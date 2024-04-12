This 2022 Ford GT Has a Air Jordan 1-Inspired Livery and Could Sell for $1.2 Million at Auction Next Month

Who knew a car that looks like a shoe could be so … well, cool.

A 2022 Ford GT inspired by the iconic Nike Air Jordan 1 is set to be auctioned off by RM Sotheby’s next month. The supercar’s head-turning design isn’t an aftermarket custom job, either—the vehicle left the factory looking like the sneaker.

No, Ford didn’t release a sneaker-themed second-generation GT variant you didn’t hear about. This example of the supercar, serial no. N085, sports a one-of-a-kind livery that its Canadian owner designed with the folks at Multimatic, the firm that built the GT. The bulk of the car’s carbon-fiber exterior is finished in Nadal Red that is broken up by Frozen White on the doors and hood along with Gloss Black on the lower-body trim, wheels, and roundels. The combo is about as close as you can come to recreating the legendary “Chicago” colorway worn by the first pair of Air Jordan sneakers when they made their debut in 1984.

The Air Jordan 1-Inspired 2022 Ford GT

A similar color scheme carries over to the interior. The primary color of the two-seat cabin is black, but each seat is bisected by a red and white striping, while the seat belts and steering column-mounted paddle shifters are also red. The car, which comes loaded with over $90,000 of extras, also comes with the Ford Design Kit and color samples that its sneakerhead owner used to help guide the customization process.

The colorway isn’t the only noteworthy thing about the GT. The supercar itself is inspired by Ford’s most famous race car, the GT40 which earned a 1-2-3 finish at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966. In production from 2016 to 2022, it was powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter EcoBoost V-6 that produced 647 hp and 550 ft lbs of torque sent to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. That was enough power to rocket the vehicle from zero to 60 mph in just three seconds and to a top speed of 216 mph. It’s little wonder that the car won its class at Le Mans in 2016. This example also appears to be in impeccable shape with only 165 miles on the clock.

Inside the Air Jordan 1-inspired GT

The Air Jordan-esque GT is part of RM Sotheby’s upcoming Dare to Dream Collection sale, which will also see a “Big Five” set of Ferraris hit the block. The auction house expects the American-made supercar to sell for between $900,000 and $1.2 million, making it one of 17 vehicles that could sell for seven figures.

Click here for more photos of the Air Jordan 1-inspired 2022 Ford GT.

The Air Jordan 1-Inspired 2022 Ford GT in Photos

