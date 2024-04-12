28 Mother’s Day card ideas that you can easily create at home
Every day is a great day to celebrate moms, but Mother's Day is the perfect time to go above and beyond.
This year, Mother's Day falls on May 12. There are so many ways to show your mom some extra love, from gifts to breakfast in bed, but there's nothing quite like a heartfelt card to express just how much you cherish her.
While store-bought cards certainly get the job done, a homemade card adds that extra-special touch. After all, everything is better when it's made with love.
Bring some May flowers into your Mother's Day celebration with floral card ideas like crepe flowers, fork flowers, and button bouquets. If the kids are feeling particularly crafty, they can demonstrate their artistic side with 3D paper flower bouquets or accordion cards.
Even a simple card with a sweet message will show Mom just how much you cherish her. Best of all, most of these creative Mother's Day cards can be made with materials found around the house.
So, show your mom how much she means to you with these sweet, creative Mother's Day card ideas.
Fork flowers Mother's Day card
Dip a fork into paint then stamp out a trio of “tulips.” Make them look like the real deal by adding green stems and leaves with a little bit of glue.
Get the tutorial at The Best Ideas for Kids.
Koala Mother's Day card
Koalas never want let go of one another — kind of like you and your mom.
Get the tutorial at Mad in Crafts.
Strawberry handprint card
You're berry grateful for your mom and all that she does. Tell her exactly that with this sweeter-than-a-strawberry card.
Get the tutorial at The Best Ideas for Kids.
3D paper flower bouquet card
In addition to getting Mom actual flowers for Mother’s Day, make her a 3D paper bouquet that she can leave up year-round.
Get the tutorial at Hello, Wonderful.
Minimal Mother's Day card
Keep it straight and to the point with this printable, which lists out all the different names for your #1 lady.
Get the tutorial at Almost Makes Perfect.
Accordion Mother's Day card
Craft an accordion-style card with an envelope to match. Sweeten up the geometric print with butterfly cut-outs in different colors and patterns.
Get the tutorial at White House Crafts.
Paper flower card
Use pink crepe paper to craft a pretty flower, then attach it to a free printable and dress it up with watercolors.
Get the tutorial at Craftberry Bush.
Pop-up Mother's Day card
A pop-up card will be such a surprise to Mom. Let your kids color it in as they please to make it a true one-of-a-kind creation.
Get the tutorial at Hello, Wonderful.
'Cool mom' Mother's Day card
Make your mom laugh out loud with a card that she’ll proudly put on display.
Get the tutorial at Studio DIY.
Glasses Mother's Day card
Instead of pair of store-bought sunglasses, why not give her some personalized MOM-glasses? They'll really complete her Mother's Day outfit, if we do say so.
Get the tutorial at A Piece of Rainbow.
Oversized Mother's Day card
If you love your mom in a big way, then this larger-than-life card is a no-brainer.
Get the tutorial at The Merrythought.
Kitty Mother's Day card
Is your mom the cat’s meow? Then she’ll get a kick out of this paw-some card.
Get the tutorial at Messy Little Monster.
String heart Mother's Day card
String art is having a moment these days, and you can add some heart to this trend by making this card for Mom.
Get the tutorial at Hello, Wonderful.
Watercolor Mother's Day card
Write a "hidden" message in white crayon, then reveal what's in your heart by painting over it with different watercolors.
Get the tutorial at Sunshine Whispers.
Macaroni art Mother's Day card
Macaroni art is as classic as it gets, but this craft is proof that it can also look sophisticated and stylish. Arrange a bouquet of daffodils, daisies or hydrangeas — the pasta-bilities are endless.
Get the tutorial at Handmade Charlotte.
Mother's Day coloring card
To keep it simple for Mother’s Day but still show off lots of creativity, look to this printable card that your kids can color in.
Get the tutorial at Loving Our Messy.
Pop-up flower card
It looks just like a real bouquet of flowers ... except it's made using a template and your trusty Cricut Maker.
Get the tutorial at Abbi Kirsten Collections.
Chic Mother's Day card
This one is for those who aren’t super crafty. Instead, give Mom a card that still has that handmade quality but only requires printing and cutting.
Get the tutorial at Alice & Lois.
Baker mom card
If your mom is constantly baking something delicious in the kitchen, then this card will be right up her alley.
Get the tutorial at Non-Toy Gifts.
Supermom card
Here's a clever way to show Mom that she’s a total superhero in your eyes.
Get the tutorial at Our Kid Things.
Paper mums card
To show your love for your mum, make her a card full of mums of her own. Mix and match different colors or go with matching blooms.
Get the tutorial at Happy Hooligans.
Mother's Day handprint card
Children are like buds in a garden, needing love, care and attention to fully bloom. Enlist your little ones to turn their handprints into flowers to bring this sweet sentiment to life.
Get the tutorial at Meggie Taylor.
Button flowers card
This card is cute as a button. Moms will love this creative take on a classic bouquet.
Get the tutorial at The Best Ideas for Kids.
Unicorn card
Everyone knows that mothers are as special as unicorns. Show your mom how magical she is with this whimsical card.
Get the tutorial at Messy Little Monster.
I love you this much card
This card also doubles as a craft to keep little hands busy. Moms will love this sweet, creative card.
Get the tutorial at Sugar Spice and Glitter.
Cutout coloring card
These printable cutout cards are as sweet as they are simple, and kids will love coloring in the adorable designs.
Get the tutorial at The Best Ideas for Kids.
Fingerprint flowers Mother's Day card
All you need for this cute card is non-toxic paint and your hands. Kids will love the opportunity to finger paint and get messy in the process.
Get the tutorial at The Best Ideas for Kids
Cupcake liner flower bouquet card
You can make this simple 3D card with materials you already have in your pantry — just raid your space for unused cupcake liners and spare buttons.
Get the tutorial at The Best Ideas for Kids
This article was originally published on TODAY.com