28 Mother’s Day card ideas that you can easily create at home

Every day is a great day to celebrate moms, but Mother's Day is the perfect time to go above and beyond.

This year, Mother's Day falls on May 12. There are so many ways to show your mom some extra love, from gifts to breakfast in bed, but there's nothing quite like a heartfelt card to express just how much you cherish her.

While store-bought cards certainly get the job done, a homemade card adds that extra-special touch. After all, everything is better when it's made with love.

Bring some May flowers into your Mother's Day celebration with floral card ideas like crepe flowers, fork flowers, and button bouquets. If the kids are feeling particularly crafty, they can demonstrate their artistic side with 3D paper flower bouquets or accordion cards.

Even a simple card with a sweet message will show Mom just how much you cherish her. Best of all, most of these creative Mother's Day cards can be made with materials found around the house.

So, show your mom how much she means to you with these sweet, creative Mother's Day card ideas.

Fork flowers Mother's Day card

fork flowers card (The Best Ideas for Kids)

Dip a fork into paint then stamp out a trio of “tulips.” Make them look like the real deal by adding green stems and leaves with a little bit of glue.

Get the tutorial at The Best Ideas for Kids.

Koala Mother's Day card

koala mother's day card on pink background (Mad In Crafts)

Koalas never want let go of one another — kind of like you and your mom.

Get the tutorial at Mad in Crafts.

Strawberry handprint card

strawberry handprint card (The Best Ideas for Kids )

You're berry grateful for your mom and all that she does. Tell her exactly that with this sweeter-than-a-strawberry card.

Get the tutorial at The Best Ideas for Kids.

3D paper flower bouquet card

flower bouquet mother's day card (Hello, Wonderful)

In addition to getting Mom actual flowers for Mother’s Day, make her a 3D paper bouquet that she can leave up year-round.

Get the tutorial at Hello, Wonderful.

Minimal Mother's Day card

minimal mother's day card (Almost Makes Perfect )

Keep it straight and to the point with this printable, which lists out all the different names for your #1 lady.

Get the tutorial at Almost Makes Perfect.

Accordion Mother's Day card

accordion mother's day card (White House Crafts)

Craft an accordion-style card with an envelope to match. Sweeten up the geometric print with butterfly cut-outs in different colors and patterns.

Get the tutorial at White House Crafts.

Paper flower card

paper flower art mother's day card (Craftberry Bush )

Use pink crepe paper to craft a pretty flower, then attach it to a free printable and dress it up with watercolors.

Get the tutorial at Craftberry Bush.

Pop-up Mother's Day card

pop-up flowers mothers day card (Hello, Wonderful )

A pop-up card will be such a surprise to Mom. Let your kids color it in as they please to make it a true one-of-a-kind creation.

Get the tutorial at Hello, Wonderful.

'Cool mom' Mother's Day card

cool mom mother's day card (Studio DIY )

Make your mom laugh out loud with a card that she’ll proudly put on display.

Get the tutorial at Studio DIY.

Glasses Mother's Day card

glasses mothers day card (A Piece of Rainbow)

Instead of pair of store-bought sunglasses, why not give her some personalized MOM-glasses? They'll really complete her Mother's Day outfit, if we do say so.

Get the tutorial at A Piece of Rainbow.

Oversized Mother's Day card

oversized mother's day card (The Merrythought)

If you love your mom in a big way, then this larger-than-life card is a no-brainer.

Get the tutorial at The Merrythought.

Kitty Mother's Day card

cat mother's day card idea (Messy Little Monster)

Is your mom the cat’s meow? Then she’ll get a kick out of this paw-some card.

Get the tutorial at Messy Little Monster.

String heart Mother's Day card

string heart mother's day card (Hello, Wonderful)

String art is having a moment these days, and you can add some heart to this trend by making this card for Mom.

Get the tutorial at Hello, Wonderful.

Watercolor Mother's Day card

watercolor mother's day card ideas (Sunshine Whispers )

Write a "hidden" message in white crayon, then reveal what's in your heart by painting over it with different watercolors.

Get the tutorial at Sunshine Whispers.

Macaroni art Mother's Day card

macaroni art mother's day card (Handmade Charlotte)

Macaroni art is as classic as it gets, but this craft is proof that it can also look sophisticated and stylish. Arrange a bouquet of daffodils, daisies or hydrangeas — the pasta-bilities are endless.

Get the tutorial at Handmade Charlotte.

Mother's Day coloring card

color-in mother's day card (Loving Our Messy)

To keep it simple for Mother’s Day but still show off lots of creativity, look to this printable card that your kids can color in.

Get the tutorial at Loving Our Messy.

Pop-up flower card

pop-up flower mothers day card (Abbi Kirsten Collections)

It looks just like a real bouquet of flowers ... except it's made using a template and your trusty Cricut Maker.

Get the tutorial at Abbi Kirsten Collections.

Chic Mother's Day card

modern printable mothers day card (Alice & Lois)

This one is for those who aren’t super crafty. Instead, give Mom a card that still has that handmade quality but only requires printing and cutting.

Get the tutorial at Alice & Lois.

Baker mom card

baking mother's day card (Non-Toy Gifts)

If your mom is constantly baking something delicious in the kitchen, then this card will be right up her alley.

Get the tutorial at Non-Toy Gifts.

Supermom card

supermom mother's day cards (One Kid Things)

Here's a clever way to show Mom that she’s a total superhero in your eyes.

Get the tutorial at Our Kid Things.

Paper mums card

paper mums mothers day card (Happy Hooligans)

To show your love for your mum, make her a card full of mums of her own. Mix and match different colors or go with matching blooms.

Get the tutorial at Happy Hooligans.

Mother's Day handprint card

handprint flowers mothers day cards (Meggie Taylor)

Children are like buds in a garden, needing love, care and attention to fully bloom. Enlist your little ones to turn their handprints into flowers to bring this sweet sentiment to life.

Get the tutorial at Meggie Taylor.

Button flowers card

thebestideasforkids.com

This card is cute as a button. Moms will love this creative take on a classic bouquet.

Get the tutorial at The Best Ideas for Kids.

Unicorn card

messylittlemonster.com

Everyone knows that mothers are as special as unicorns. Show your mom how magical she is with this whimsical card.

Get the tutorial at Messy Little Monster.

I love you this much card

sugarspiceandglitter.com

This card also doubles as a craft to keep little hands busy. Moms will love this sweet, creative card.

Get the tutorial at Sugar Spice and Glitter.

Cutout coloring card

thebestideasforkids.com

These printable cutout cards are as sweet as they are simple, and kids will love coloring in the adorable designs.

Get the tutorial at The Best Ideas for Kids.

Fingerprint flowers Mother's Day card

Courtesy The Best Ideas for Kids

All you need for this cute card is non-toxic paint and your hands. Kids will love the opportunity to finger paint and get messy in the process.

Get the tutorial at The Best Ideas for Kids

Cupcake liner flower bouquet card

Courtesy The Best Ideas for Kids

You can make this simple 3D card with materials you already have in your pantry — just raid your space for unused cupcake liners and spare buttons.

Get the tutorial at The Best Ideas for Kids

This article was originally published on TODAY.com