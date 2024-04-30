21 best sandals for walking all day long, according to podiatrists

Content is created by CNN Underscored’s team of editors who work independently from the CNN newsroom. When you buy through links on our site, CNN and its syndication partners may earn a commission. Learn more

Birkenstock

It’s the season to replace those chunky winter boots with something a little lighter, like a pair of walking sandals that can take you from the beach to the boardwalk to everything in between. While walking sandals come in numerous iterations — you’ve got your slides for easy on and off and your platform sandals for women on dressier occasions — it’s crucial to select the right ones for more active pursuits this summer. That’s why we’ve pinged the walking pros on exactly what you should be looking for in the best walking sandals.

“If you’re planning on walking long distances, you should look for sandals that provide similar arch support to a tennis shoe or walking shoe,” says podiatrist Dr. Elizabeth B. Daughtry. “Arch support is very important for people who suffer from common ailments such as plantar fasciitis, flat foot deformities and posterior tibial tendonitis. A lack of arch support will put increased stress on these structures and can lead to increased pain and inflammation.” She adds that while a soft and cushioned arch may feel good for a short time, it won’t provide the necessary support a firm arch will.

A proper sole is at the soul of a solid walking sandal too. Daughtry recommends a polymer material, such as EVA or polyurethane, of at least 1.25 inches thick to lessen the load of the big toe when it pushes off. “This material is both lightweight and durable, which is great for distance walking,” she says.

Fit is also paramount to getting in your steps in walking sandals. Daughtry recommends a sandal well secured via straps across the top of the foot and the heel. “This will provide similar stability to a tennis shoe and will be helpful for long hikes and walks,” she says. Stuck on your trendy slides? She warns that a slide sandal allows for too much motion for long-distance walking, although this style can work if you’re looking for recovery sandals.

In terms of materials, walking shoes run the gamut from rubber to cork, but one remains supreme, according to Daughtry. “I believe the best material for a sandal’s footbed includes cork with a suede cover,” she says, adding that this blend absorbs shock while adapting to your foot with wear over time.

Given our feet are as unique as our fingerprints, the right walking sandal option for you ultimately hinges on your personal comfort. “The comfort bar must be set sky-high for any pair of shoes considered your walking shoes, and sandals are no exception,” says Caroline McCulloch, podiatrist and founder of FRANKIE4. “Generally, a good walking sandal should provide cushioning and support features that provide relief. Consider the hard surfaces you pound on with every step, and choose sandals that have a footbed designed to aid in shock absorption and are contoured to prevent and alleviate common foot symptoms.”

Looking to take some long walks on the beach or simply upgrade your summer wardrobe with stylish and supportive finds? Here are the walking sandals our experts recommend.

Overall best women’s walking sandals

Antonio Melani Carolie Espadrille Platform Wedge Fisherman Sandals





Dillards

Marrying fashion and function, these platform wedges make a surprisingly comfortable find. “When I’m traveling for business or pleasure, I love a fashion-friendly sandal I can walk in that livens up a simple outfit,” says Chevis Douville, founder and CEO of Baublerella. “These wedge fisherman sandals from Antonio Melani are my current favorite. You can wear them with a flowy dress or jeans and a white T-shirt and they will instantly elevate the look. You can find similar styles elsewhere, but Antonio Melani focuses on comfort and always has proper cushioning in the lining, so it’s my go-to for all shoes.”





Naot Kayla Sport Sandals





Naot

“One specific brand that utilizes a combination of cork and latex in its footbed is Naot,” Daughtry says. “Their footbed includes a deep heel cup, great arch support and a built-in metatarsal raise to reduce pressure on the ball of the foot.” She recommends the strappy Kayla Sport sandals for their anatomically contoured footbed and their 1.5 inches of padding between your foot and the ground.





Naturalizer Coast Tumbled Platform Slingback Sandals





Running after kids can make your step count escalate exponentially, so you’re definitely going to want to invest in a proper walking sandal if their favorite activities are on the itinerary. “If I’m headed to the zoo or an outdoor activity with my kids, I opt for this neutral sandal from Naturalizer,” Douville says. “It still looks nice but provides a bit more comfort for more active outings. I wear mostly whites, creams and pastels in the summer, so I prefer neutral colors like porcelain or gold.”





Teva Hydratrek Sandals





REI

Teva is known for its practical and lightweight sandals that work swimmingly during everything from long walks on the beach to long walks during walking tours. Ashley Mosseri, a podiatric surgeon, recommends the brand’s newest quick-dry Hydratrek Sandal, which is designed to disperse water beneath your feet so you stay grounded on and off the shore.





OrthoFeet Orthopedic Leather Hydra Sandals





Amazon

Between their foam padding, adjustable two-way straps, anatomical arch support and cushioned heel, these orthopedic sandals will have you comfortably logging miles in no time.



$105 at OrthoFeet

Vionic Torrance Platform Sandals





Nordstrom

These podiatrist-approved walking sandals prove you don’t need to sacrifice style for comfort. Made with a lightweight lug sole reminiscent of your favorite worn-in combat boots, arch support and a contoured shock-absorbing footbed, these practical easy-to-style sandals are bound to be on rotation all summer long.





