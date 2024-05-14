2024 summer garden tours in the Milwaukee area and beyond

Gardens connect people to their environment, and garden clubs and neighborhood groups welcome you to some of those gardens — both private and public — on visiting days during the summer months. A garden tour provides the visitor an opportunity to see plant groupings or color combinations, nestled amid garden art and structures. Many tours are scheduled annually in the Milwaukee area and throughout southeastern Wisconsin. Here is a list of garden tours nearby, and others that will make a pleasant day trip.

May garden tours

Friends of Boerner Botanical Gardens: The Friends group celebrates its 40th anniversary with an open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 19. The event offers garden tours, light refreshments and education stations explaining Friends membership activities and programming. Free admission. 9400 Boerner Drive, Hales Corners; (414) 525-5653, boernerbotanicalgardens.org

June garden tours

Rose Innovations: Visit the 2-acre rosarium of Will Radler, creator of the Knock Out family of roses. Four open garden events are scheduled this year: noon-3 p.m. June 15, 9 a.m.-noon July 13, 7-10 p.m. Aug. 23, and noon-3 p.m. Sept. 21. The gardens at 10020 W. Meadow Drive in Greenfield showcase raised beds, waterfalls and ponds, stone terraces, and a Knock Out Rose trial garden. A donation is suggested with the proceeds benefiting a designated nonprofit for the day. roseinnovations.org

“A Bloomin’ Good Thyme” Garden Walk on June 22 will feature private Muskego gardens.

The Friends of the Muskego Library: "A Bloomin' Good Thyme" Garden Walk will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 22 with a tour of four private Muskego gardens. The day includes lectures by Roy Diblik, author and owner of Northwind Perennial Farm; Paul Ruszkiewicz from Paul’s Petal Pushers, who will provide gardening tips; and pond experts from Aquatica Ponds. There will be a Garden Tea, a pre-owned art sale, a Garden Boutique, a craft fair of garden art, raffle baskets and a more Tickets are $15; children 14 and under are admitted free. Proceeds will help fund library programming for all ages. library.muskego.wi.gov

South Milwaukee Garden Club & Historical Society Garden Tour: Visit five gardens on a self-guided tour from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 22. Each garden was selected for its unique design elements, and local artisans and hand-crafted items will be for sale at select gardens. The Bayside Mobile Greenhouse will be visiting one of the selected gardens, offering plants, hanging baskets, pots and more for purchase. Tickets are $10. Purchase at Mari’s Flowers, Wine & Gifts, 905 Milwaukee Ave., South Milwaukee. For more information, contact Patti Bergeson at (414) 768-9549 or pbergeson55@gmail.com.

Lake Country Art & Garden Tour: The summer-long program is a fusion of the arts and local gardens with events scheduled through September in the Lake Country area. The Pewaukee Area Arts Council, which organizes the annual tour, will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a special event at Joel Pfeiffer’s Heartroots Sculpture Garden in Hartland on June 22. Enjoy live music from JVIOLIN, beverages, appetizers and desserts while exploring the garden. Registration is required. Visit pewaukeearts.org.

July garden tours

Greendale Garden Walk: Free tours are offered from 8 a.m. to noon July 13 and start at the Gazebo in the Greendale Village Center, 5710 Broad St. The 2024 tour features the private gardens in the “C” section. Talk with the home owners, attend demonstrations by Southeast Wisconsin Master Gardeners, and enter drawings for gift baskets of garden-related items. No dogs allowed on the tour. No strollers, bikes or wagons in the yards. Donations welcome. greendalegardenwalk.wordpress.com

One of the five gardens open during the Menomonee Falls Community League garden tour on July 13.

Menomonee Falls Community League: Five gardens are open for viewing from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 13. Gardens are located in Menomonee Falls, Colgate, and the Sussex/Lisbon area. Purchase tickets in advance for $10 at Shady Lane Greenhouse at W172 N7388 Shady Lane, or the Art Lounge at N88 W16567 Main St., Menomonee Falls. Day of the tour tickets will be available at the Shady Lane Nursery for $12. Proceeds from the tour will benefit area charities and scholarships. Call (414) 581-0352 or visit communityleague.com.

Cedarburg Woman’s Club: The garden walk is held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 13 and 14. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at Olsens Piggly Wiggly in Cedarburg and Mequon, Heyden’s Gardens, the Horicon Bank in Grafton, and at the gardens on the day of the event. All proceeds fund college scholarships, local community charities, and the maintenance of the Girl Scout House. More information: cedarburgwomansclub.org.

The Gardens of West Bend Tour will feature this garden named Reminiscent Roots, with a cottage-style landscape of decks, whimsical garden art, and a playhouse for children.

