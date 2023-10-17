65 Gifts to Get the Sister Who Has Everything
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."
Ah, the elusive sister. The woman in your life perhaps most difficult to find a good gift for. Okay, yes, moms, girlfriends, and wives can be tricky, too, but there's not the same sibling rivalry that adds a layer of pressure to the process.You love her. You fight with her. You would go to the ends of the earth for her. And yet, you have absolutely zero idea what to get her.
Well, gift-giving is easy when you break it down to a science. All you have to ask yourself is: What does she actually like? Is she a serious foodie who would love anything for her kitchen? Is she a coffee-lover who just wants a new espresso machine? Or, maybe she's the picky type who's eyeing the latest Gucci shoes, and we respect that, and think she deserves them for all the secrets she (hopefully) kept for you all these years.
Whatever kind of sister you have, there's a gift out there for her and we've found it. These are the 65 gifts that fall in all the above categories and beyond. It's time to put that sibling rivalry to rest for good.
Mini Shot 2 Wireless Camera
For the sister who loves to make memories, we found the camera she needs in her arsenal. It even prints the pictures, too, so what's not to love?
Indoor Hydroponic Garden
A serious game-changer as far as flavor goes, a kitchen herb garden is an apartment dwellers must-have.
Neck and Back Massager
She needs a break, so she needs a massage. Instead of a gift card—but maybe get her that, too—give her a device she can use every day of the week.
Always Pan
This editor-approved pan has the function of eight pieces of cookware in one, making it the perfect choice for a budding chef. Plus, it comes in a handful of colors, so you can choose her favorite (you better know it).
Matcha Maker Starter Kit
Do her a big a favor, and save her money on Starbucks. She can make an even-better matcha latte at home with this aesthetically-pleasing machine.
Temperature Control Travel Mug 2
No one likes cold coffee, and the Ember mug keeps it at the perfect temperature for hours.
Studio Buds
For the music listener who's always on the go, the Beats Studio Buds are a serious upgrade.
III Premium Carbonator
Replace the pack of La Croix in her fridge with a stylish and handy gadget that'll end up saving her money.
Supersonic Hair Dryer
A hair dryer, but make it Dyson. She's been dreaming about this day.
Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
Sleeping on silk is incredibly good for anyone's hair and skin, so we promise, this pillowcase will be her new favorite thing.
Nolan Pants
Who would turn down a luxe pair of sweats? Literally, no one, especially your sister. You can get her the matching hoodie while you're at it.
Lady Jane Tartan Cuff Leather Gloves
Do not underestimate the gift of gloves. Come winter, her fingers are going to be eternally grateful.
Birthstone 14K Gold Beaded Bracelet
She may have talked your head off about astrology, birth charts, and that whole shebang, but you still love her. And that's why you are getting her this bracelet beaded with her birthstones.
Ami de Cœur Cap
A pink cap from this beloved brand is exactly the pop of color her look needs.
Colored Wine Glasses
You never get the invite to wine night, and that's okay. Show her you aren't bitter about it with a set of colorful glasses.
Temple des Mousses Candle
No one will refuse a stylish candle, especially your sister. The popular refillable one will have her home smelling like the holidays year-round.
Holiday Mini Cream Collection
Impress her with your skincare knowledge, and treat her to a collection of La Mer's bestsellers.
2024 Soho Weekly Agenda
So she's a little Type A. Embrace it by giving her this super sophisticated leather planner.
Iridescent iPhone 15 Pro Case
Maybe you aren't ready to splurge on one of the brand's suitcases for her yet, but this phone case is a good start.
Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle
No woman is above Mario Kart. I repeat. None.
Mini Matte Lipstick Festive Gift Set
A trio of Gucci lipstick is brightening up her makeup collection. She can try out each shade and discover her favorite.
Fae Turtleneck Sweater
It's a sweater that's chic enough to wear for a casual day of work, but edgy enough to wear around town.
Cashmere Scarf
If you're still undecided, a cashmere scarf can truly do no wrong.
Box of the Month
Okay, so she's a little bit of a wine snob. Now she can try six new ones each month and become even more of a snob.
Rhoda Hooded Vest
If this doesn't make you her favorite sibling, then we don't know what will.
Loose Boxer
When she's lounging around the house, she's not going to want to take these off.
Toptier Cast Iron Teapot, Stovetop Safe Japanese Cast Iron Tea Kettle, Diamond Design Tea Pot with Removable Infuser for Loose Tea, 30 Ounce (900 ml), Blue
Who knew boiling water could look so chic?
Newport Set
If she's hopped on the pickleball train, make sure she shows up to the court in style with her own set.
