23 Very, Very, Very, Very, Very, Very, Very, Very, Very Honest Answers About What People Say They Miss Most From Their Childhood

*Stretches back* Hello everyone! I am getting up there in age. My back randomly hurts more, my hip started glitching after a long walk, and my glasses have gotten a bit thicker. And while I 100% appreciate the opportunity to age, it's sometimes nice to look back and reminisce about all the less-stressful parts of childhood. So, this thread caught my eye:

What do you miss most about your childhood? — Chella (@nuellaluchi) February 21, 2024

I spent hours scrolling through all of the nostalgic replies, and curated this list of the best just for you:

Going to sleep in the car and waking up in the bed 😭 — IQraa (@iQraafahad) February 22, 2024

The people who are no longer here. — Chef Boyar-Lee (@eightiesERA) February 22, 2024

my back not aching — shanviii 🐝🦵 (@notamarshan) February 21, 2024

Not having to figure out what to cook every day pic.twitter.com/eupZzAr3ay — 💙Stephani💙 (@stephanip96) February 22, 2024

Living with my siblings 😭 — IQraa (@iQraafahad) February 22, 2024

Hearing the doorbell ring to play or ringing other kids asking if they could come out — Layziejack (@Theaverageguy11) February 22, 2024

Playing in the rain — HOT_ICE⚡️ (@hotice_official) February 21, 2024

Assuming the thoughts of grown ups are superior to yours so EVERYTHING must be in working order, safe and good for you.I was in for a mad discovery looool https://t.co/n6pHdBr1OC — 🇵🇸 S (@seriousldn) March 10, 2024

Summer holidays,half day schools, play time in the evening https://t.co/hUII4eZE3Q — justagirl 🕊️ (@soumyaa_aa) March 10, 2024

being surrounded by my cousins/sisters more days than not and big family bbqs where everybody got along https://t.co/RnONaKf13X — bag lady. (@sauceytz) March 10, 2024

The bliss of ignorance https://t.co/LOvMNd7Qq8 — golden brown (@Rainacornn) March 10, 2024

No overthinking — Hemi_B💎😇♥️✨ (@Emi_a_de) February 21, 2024

1. Not paying for anything 2. No deadlines3. My heart's role was only to pump blood https://t.co/BLboQ245yI — NkaTha💥 (@TNkathaMurungi) March 9, 2024

My only responsibility being going to school https://t.co/gqYHyUPXCi — skating and gymnastics fan (@urazova2022gold) March 9, 2024

Not needing a phone and everyone being so in sync that you just knew when to head outside https://t.co/zkjQP4UUXN — JC Penny’s Top Of The Line Buddy! (@_infatueighties) March 10, 2024

Being spoiled rotten by everyone around me...🥹 https://t.co/AuAZ1vAFL0 — 𝒞𝑜𝒸𝑜 (@Brwnprincess_) March 10, 2024

How much I used to believe in my talents and dreams. 😭😭 https://t.co/qWFqlpGgSt — B. (@cool_tr3) March 10, 2024

going to the farmers market with my granny 🥲 https://t.co/sJEyp9fPhV — Princess Vanellope 👑🍭 (@incognitoyam) March 10, 2024

playing hide and seek, playing tag, playing marco polo in the swimming pool, playing football at the park until night, playing ding dong ditch (tok tokkie). man what a childhood. https://t.co/L09kb32Ve5 — thanos was right. 🇿🇦❤️🏆 (@ofentse_thegoat) March 10, 2024

My parents being younger and healthier. It hurts to see them age. https://t.co/8vejYFxhp3 — Finner (@Finnertext) March 9, 2024

What do you miss most from childhood? Let us know in the comments.