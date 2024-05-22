23 Truly Terrifying Mother-In-Law, Father-In-Laws, And Sibling-In Laws That Have Me Side-Eyeing All My Potential Partner's Relatives

1.This cousin-in-law who wanted this poor grieving woman to plan a vacation for her:

2.This entitled sister-in-law who insisted on bringing her kids to a child-free wedding and ignored all attempts at a compromise:

3.This mother-in-law had super strict rules about when her granddaughter (who was staying with her) could use the kitchen:

4.This mother-in-law, who wanted their grandkid in a "bible-based" preschool and seemed to be an anti-vaxxer:

5.This MIL, who clearly thought everything was about her:

6.And this MIL, who thought the same:

7.This MIL, who took it REALLY personally after her daughter-in-law chose to celebrate her own birthday with her parents rather than her in-laws:

8.This MIL, who made this awful post after she learned her child was pregnant that completely discounted any non-biological grandkids:

9.This mother-in-law, who just sounds like a nightmare:

10.This brother-in-law who was just a creep:

11.This disgusting mother-in-law:

12.And this mother-in-law was a monster:

13.These creepy mother-in-laws:

14.This sister-in-law, who I would be going no-contact with:

15.This mother-in-law, who body-shamed her daughter-in-law:

16.Any MIL who thinks this is an okay sign to put up:

17.This mother-in-law, who literally read her DIL's medical records without asking, which is definitely illegal:

18.This mother-in-law, who would have me moving multiple states away:

19.This terrible mother-in-law, who had clearly lost it:

20.This sister-in-law, who expected in-laws to drive two hours away and skip their kid's game:

21.And finally, this woman, who isn't even an in-law yet, and I'm already scared of the monster-in-law she'll become:

22.Along with this future MIL: