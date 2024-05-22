23 Truly Terrifying Mother-In-Law, Father-In-Laws, And Sibling-In Laws That Have Me Side-Eyeing All My Potential Partner's Relatives

BuzzFeed
·2 min read

1.This cousin-in-law who wanted this poor grieving woman to plan a vacation for her:

Summarized text: The user's cousin offered to take their daughter on a vacation to give them a break, adding they are always available if needed
u/DoubleDragonsAllDown / Via reddit.com

2.This entitled sister-in-law who insisted on bringing her kids to a child-free wedding and ignored all attempts at a compromise:

Image displays a lengthy social media post discussing family issues at a wedding
u/hotel-y0rba / Via reddit.com

3.This mother-in-law had super strict rules about when her granddaughter (who was staying with her) could use the kitchen:

A screenshot of a messaging app conversation with messages displaying a discussion about someone needing to improve their planning
u/TotallySpiffing / Via reddit.com

4.This mother-in-law, who wanted their grandkid in a "bible-based" preschool and seemed to be an anti-vaxxer:

Three text message bubbles detailing a conversation about homeschooling benefits and mobile-based teaching, with a supportive response
u/samanthagrey25 / Via reddit.com

5.This MIL, who clearly thought everything was about her:

The image shows a text post with advice on respecting one's mother-in-law and valuing her presence and contributions
u/notcrunchymomof1 / Via reddit.com

6.And this MIL, who thought the same:

A screenshot of a social media post where a person shares a story about their future mother-in-law arranging her own wedding on the same day as theirs
u/Artisanthankfully / Via reddit.com

7.This MIL, who took it REALLY personally after her daughter-in-law chose to celebrate her own birthday with her parents rather than her in-laws:

Social media post expressing frustration about holidays and freeing family from obligations, with mixed reactions
u/Unrepentant_KyloStan / Via reddit.com

8.This MIL, who made this awful post after she learned her child was pregnant that completely discounted any non-biological grandkids:

A social media post expressing excitement about becoming a grandmother for the first time
u/FravasTheBard / Via reddit.com

9.This mother-in-law, who just sounds like a nightmare:

Meme discussing how women see their alpha sons become submissive about household decisions
u/internetdramalobster / Via reddit.com

10.This brother-in-law who was just a creep:

Text summary: A person expresses discomfort after their partner remembered their baby saying 'bye' but not the baby's name, feeling it was inappropriate and an invasion of privacy
u/GirlsNightOnly / Via reddit.com

11.This disgusting mother-in-law:

The image shows a text post from a social media platform discussing family issues related to food, health, and disagreements
u/Bbqshapeprincess / Via reddit.com

12.And this mother-in-law was a monster:

Post sharing a personal story about a child's severe peanut allergy and a concerning incident with a relative
u/zariaah / Via reddit.com

13.These creepy mother-in-laws:

Screen capture of a social media comment discussing parenting boys alongside numerous other responses
u/CharmingSeat6364 / Via reddit.com

14.This sister-in-law, who I would be going no-contact with:

Image contains a screenshot of a text post from a social networking platform discussing a family dispute over child custody
u/Angel698 / Via reddit.com

15.This mother-in-law, who body-shamed her daughter-in-law:

The image shows a text post from a social media platform expressing frustration over modern relationships, trust issues, and the impact on children
u/bisourosuko / Via reddit.com

16.Any MIL who thinks this is an okay sign to put up:

Person holding a sign with 'Rules for Dating My Son' including humorous threats about protecting him
[deleted] / Via reddit.com

17.This mother-in-law, who literally read her DIL's medical records without asking, which is definitely illegal:

Summary of a person's frustration as their mother-in-law read their medical record without consent, discussing privacy invasion issues
u/icantspell37 / Via reddit.com

18.This mother-in-law, who would have me moving multiple states away:

The image shows a screenshot of a lengthy text message discussing childcare and family dynamics
u/Rayshays / Via reddit.com

19.This terrible mother-in-law, who had clearly lost it:

Image summarizing a text post about a person's mother-in-law opening all their Christmas presents while they were at work
u/jester_mellow / Via reddit.com

20.This sister-in-law, who expected in-laws to drive two hours away and skip their kid's game:

The image shows a text message expressing frustration about a scheduling conflict with a family member's birthday party
u/Lilyinshadows / Via reddit.com

21.And finally, this woman, who isn't even an in-law yet, and I'm already scared of the monster-in-law she'll become:

Meme text: "Whoever dates my son one day - you brave. Because I don't like you already. ?"
u/PageAccomplished8438 / Via reddit.com

22.Along with this future MIL:

The image shows a social media post where a user announces expecting a boy and shares mixed feelings about family dynamics
u/amypjs / Via reddit.com