an investment item for your home. And I can offer no greater recommendation than Caraway’s non-stick cookware sets. Most non-stick pots and pans are made with Teflon, which can release not-so-great chemicals into the environment once heated beyond 570°F. Caraway’s 4-piece set has a mineral-based coating and is truly non-stick (I’ve tried it!). Their pieces are also beautifully designed and easy to store.

Shop Now Non-Toxic Non-Stick Cookware Set carawayhome.com $395.00

Mini Red Fantasy Lip Trip Set

This trio by famed makeup artist Pat McGrath is all about bold looks with a pop of color. Mix and match from the three included products and delight in the fact that the wrapping is done for you. (Recommended: a dollar-store bow.)

Shop Now Mini Red Fantasy Lip Trip Set sephora.com $29.00 Hearst Owned

1500W / 750W Ceramic Space Heater

It’s February and she’s been complaining that she’s been freezing since Oct. 1. Get a space heater! This one quietly heats up in minutes and has overheat protection. It also turns into a fan in the summer!

Shop Now 1500W / 750W Ceramic Space Heater amazon.com $29.99 Hearst Owned

Packing Cubes

Travel enthusiasts know the importance of packing with organization and space in mind. So although jetsetting will continue to take a backseat this year, we’re totally open to overnight camping adventures and romantic nearby getaways. These packing cubes are perfect for trips because they help you cram a ton more into your luggage than you normally could. And they come in bright colors as well as basic black.

Shop Now Packing Cubes amazon.com $21.99 Amazon

5-Piece Makeup Blending Sponge Set

The Beautyblender is another super-popular beauty tool right now, but you may be thinking...$20 for a sponge?! If so, you can get five very similar ones (shown) for just $9. These are also great for travel, if she’s worried about losing the real thing on-the-go.

Shop Now 5-Piece Makeup Blending Sponge Set amazon.com $5.85

Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream

Few things make someone feel hot quite like luxuriously soft skin. This whipped oil body cream will show her you’ve heard her despair over dry, cracked winter skin and want to help. Plus, it’s super luxe feeling.

Shop Now Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream sephora.com $23.00 Fenty Beauty

Plush Lined Microfiber Bath Robe

A classic Valentine’s Day gift since Cupid’s first bow-and-arrow, a bath robe will make her morning and nighttime routines all the more enjoyable. Choose between ten colors, including pink and periwinkle.

Shop Now Plush Lined Microfiber Bath Robe amazon.com $80.99 Hearst Owned

Tipsy Tower Drinking Game

Like Jenga, but for adults. Uncork a bottle of wine and tipsily answer truth-or-dare questions, confess a secret, or make up a new rule. The possibilities are endless, and this 54-block drinking game will have you two laughing all night long.

Shop Now Tipsy Tower Drinking Game amazon.com $29.95

Rib Knit Fisherman Beanie

February is just around the time of year when she’s just about had it with winter weather. Encourage her to resist cabin fever with you, courtesy of this super adorable beanie.

Shop Now Rib Knit Fisherman Beanie amazon.com $24.99 Carhartt

Don’t Despair, Repair! Strength + Repair Solutions Set

You know she has a haircare obsession. Treat her to the best ones to try at home (shampoo, conditioner, hair mask, hair oil, and strength treatment) and it’ll definitely be well received.

Shop Now Don’t Despair, Repair! Strength + Repair Solutions Set amazon.com $62.00 Briogeo

Valentine’s Day T-shirt

You love Star Wars, and she loves you, which means you 100% need to get her this Yoda T-shirt. (We’re hoping they come out with a Baby Yoda version soon.) It’s made of 100% cotton and is available in five adorable colors, including pink, baby blue, heather gray, cranberry, and heather blue.

Shop Now Valentine’s Day T-shirt amazon.com $22.99

Love Open Heart Necklace in Gold

How sweet is this necklace? A delicate chain and goldstone plating make it elevated. There’s a heart, of course, and adorable packaging for easy gifting.

Shop Now Love Open Heart Necklace in Gold nordstrom.com $35.00 Hearst Owned

Talk, Flirt, Dare!

If she’s constantly having moments of “we need to be more fun! do more things!” this set of creative date night ideas will take the hard work of brainstorming off your plate. The Talk cards include fun and flirty questions to spark conversations, and Amazon reviewers can vouch that it’s so much fun to play!

Lovebox Spinning Heart Messenger

Not only with this cute little box look adorable on her nightstand, but she’ll feel so loved when she realizes you bought it so you could send her love notes and messages whenever from wherever.

Shop Now Lovebox Spinning Heart Messenger uncommongoods.com $100.00 Uncommon Goods

Custom Coordinates Bracelet

Not only is this personalized bracelet super stylish in gold, silver, or rose gold, but it’s meaningful, too. You can customize it with latitude and longitude coordinations—think: the place you met, where you got married, your first home. The options are endless.

Shop Now Custom Coordinates Bracelet etsy.com $20.50 Mignon & Mignon

