22 editor’s favorite eco-friendly brands to shop this Earth Week

There are so many brands out there claiming to be sustainable these days. From shoes and clothes to cleaning products and more, there seems to be an eco-friendly alternative to nearly everything. But are they any good? We asked our editors to share their favorite eco-friendly brands that they’ve actually tried to find out. Here are TK we love.

Patagonia





Kai Burkhardt/CNN Underscored

When I have to buy anything outdoors-related, I always look for Patagonia products. I remember a time in the later 2010s when Patagonia’s brightly colored Snap-T Fleece Pullovers were having a real trendy moment, at least among my circle of friends, and maybe they were onto something. Since then, I’ve purchased a Patagonia rain jacket, which has accompanied me on many rainy city days and on international adventures, and I’ve thrifted a secondhand Patagonia quarter zip, which is always in my bag for cold-weather hiking and ski trips. While yes, Patagonia gear can be expensive, I feel better about investing in the brand knowing that, whether I bought it new from the store or found an authentic piece secondhand, I can bring it into any Patagonia store or send it off to be repaired. It gives me peace of mind and my wallet some extra security knowing that a broken zipper or tear won’t mean I have to retire my gear and buy a replacement. — Jillian Tracy, associate editor



Plastno Garbage Bags





Lindsey Smith/CNN Underscored

I always make a point to be as plastic-free as possible when trying out new products. One place I was never able to ditch plastic was trash bags. I’ve been using Plastno for a year and the brand’s compostable bags have been a game changer. These bags are made from renewable, plant-based materials — and they’re strong enough for anything you throw in them. Unlike many compostable bags that need to be commercially composted (who has time for that?), once these bags are in the landfill, they’ll naturally break down into non-toxic elements instead of outlasting you and me. — Lindsey Smith, associate editor



Every Man Jack





Gabriella Triolo/CNN Underscored

I’ve recently been trying to get the men close to me (my boyfriend especially) to make more sustainable swaps. When I urged them to start using Every Man Jack, they never went back to their non-sustainable shower routines! The brand has a plethora of men’s grooming products containing clean ingredients at affordable prices, plus it's also cruelty-free and has recyclable packaging, with outdoorsy-inspired scents. — Gabriella Triolo, social coordinator



MZ Wallace





MZ Wallace

If you’ve read reviews from me before, then you know I’m a big fan of MZ Wallace for its practical, durable and stylish bags that just so happen to be sustainable, too. Between the brand’s cult-favorite work totes and carry-on-friendly travel duffels (and everything in between), all its items are made from post-consumer waste. To date, the brand has even repurposed close to 8 million plastic water bottles! It's also B Corp certified and offers a wide selection of bags that Give Back, too. — Stephanie Griffin, director of social



Paka





Kai Burkhardt/CNN Underscored

Paka has been my new obsession over the past few months. The brand is centered around using alpaca wool, which, if you didn't know, is basically the coolest material on the planet. It's incredibly lightweight and warm, not to mention anti-microbial and sweat-wicking too. It's no wonder alpaca wool is versatile — just think of the harsh conditions in the Andes mountains alpacas have evolved to thrive in. Paka has taken this magic material and turned it into some of the softest, most comfortable and high-performing clothing I've tried. My favorite piece is the original hoodie, which I love wearing all the time, whether I'm on hikes in the direct sun or taking a nap on the couch. — Kai Burkhardt, editor, sustainability, outdoors and pets



Everlane





Lindsey Smith/CNN Underscored

Brands can greenwash all they want, but data doesn’t lie. By using Remake’s Fashion Accountability Report, I’m able to make more informed decisions when it comes to sustainable buying habits. This is one reason I love Everlane. The company constantly ranks at the top of Remake’s annual report. While no brand is perfect, the folks behind Everlane are transparent and constantly taking steps to practice and endorse sustainable options that align with my beliefs. I also love the quality of its clothing. As someone who has the worst trouble finding jeans that fit well, Everlane’s are my favorite, and they last for years and years. — Lindsey Smith, associate editor



Girlfriend Collective





Tamara Kraus/CNN Underscored

Whenever someone asks for a workout wear recommendation, I typically point them to Girlfriend Collective. I’ve been a fan of the brand for nearly five years, and my pieces have held up over time during just about every kind of workout — from dancing to running. Most importantly, every piece stays put during the most intense sweat sessions. Even better? Its pieces are made with recycled materials (like post-consumer bottles and fishing nets) and with eco-friendly dyes. It’s safe to say they’ve become a staple in my wardrobe and will remain one for years to come. — Tamara Kraus, senior editor, lifestyle



