22 Black Tweets That Are So Funny, You'll Be Snickering Through Your Monday Meetings

We're back to Monday, folks, and daylight saving is in full swing (thank goodness)!

Nobody:Black people: It woulda been 3:06 right now. — PhD Loading | Déjà D. Rollins (@DRollins_) March 11, 2024

@DRollins_

Black Twitter still remains the funniest corner of the internet, so here's a list of the most hilarious Black tweets on my timeline this week, enjoy!

1.

@babyk3_

2.

Guys. One white womans toddler was screaming & jumping in the buggy refusing to sit down…how can one black woman next to me give her one look and say ‘sit down now’ and the child sat down silently.😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — BROWNSUGA. (@brownsug4aa) March 16, 2024

@brownsug4aa

3.

This is who need to guest star on Abbott Elementary pic.twitter.com/mypT8NJiHa — name em (@caliboycomplex) March 12, 2024

Hulu / @caliboycomplex

4.

@ihyric / @invis4yo

5.

@ATMwithJacy

6.

my mama gone stop signing me up for stuff at the church, she done told these folks i’ll play a crackhead in the easter program……….why is there a crackhead in the easter program????? — Menace ² Society (@kingtrelll) March 16, 2024

@kingtrelll

7.

they stupid as hell on tht app😭😭 talm bout some titayanna “TikTok” Williams pic.twitter.com/RPUhsAcTd8 — Jacob @jpwphoto (@cameramanjake) March 14, 2024

@cameramanjake

8.

I’m not joking when I say you need to be put on a watchlist. Why you took it’s clothes off?? https://t.co/eZhAWkuDqQ — Sesame Chiccen (@Loccdawggg) March 14, 2024

@amourxjasss / @Loccdawgg

9.

@LifeisG65042359

10.

The way Halle looked at Chloe shasjejjajsjs- https://t.co/uLmiuBDNxS — 🦀Jaden is waiting for IYH🦀 (@floraaverde) March 13, 2024

Red Carpet Report on Mingle Media TV / @mmbtyy / @floraaverde / Via youtube.com

11.

i can still hear the talk my mama gave me when she spent $84 on this https://t.co/9AJXbXELPs — anna maria horsford (@_tradeadjacent) March 13, 2024

@Jayin88akaRelay / @_tradeadjacent

12.

i will never forget this moment 💀 https://t.co/2FtszwTcXH — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) March 16, 2024

@Jonathzn / @ChloeBailey

13.

If Tik Tok is so dangerous, why the President got one? — Monica 🇨🇩🇵🇸 (@BlakPantherBabe) March 13, 2024

@BlakPantherBabe

14.

I can’t wait to use this https://t.co/F1CGkClklN pic.twitter.com/sQOLlgkGEZ — RK Jackson | Atlanta 🛸 (@theerkj) March 12, 2024

@callherdaddy via TikTok / @theerkj / Via tiktok.com

15.

Imagine missing out on a closet full of birkins for a viral moment… sighhh https://t.co/U6SeV17ovp — DeAndre Brown (@imdrebrown) March 12, 2024

@trillary_banks_ / @imdrebrown

16.

black people soooo unserious like wdym the party starts at 7 and it’s 7:30 and it’s still getting set up — greg (@gurreggg) March 17, 2024

@gurreggg

17.

I love black southerners baddd. I was at Kroger yesterday and this lady tapped my shoulder and said lemme show you some. She take me to the collards and was like “look at these sorry ass greens” they was small affff. I said lemme put my mad voice on. I said THAT IS RIDICULOUS — jus (@bbnojutsu) March 12, 2024

@bbnojutsu

18.

@slicksista

19.

Cuh asked for no pickles too 😭 .. pic.twitter.com/cUvQdCVaom — PG (@SleepyHallow83) March 17, 2024

@SleepyHallow83

20.

Imagine counting $240K by hand for a bank and they fire you because you know Darnell😂😂😒 #setitoff pic.twitter.com/Naf3QbMbkO — Tee🦋 (@teeelatricee) March 17, 2024

Amazon Prime / @teeelatricee

21.

Hulu / @NOLIMITBRUCITO / @buffys

22.

Somebody needs to tell Floyd we understood he was rich 400 videos ago https://t.co/8u8UBb4T0q — Trevor Norris (@trevor_norris0) March 13, 2024

@boxingKindgom14 / @trevor_norris0

Make sure to give these Twitter users a follow, and click here for even more Black Twitter laughs.