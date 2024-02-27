23 Honestly Hilarious Tweets That Made Me Chuckle Wayyyyy Too Loud This Week

The birds are chirping, the sun is out shining, and the best part – I've got 23 silly little tweets to make you smile today. Just what I'm here for! Let's get into 'em:

1.

Twitter: @kirawontmiss

2.

I almost crashed my car for this. the least you can do is zoom in pic.twitter.com/1FhCuF8cFD — Ꮍᴀᴇʟ (@elle91) February 20, 2024

Twitter: @elle91

3.

the worst thing ever is when you go to the dentist after ten years of not having insurance and the dentist is like why did you let this get this bad?? i don’t know bro why do you charge $20,000 for an x-ray — youngmi mayer (@ymmayer) February 20, 2024

Twitter: @ymmayer

4.

Wordle, NYT connections, daily mini crossword… modern people yearn for the riddles of the sphinx — Benedict Townsend 🐀 (@BenedictTown) February 23, 2024

Twitter: @BenedictTown

5.

i physically cannot make a spotify playlist without adding every song i’ve ever liked. i’ll start one called “sad :(” and it’ll end up with temperature by sean paul on it — chase (@_chase_____) February 23, 2024

Twitter: @_chase_____

6.

I was pulled over by a Police Officer . He looked at my license and said "you're supposed to be wearing glasses". I said I have contacts. He said he didn't care who I know — Thanos. (@Slim_Thanos) February 26, 2024

Twitter: @Slim_Thanos

7.

This is the type of inside information I live for https://t.co/V9QogHCeBG — 👽brittny pierre🪩 (@sleep2dream) February 20, 2024

Karwai Tang/WireImage / Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy / Via Twitter: @sleep2dream

8.

looking up from the computer at my local coffee shop and FROG AND TOAD ARE HERE pic.twitter.com/nlqof7JNVf — Rachel Lapides (@rachellapides) February 24, 2024

Twitter: @rachellapides

9.

Elder millennial colleague just lobbed a grenade into the office by asking aloud when Taylor Swift was gonna “start making music for grownups” and my Gen Z colleagues looked at her like this pic.twitter.com/JgFcP0HcBW — Sarah York (@thesarahyork) February 19, 2024

Mario Perez/HBO / Via Twitter: @thesarahyork

10.

bookmarked for when i need my refund. ty https://t.co/lEwWoewgga — I ❤️ CAT NOIR (@imdatingwinwin) February 20, 2024

Twitter: @imdatingwinwin

11.

wtf is a 9/11 fee that was NOT my fault pic.twitter.com/bZBT94DIQQ — lily (@c0wgirlonline) February 24, 2024

Twitter: @c0wgirlonline

12.

Big Bird is like 3000 times the size of a bird. "Big" doesn't even begin to describe it. They should call him the yellow freak — DUTTS (@jeffersondutton) February 23, 2024

Twitter: @jeffersondutton

13.

Got ratio’d in the snack chat today pic.twitter.com/2gyUoSpYYe — Brian (@brianbjay) February 25, 2024

Twitter: @brianbjay

14.

My daddy just asked me if his Uber app would work in Florida bc he downloaded it in Detroit……..please stop talking to me. — Tay-K 🔫 (@ohthatsmayo) February 24, 2024

Twitter: @ohthatsmayo

15.

i remember when my mom left us and she was still active on fb and i would comment under her selfies “mom come home” and she would delete them 😭😭😭😭😭 — jessel ୨ৎ (@pissypeony) February 24, 2024

Twitter: @pissypeony

16.

you don’t see a lot of children with broken arms in casts these days like you would when we were growing up pic.twitter.com/8zr19CPptg — LJ 🦧 (@crotchner2) February 24, 2024

Twitter: @crotchner2

17.

“quiet luxury” girl you look like kim jong un — rust HOLE 💜 (@twinkp3ak5) February 25, 2024

Twitter: @twinkp3ak5

18.

If you go to a man house and he got a vinyl collection just know you dealing with a seasoned hoe — ⭐️ (@yumyumeg) February 26, 2024

Twitter: @yumyumeg

19.

I’ve been away this week and got back to a nice clean house, husband and dogs all fine, everything looked ok and as it was when I left…until I went for a shower and pulled the curtain across… 🤔😂 pic.twitter.com/BDqVyVWkxp — Kate North (@katephillips29) February 24, 2024

Twitter: @katephillips29

20.

You ever think Phoebe had a whole other secret group of friends? There’s no way this fun-loving, free-spirited diva was hanging out drinking coffee with those squares full time. You know she was raising a ruckus in the clubs after the gang went to bed at 9 pm. pic.twitter.com/BfsR1qkgsc — Tim Popp, Six, Squish, Uh uh... (@popphits) February 23, 2024

NBC / Via Twitter: @popphits

21.

imagine meeting michael jordan and asking him to sign this pic.twitter.com/Klj55ei9Qa — your bestie brian (@lusciousbeagle) February 20, 2024

Amazon / Via Twitter: @lusciousbeagle

22.

23.

chicken wrap in the microwave waiting to be eaten pic.twitter.com/jw3xSqIqdL — leon (@skyferrori) February 20, 2024

Twitter: @skyferrori

If you liked these tweets, don't forget to follow the creators! And if you're looking for more laughs, feel free to scroll through our most recent roundups:

These 31 Funny Tweets Had Me Cackling All Week Long, And I'm 97.777% Certain They Will For You, Too

30 Funny Tweets From The Week To Keep You Laughing And Smiling