Bamboozle





Lindsey Smith/CNN Underscored

Bamboo is one of the most sustainable materials out there thanks to how quickly it grows. Bamboozle is a great kitchenware brand with products made entirely of biodegradable bamboo fiber. I love the variety of sizes of the brand’s mixing bowls because they get more use from only baking and cooking. I fill mine with snacks, salads and cereal. They’re dishwasher-safe, too. I also love this brand’s chic composting bin; which is biodegradable itself (when the time comes). — Lindsey Smith, associate editor



Morocconoil





Gabriella Triolo/CNN Underscored

If you love using luxury hair care products, but still want something with sustainable packaging and doesn’t test on animals, then you need to start using Morroconoil. Most of its products are 100% recyclable and they’re PETA-Certified cruelty-free. The brand's products both smell and feel great too. — Gabriella Triolo, social coordinator



Cocokind





Elisabeth Sherman/CNN Underscored

I am trying to be more intentional about buying green beauty products but because the term isn’t regulated, it’s not always easy to know which brands you can trust. One that has never let me down is Cocokind. The packaging is made from mostly recycled glass and paper, and some of the brand’s products use anhydrous formulas, meaning they are waterless. Why? Because the brand acknowledges that water is a precious resource. Most of the ingredients are organic, and more importantly, they are gentle — my highly sensitive skin needs to be babied, and it’s rarely irritated by any of Cocokind’s products, from the resurrection moisturizer to the ceramide barrier serum. — Elisabeth Sherman, associate writer



W&P





Sophie Shaw/CNN Underscored

Growing up, I always wanted to have a cool-kid lunchbox — something cute and colorful, that would stand out among my classmates’ paper sack lunches. As an adult, that hasn’t really changed. I was recently on the hunt for a practical yet attractive way to pack my lunch for work (something I admittedly need to do more often, but I thought having a nice lunchbox would help motivate me) when I found W&P’s storage containers. They are sleek and minimalist, with an attention to functional details like modular components and handy compartments. The reusable containers are made from BPA-free plastic and silicone and help minimize single-use waste. Since falling in love with my W&P Bento Box, I’ve also upgraded my kitchen with the brand’s Reusable Stretch Wrap and the Ice Ball Box, which makes sphere-shaped ice that makes every beverage more fun to drink. — Sophie Shaw, associate beauty editor



Clearstem Skincare





Gabriella Triolo/CNN Underscored

If you’re like me and have acne-prone or sensitive skin then you understand how hard it is to find a quality brand that doesn’t use toxic irritating ingredients. When I started using Clearstem my entire life basically changed. I finally found a brand that was reliable with all its products from skin care to now hair care. All of its products are cruelty-free, vegan and also gluten-free making it a completely clean skin care brand. Its packaging is also recyclable and biodegradable. — Gabriella Triolo, social coordinator



Who Gives A Crap





Kai Burkhardt/CNN Underscored

I've sung its praises at length before, but year after year, Who Gives A Crap is always one of my favorite sustainable brands. Its recycled or bamboo toilet paper is such an easy swap to help the planet, I think everyone should have a tower of Who Gives A Crap rolls in their bathroom. Plus, the brand donates a whopping 50% of its profits to charities that help give people access to clean water and toilets. I'm always stocked up on the brand's toilet paper, paper towels and tissues, and it's a company I truly love supporting. — Kai Burkhardt, editor, sustainability, outdoors and pets



Rothy’s





Tamara Kraus/CNN Underscored

Ever since I found out Meghan Markle was a fan of Rothy’s sustainable and chic flats, I had to get my hands on a pair. Fast forward a few years, and the brand has become a staple in my wardrobe. The royal-approved retailer has expanded its collection to include other accessories, like The Lightweight Tote (which is so good that I own it in three colors!) and The Lace-Up Sneaker that I can’t get enough of. Not only are these high-quality pieces made with recycled or natural materials, but they’re also machine-washable (which is key with a pair of nude sneakers that get scuffed easily). You’ll also want to check out Rothy’s men’s collection and other women’s styles including The Espadrille, which is on my summer-shopping list! — Tamara Kraus, senior editor, lifestyle



