20th Annual Migration Celebration takes flight at Little Beaver State Park

BEAVER, WV (WVNS)– Guests had the chance to fly over to Little Beaver State Park on Saturday, May 11, 2024 for the Three Rivers Avian Center’s Migration celebration!

The Migration Celebration is a family-friendly festival to celebrate West Virginia’s native wild birds and natural heritage.

Festival-goers could enjoy bird and nature walks, displays, face painting, a photography workshop, kids activities, watching live birds and more.

WVU Tech announces the Southern West Virginia Success Program, expanding access to higher education

Wendy Perroni, Executive Director for Three Rivers Avian Center, said one of the goals of the event is to spread awareness about how each person can impact the environment.

“It all sort of ties together,” said Perroni. “If you looked at the activities we have going on downstairs, it encourages kids and people to go out and see what’s in their ecosystem and take care of it.”

The event was completely free to the public and fun for all ages.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.