Cloud Cotton Robe
It's lightweight, it's cozy, and honestly, stylish, so she deserves it.
Leather Travel Case Set
If she's a big traveler, she can travel in style with this cosmetic set. It's even customizable.
UGG Euphoria Throw Blanket
For cozy, stylish home decor, the UGG blanket is a gift you can literally never go wrong with.
Roam Smart Speaker
A small yet mighty Bluetooth speaker with a battery that lasts—for her room, her shower, the park, the roof, or anywhere else, really.
Dedica Arte Manual Espresso Machine
If she loves espresso, she will love you even more for getting her this.
Original Pillow
A bestselling pillow is perfect the for the sister who's always complaining about neck pain.
Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie
If you love your own Lululemon Hoodie, well then your good ol' sis deserves one, too.
Crate
If they're a pet owner, sometimes a gift for their pet is even better than for them. This chic pet crate is on most pet-owners wishlists, so it'll surely be a treat for them and their furry companion.
Princesa Medium Single Earring
If she loves her piercings, a gold hoop clicker earring is sure to put a smile on her face. Plus, it's quality that won't break the bank.
Snack Attack Minis Almond Variety Pack
Maybe if you ask really nicely, she'll share. No promises.
Alphabet Stacker Ring
Get her initial on a ring to show that you went the extra mile for a personal touch. It will mean more than you think.
Deluxe Bedding Bundle
A bundle of extra luxurious bedding is going to give her the sweetest of dreams.
Trento DOC
When in doubt, a bottle of bubbly is a classic.
Tommy Henley Sweater
This isn't your typical henley. With lace trims and a delicate bow, it's got an elegant touch that she will love.
Tiny Heart Bead Cord Bracelet
A pure gold heart sits on a cord for a minimal and dainty accessory that she can wear every single day.
Arc Baby Leather Shoulder Bag
Iro's shoulder bag is sleek and sophisticated with a silver chain to give it just a little bit of edge. She can wear it with her new leather jacket for a killer look.
Frida Shortie Short PJ Set
Once she wears Eberjeys to bed, she won't ever be able to wear anything else. Get yourself a pair while you're shopping for her, too.
Quilted Carryall
An easy carryall with tote around her gym clothes, books, iPad—the options are endless.
Coco Mademoiselle L'eau Privée
Her old fragrance is getting an upgrade. Impress her with this one from Chanel.
Super-Star Sneakers
Whether she has ten pairs or no pairs, a pair of Golden Goose sneakers are always a welcome addition to her closet.
Le Baume
Nourish her skin with designer hand cream. Dior makes one that is going to hydrate her hands like never before.
Raffia Travel Jewelry Case
Monogram this jewelry case so she can take all those nice bits and baubles you just got her on the road.
Shaw Slides
Handcrafted in Portugal, these classic slides deliver increased stability and comfort so she can wear them all day long.
Le Wink Lacquer Jewelry Box
Or perhaps you want to get her something to hold her jewelry at home. This stately box does that, and it also functions as a piece of décor.
Gift Card
It's the most useful gift of all. Transportation and food.
Big Stretch Bundle
For pet and coffee lovers alike. Oh, and a portion of proceeds from each purchase is donated to rescue initiatives. Do good while you give good gifts.
Hypersphere Go
She can say goodbye to that foam roller. This little massage sphere is about to kick those aches and pains to the curb.
CBD Bath Bombs Set
Give her ultimate relaxation. CBD in bath bomb form is something she didn't know existed until now.
Suede Slippers
A pair of fuzzy slippers is going to make it slightly easier for her to get out of bed in the morning. Slightly.
x LoveShackFancy Love to Glow SPF Kit
Protect her from the sun, but make it fashionable.
Cocktail Gift Set
If she's recently started to create her own cocktails, this set should help up her bartending game.
New York Brunch
You might no longer live in the same city, but you can still enjoy brunch from afar. Or she can enjoy a five-star brunch, and you can go grab a bagel from the street cart.
Warrior Mat
She's become a yogi so support her in this endeavor. Alo's mat will do the trick.
Tea Subscription Box
Give her a world tour from the comfort of her home. She will try a tea from somewhere new every month, and she can discover her global preferences.
Giusta Oversized Cashmere Cardigan
Reformation's cashmere cardigan will keep her warm on the cool days. It's an easy layer that she will have for years to come.
Sam The Sloth Weighted Stuffed Animal
This is not just a stuffed animal. It's a weighted stuffed animal, perfect for your de-stressing your sister, regardless of her age.
Girl Code
It's hours of entertainment in one compact, pink box.