Overall best men’s walking sandals

Merrell Speed Fusion Web Sport Sandals





Merrell

If you’ve got a need for speed (after all, power walking is a perfectly respectable sport), don’t miss these sporty sandals with a flexible foam-heavy insole that molds to your foot, a grippy outsole to keep you feeling stable and hook-and-loop closures for a comfortable all-day fit.





Birkenstock Men's Amalfi Leather Soft Footbed Milano Sandals





Amazon

Between their contoured EVA sole and molded cork footbed to their numerous buckle straps for a customizable fit, it’s no wonder these versatile walking sandals boast a devout following. Plus, Birkenstocks are an editor-favorite brand.





Keen Newport H2 Sandals





Amazon

Look, there’s no rule saying you can’t opt for a closed-toed sandal when you’re looking to roam, travel and explore with maximum comfort. This popular option boasts an adjustable fit, a quick-dry lining for maximum comfort in the sea or at shore and EVA insoles with plenty of arch support.





Dr. Scholl's Gus Sandals





Amazon

You’re always in good hands (and feet) when you opt for sandals designed by an orthopedic insert brand. This practical option has you covered with its memory foam footbed, 1.5-inch sole and anatomical cushioning that’ll feel like they were made just for you.



$60 at Amazon

$60 at DSW

Skechers Louden Fisherman Sandals





Amazon

Orthopedic-grade comfort on a budget? Yes, please. Your feet are bound to thank you for these casual sporty sandals, thanks to their shock-absorbing midsole, memory foam footbed with a padded lining and moisture-wicking insole to keep your feet dry and blister-free.



From $36 at Amazon



Best budget walking sandals

Birkenstock Arizona Eva Sandals





Birkenstock

For a water-friendly sandal, look no further than these lightweight Birkenstocks for hours of comfortable poolside strolls. “My go-to walking sandal in summer months is always the Birkenstock Arizona EVA,” says Sarah Parks, founder and CEO of holistic foot care brand ZenToes. “I love that I don’t need to grip them with my toes, and they’re available in multiple fun, bright and playful colors. Plus, they’re waterproof and durable. The wide toe box also allows me to wear my ZenToes All Toe Separators with them for short periods of time when I want to give my feet that extra structural support.”





Hoka Ora Recovery Slide 3





Hoka

While you should always be careful about walking for an extended period of time in slides, this Underscored-approved option does have some serious merit in the convenience department. “For running around the house and short trips to the store, I wear the Hoka Ora Recovery slides,” Douville says. “They’re easy to slip on, extremely comfortable and can be cleaned quickly in the sink with soap and water.”





Chaco Z/X2 Cloud Sandals





Amazon

These editor-approved walking sandals are your ultimate outdoor companion whether you plan on exploring a new city on foot, summiting the peak of a mountain or walking along the water. They’ve got a contoured footbed, webbed straps that wrap around the entire foot for stability and loads of arch support, making them the perfect option for all your summertime activity needs.





Crocs Women's Literide 360 Sandals





Amazon

You wear your closed-toed Crocs every day anyway — you might as well give your feet the royal treatment during the summer too. These incredibly lightweight sandals boast a lightweight foam insole for miles of comfort and are surprisingly more chic than their clog counterparts.



From $34 at Amazon

Oncai Walking Sandals





Amazon

Between their deep heel cup for support, cushioned arch support, quick-drying material for added comfort in moist conditions, anti-skid outsole and a versatile look that’s easy to pair with your summer or travel wardrobe, these walking sandals make a practical addition to your sandal collection.



$56 at Amazon

Teva Women's W Flatform Universal Sandals





Amazon

For a walking sandal that can take you from day to night, check out Mosseri’s favorite platform Tevas that come in dozens of cool colors. The adjustable strap makes them practical enough for hours of foot traffic, while their molded EVA midsole, heel cup and arch keeps them podiatrist approved.



From $39 at Amazon



Best luxury walking sandals

Ferragamo Flat Sandals With Gancini Ornament





Ferragamo

As fashion stylist Catherine Bibeau proves, your outfit shouldn’t have to fall flat when rocking flat sandals. “This waterproof flat sandal is made of rubber and an adjustable ankle strap, making it a practical and comfortable yet luxurious choice for walking,” she says.





Prada Diagram Double Strap Slide Sandals





Nordstrom

Can’t seem to part ways with your puffer coat this spring or summer? Introduce the trend into your warm weather wardrobe with these ultra-padded designer leather sandals boasting traction-heavy rubber soles and a hook-and-loop closure. “This padded patent leather sandal offers true comfort and cushion in a neutral color for easy matching to your wardrobe,” Bibeau says.





Gucci Women’s Sandals With Double G





Gucci

Between their convenient and laid-back Velcro straps at the instep and ankle to their cool canvas material for breathability during scorching temps, these stylist-approved sandals will help you get in your steps in style. “The double G monogram fabric from Gucci shares a beautiful rainbow of pastel colors that take you through spring into summer without missing the pastel trend of the season,” Bibeau says. “This sandal is perfect for walking and to give your footsteps a bit of shimmer.”





Celine Leo Strappy Sandals





Celine

With its slight 1.6-inch platform to give you extra support and its polyester-wool fabric for thermoregulating properties while you log miles, these luxurious sandals are as practical as they are pretty. “This strappy favorite has a thick grip sole, ensuring security and comfort for walking,” Bibeau says. “It’s a sandal with a classic look.”





Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed price at the time of publication.

For more CNN news and newsletters create an account at CNN.com