Kjaer Weis





Sophie Shaw/CNN Underscored

As a beauty editor, I’ve been in countless meetings where brands have talked about wanting to create high-quality cosmetics that are luxurious to use and break the stigma of “green” beauty products being granola and lacking performance. Kjaer Weis is one of the few brands that actually delivers on this. With chic refillable packaging and gorgeous formulas across makeup and skin care, the collection strikes the perfect balance between sustainability and beauty. You can even choose what type of packaging you prefer for your complexion and eye products — a weighty, metal case that will last a lifetime or a chic red compact that looks like leather but is actually made from recycled paper. I’ve been loving the new Cream Bronzer and the luxe lip balm. — Sophie Shaw, associate beauty editor



Evolvetogether





Lindsey Smith/CNN Underscored

Evolvetogether is a new-to-me brand that I’ve recently become a huge fan of. The brand makes sustainable everyday basics — think soap, hand cream and deodorant — packaged in biodegradable, dissolvable or forever-recyclable materials. I’m currently loving the Monaco bar soap; which is toxin-free and vegan. The smell is heavenly, and it leaves my hands so soft. — Lindsey Smith, associate editor



Mavi





Sophie Shaw/CNN Underscored

Mavi is a sustainable denim brand out of Istanbul that is committed to reducing its water and energy consumption. With styles for men and women, the jeans are produced with recycled materials, natural dyes and other eco-friendly processes. It offers classic silhouettes and trend-forward denim. I have a few pairs of Mavi jeans and they feel just as high-quality as some designer brands, but at a more affordable price point. In fact, all jeans from the brand are under $150, which feels really reasonable for how much wear you’ll get out of them. Mavi also has a resale market to further divert textile waste from landfills and give another chance to pre-loved Mavi styles. — Sophie Shaw, associate beauty editor



Branch Basics





Lindsey Smith/CNN Underscored

Branch Basics is my go-to cleaning brand. I was sick of getting headaches from traditional cleaners and was looking for more sustainable ways to clean that were as effective as more traditional brands. Now, I’ve replaced most of my cleaning supplies with Branch Basics. I recently fell in love with the brand’s hand soap too; which we use in the kitchen. It comes in a glass bottle and, like all the brand’s products, is refillable. — Lindsey Smith, associate editor



Reformation





Reformation

On top of making the most stunning dresses, climate-neutral certified Reformation is a great fashion brand when it comes to sustainability. Most items are made from renewable, plant-based or existing materials that can be remade, including recycled cotton, regenerative cotton and deadstock and vintage fabric. Its website also details the brand’s commitment to clean chemistry in the dyeing and finishing phase of the chemical process, committing to limiting water usage and release of toxic byproducts. I always appreciate transparency and according to its sustainability report, Reformation is aiming to be climate positive by 2025 and circular by 2030. — Carolina Gazal, associate testing writer



Nemo Equipment





Kai Burkhardt/CNN Underscored

There are a lot of outdoor brands stepping up their sustainability efforts as of late, and one of my favorites is Nemo. The brand makes my all-time favorite backpacking tent, the Nemo Osmo Dagger, and its recently started a collection called Endless Promise, where each item is designed to be fully, easily recyclable. It's one thing to make a soda can recyclable, it's a whole other thing to do it with a high-performing sleeping bag. — Kai Burkhardt, editor, sustainability, outdoors and pets



HoldOn





HoldOn

If you're looking for easy and affordable sustainable swaps for popular plastic kitchen items like trash inserts and Ziploack bags, then let me introduce you to HoldOn. It makes my favorite storage bags that are 100% compostable, heavy-duty (they seriously never rip), BPI-certified and BPA- and PDAS-free. — Stephanie Griffin, director of social



Saie





Elena Matarazzo/CNN Underscored

When I find dewy makeup that sits well on my acne-prone skin and is easy to use, I’m hooked. I fell in love with Saie’s products a few years ago and was initially intrigued by the Glowy Super Gel that gives you a shimmery base under foundation and later stumbled upon the liquid Dew Blush that adds a quick flushed color to your cheekbones to give you a sun-kissed look. As someone who has a minimal makeup routine and applies most products sans brushes, I was happy to see this clean beauty brand taking it a step further by committing to climate neutrality and participating in 1% for the planet. — Elena Matarazzo, associate editor, deals