The Gardens of West Bend Tour: Take a self-guided tour of five private gardens open to the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 13 and noon to 3 p.m. July 14. Each garden host has named their garden for the show, identifying specific features which may be of interest to visitors. The Tudor Garden incorporates bricks from a recent home remodel amid a variety of hostas; the Reminiscent Roots garden utilizes a "cottage-style" landscape; the Alpine Treasures garden showcases blooms of buttercups and ferns, a memorial garden and lilies; the Country Rock Gardens demonstrate how rocks that bordered the property were incorporated for use in the garden; and the Gardens on Blueberry Hill mingle deep colors into garden spaces. The tour is an important fundraiser for Roots and Branches, a nonprofit committed to improving the natural environment of West Bend. The event is held rain or shine and includes live music, plein air painters and raffles. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 the day of the tour. Purchase advance tickets online at the Roots & Branches website, or buy your ticket the day of the event at the first garden address: 906 Poplar St., West Bend. For more information, call (262) 335-5083 or visit rootsbranches.org.

Riverwest Secret Garden Tour: Visit gardens in the Riverwest neighborhood from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 14. Pick up a tour map of the gardens at the registration table in Garden Park, on the corner of Locust and Bremen streets. Leave all pets at home — no dogs or other animals are allowed on the tour. Tickets/maps are $5 the day of the tour, and proceeds benefit ongoing Riverwest community projects. riverwestsecretgardentour.com

Summer Magic Garden Tour: The Racine Garden Club invites the public to tour seven private gardens from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 14. Highlights of the tour include an English cottage garden and a whimsical garden. Tickets are $10. Look for more information in June on the club website. racinegardenclub.org

Oconomowoc Woman’s Club: Six gardens are featured on this driving tour from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 20. Three of the gardens are in Oconomowoc, one is in Ashippun, and two have Hartland addresses on Highway 83. The addresses of the gardens and directions are included with your ticket purchase. Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 on the day of the tour. Tickets may be purchased at these Oconomowoc locations: MayHouse Collections, W359 N5022 Brown St., Unit 106; Forgotten Treasures, 1305 W. Wisconsin Ave.; Books & Company, 1039 Summit Ave.; and any of the three Bank Five Nine locations. Rain date is July 21. More information: oconomowocwomansclub.com.

Whitefish Bay Garden Club: The “Small Spaces, Grand Places” garden walk is held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 20. The walk is held rain or shine, and it will include seven private gardens and six public gardens. Discover the hidden beauty of small spaces, native plantings, pollinator-friendly plants and colorful blooms. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 the day of the tour. All proceeds from ticket sales will go toward education and environmental projects in the community. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit whitefishbaygardenclub.com.

Garden District Neighborhood Association: Tour 12 gardens from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 28 in the 13th aldermanic district on Milwaukee’s south side. The self-guided tour is free and signs will be placed in front of the houses to recognize those homes on the tour. Some full yards will be open for visitors, while other gardens will need to be viewed from the sidewalk. A map with tour locations will be posted on the Milwaukee Garden District website and Facebook page. Gardens are selected by area residents, with nominations due by July 8. For more information or to nominate a garden, call (414) 481-1928 or (414) 559-4400. milwaukeegdna.com

August garden tours

Garden Conservancy: The Garden Conservancy’s Open Days program celebrates creative and innovative private gardens. The 2024 Open Days for the Milwaukee area are presented in partnership with the Garden Club of Greater Milwaukee and will showcase three gardens in Ozaukee County. The featured gardens include The Farm on Hilly Lane in Saukville, which incorporates cottage-style gardens with substantial native plants, water features, and historic elements of the restored Hemlock Family Farmstead; the Bonniwell Garden in Mequon, which has a manicured landscape, vegetable garden, woodland paths, and perennial collections on about 6.5 acres of land; and the Glasshouse in the Prairie in Fredonia, with a 12-acre landscape of hardscape, gardens and prairie that was once an empty farm field. Garden tours are held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 10 and 11. All Open Days tours require pre-registration on the Garden Conservancy website. Tickets are $10 per person per garden. gardenconservancy.org/open-days

Garden tours around Wisconsin

Olbrich Botanical Gardens: Madison’s public garden promotes an annual Home Garden Tour that will be held on July 12 and 13 this year. The tour will showcase seven gardens in Sun Prairie, highlighting environments that offer bird habitats, with hardy native plants and pollinator-friendly flowers. Ticket sales start June 18 in the lobby at Olbrich. Day-of tour tickets will be available at a designated home garden location. General admission is $16, Olbrich members are $14, children ages 6 to 12 are $7, and those 5 and under are free. olbrich.org/calendar/home-garden-tour

Four Seasons Secret Garden Walk: Tour of private gardens in the Kenosha area July 13. More information will be available in June on the club website. 4seasonsgardenclub.org/secret-garden-walk

Oshkosh Garden Walk: View five private gardens across the city from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 14. Expert gardeners will be on hand to answer questions and provide tips for growing your own garden. Visitors may travel to the gardens on their own schedule and in any order. Advance tickets are $8 for adults; children under 18 are free. Tickets are available for $10 on the day of the event at any garden location. oshkoshgardenclub.org

Door County House & Garden Walk: Tour select homes and gardens in the Door County area from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 30. The event is a benefit for the Door County Medical Center Behavioral Health Program. dcmedical.org/volunteer/house-and-garden-walk

