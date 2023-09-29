22 Historical Facts That Range From Fascinating To Horrifying To Unbelievably Bizarre

"In 2004, Jack Ryan was running for Senate as a Republican. He was running for a seat where the incumbent was a Republican who was retiring, so it should have been a very winnable seat for him.

But he was also having marriage issues with his wife: Jeri Ryan. She was an actor who just got hired for a role as a Borg named seven-of-nine in a new Star Trek series. Jack was not a fan of her now busy schedule in Hollywood while he campaigned for the Senate. That strain on their marriage eventually led to them going to divorce court.

Despite Jack asking for the details to be sealed, the California court released the details of their case which included Mr. Ryan routinely pressuring Mrs. Ryan to do sex acts in public. The scandal caused Jack Ryan to drop out of the race close to the general election. The Republicans put up Alan Keyes as their nominee, but there wasn't enough time left to really promote him before the election.

The Senate seat ended up going to his democratic opponent in a landslide: a relatively unknown community organizer from Chicago named Barack Obama."

