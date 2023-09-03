21 DIY Projects That Failed Soooo Hard, I Cannot Help But Laugh Uncontrollably

BuzzFeed
·2 min read
2

1.The truck hot tub:

A hot tub in a truck bed
u/Zzazy1 / Via reddit.com

2.This boss who added allll these lights:

Lights everywhere on a ceiling
u/Kattivakk / Via reddit.com

3.This "repair guy" who fixed an overheating laptop:

Holes poked in a laptop
u/xReaperOmega / Via reddit.com

4.This light switch:

A badly placed light switch
u/FriendlySceptic / Via reddit.com

5.This dad who fixed the kitchen sink:

A screwdriver in the kitchen sink
u/Metalgreek / Via reddit.com

HOW is this supposed to work?!

A screwdriver in a kitchen sink
u/Metalgreek / Via reddit.com

6.This deck that will absolutely, without a doubt, fall apart the moment someone gets in that pool:

An elevated pool
u/nahog99 / Via reddit.com

7.This car fan???

A huge fan on a car
u/PatPetPitPotPut / Via reddit.com

8.This microwave mailbox:

A microwave as a mailbox
u/Fryphax / Via reddit.com

9.This nightmarish baby doll nightlight:

A doll nightlight
u/Intrepid_Wanderer / Via reddit.com

10.This denim couch cover:

A denim couch cover
u/Animarchy666 / Via reddit.com

11.Help, they're EVERYWHERE:

A denim couch
u/MaxtheMighty / Via reddit.com
A denim couch
u/MaxtheMighty / Via reddit.com
A denim pillow
u/MaxtheMighty / Via reddit.com

12.These renters who cut a hole in the air duct:

A hole in an air duct
u/KlonoaOfTheWind / Via reddit.com

13.This dad who painted the light yellow <3:

A yellow light
u/yasbo / Via reddit.com

14.This person who used Liquid Nails to secure this mantle on the wall for a TV:

A fallen TV
u/EndersGame_Reviewer / Via reddit.com

15.This repaired couch:

Electric tape on a couch
u/Machinefun / Via reddit.com

16.This wooden fireplace:

A wooden fireplace
u/LowYak3 / Via reddit.com

17.This toilet seat guitar:

A guitar made out of a toilet seat
u/PM_ME_KITTYNIPPLES / Via reddit.com

18.This (positive) COVID test USB:

A COVID test USB
u/infinitytec / Via reddit.com

19.Oh, and these aluminum tread tiles for the bathroom:

Aluminum tiles
u/chapmouse / Via reddit.com

20.These zip ties for shower curtain rings:

Zip ties as curtain rods
u/rohlovely / Via reddit.com
Zip ties as curtain rods
u/rohlovely / Via reddit.com

21.And finally, this boyfriend who made a pillow out of his chest hair for his girlfriend:

A heart made out of chest hair
u/reillyfitz / Via reddit.com
A heart made out of chest hair
u/reillyfitz / Via reddit.com

Stay creative, folks!

H/T: r/DiWHY

Recommended Stories