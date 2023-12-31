21 Screenshots Of People Getting Rejected That Are Giving Me A Serious Case Of Secondhand Embarrassment
1.This person who should've just opened with "How are you?":
2.This person who couldn't flirt to save their life:
3.This person who thought money could buy obedience:
4.This person who poured their heart out via email:
5.This rideshare driver who crossed the line with a passenger:
6.This person who got their hopes up after getting this message from a crush:
7.This person who invited a Tinder match to an awful first date:
8.This person whose corny pickup line worked...kinda:
9.This person who has weirdly specific tastes in women:
10.This person who was way too mad about "carrying the conversation":
11.This person who should crop their friend out of their dating profile pictures:
12.This person who got shut down but had the audacity to ask for the other person's friend's number:
13.This person who was suffering badly from unrequited love:
14.This person who thought they got ghosted:
15.This person who matched with someone they'd met before:
so yeah I think it’s time to delete hinge
16. This person who sent a message to the wrong person and received much-needed advice:
17.This person who messaged someone he'd already been rejected by before:
The woman was too stunned to speak
18.This person who lost a date after going too far:
19.This person who asked a suggestive question and did not get the answer they hoped for:
20.This person who took a shot and missed:
21.And lastly, this person whose pickup line flopped hard: