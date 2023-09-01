23 People Who Tried Their Best, But Crapped The Bed So Bad

Our culture is big on encouraging people to try things: "Give it a shot!" "Just try it!" But you know what? We need to cut that crap out. Because some people should NOT try. Really.

To show you what I mean, here are 23 people who tried to do things when they really, REALLY shouldn't have:

1. This police officer tried to go undercover...but couldn't have been more obvious if he, ahem, tried:

2. And this police officer tried to find a suspect...but was clearly missing the plot:

3. This sign programmer tried to use teen slang...and failed in staggeringly embarrassing fashion:

4. This woman tried to market her oils online...and received exactly zero interest:

5. And this guy tried to make a REALLY scary Halloween display...and took things way too far:

6. This person tried to make a baked potato...and ended up with a thermonuclear spud:

7. This person tried to to make a grilled cheese in an air fryer...and ended up with this pillow-like result:

8. And — oh my — this person tried to make smiley face cheese balls...and ended up with these disturbing horrors:

9. This truck driver tried to make a strong political statement...but ended up with this confusing mess (is it fuck Trump or fuck Biden? Trump 2024 or Biden 2024? Sheesh!):

10. And this guy tried to make a political statement, too...but via this pathetically laughable homemade shirt (also note "lyers," LOL):

11. This dude tried to shame this bird...then realized the joke was on him:

12. This person tried to steal a joke...and got called out over it by none less than Sunny Delight:

13. And Mike here tried to clown Bernie Sanders...but ended up the one wearing clown shoes:

14. This city tried to let its citizens re-name an elementary school...and really should have just named it themselves:

15. And someone tried to make, well, a can...and failed 100%:

16. This teacher tried to grade a test...and proved their student understands the subject more than they do:

17. And this student tried to write an intro paragraph...and it's not too strong to say they brought shame upon their entire family:

18. This shoe store tried to pull a fast one by raising the price during a supposed sale...but did it in the most inept way possible:

19. This prospective worker tried to get a job...with a not exactly elaborate résumé:

20. And this '90s anti-drug campaign tried to scare kids off drugs...while including the text "cool to do drugs" right in the middle of the damn thing:

21. This person tried to shame a restaurant online...only to post this embarrassing self-own:

22. This guy tried to pick up on a girl using puns...that clearly weren't working:

23. And this person tried to make a smoothie...and, well, it didn't quite work out: