The 23andMe DNA test just dropped to $99 for Black Friday — save 50%

DNA tests have been around for a while, but they’re kind of pricey. So even if you're curious about your ancestry, you might not want to shell out the dough to find out more about it. Well, there’s a mega sale on various 23andMe kits right now. The best bargain of the bunch? This DNA test, which rings in at $99, from $199 — an incredible 50% off for Black Friday. P.S. It makes a great holiday gift!

There’s a lot to love about this deal. The kit includes the standard Ancestry Service, as well as more than 85 DNA-based online reports on your Health Predispositions, Carrier Status (a test that determines if you carry certain inherited conditions), Wellness and Traits with just one test. After taking the test, you’ll get reports on how your genes play into your wellbeing and lifestyle choices, how DNA influences your facial features, taste and smell, and where your DNA is from out of more than 2,000 regions in the world.

DNA test kits are pretty expensive. Luckily, there's a big sale right now. (Photo: 23andMe)

Who knows what you could discover? "I found my dad," said a five-star reviewer. "I'm a sperm donor baby. I followed the instructions, spit in the vial, and found my genetic father. Life is weird but good. Thanks 23andMe."

The kits were developed and designed by world-class scientists and medical experts, and they have a great reputation. It’s also a painless process: You simply provide a saliva sample using the at-home kit and send it in. Your results will be ready in about six-to-eight weeks.

Discover your roots and save 50%. (Photo: 23andMe)

This offer is pretty amazing, and it won’t last. Go ahead and score that kit you’ve been eyeing for ages. It’ll make for a fun afternoon or perfect gift for a loved one this holiday season. It's sure to be an interesting process, no matter what you discover.

"No royalty in my family tree — just sheep stealers," says an Amazon shopper. "Better luck next life."

