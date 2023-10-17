65 Gifts to Get the Sister Who Has Everything

Lauren Kranc, Gaby Keiderling
65 Gifts to Get the Sister Who Has Everythingcourtesy


"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."

Ah, the elusive sister. The woman in your life perhaps most difficult to find a good gift for. Okay, yes, moms, girlfriends, and wives can be tricky, too, but there's not the same sibling rivalry that adds a layer of pressure to the process.You love her. You fight with her. You would go to the ends of the earth for her. And yet, you have absolutely zero idea what to get her.

Well, gift-giving is easy when you break it down to a science. All you have to ask yourself is: What does she actually like? Is she a serious foodie who would love anything for her kitchen? Is she a coffee-lover who just wants a new espresso machine? Or, maybe she's the picky type who's eyeing the latest Gucci shoes, and we respect that, and think she deserves them for all the secrets she (hopefully) kept for you all these years.

Whatever kind of sister you have, there's a gift out there for her and we've found it. These are the 65 gifts that fall in all the above categories and beyond. It's time to put that sibling rivalry to rest for good.

Mini Shot 2 Wireless Camera

For the sister who loves to make memories, we found the camera she needs in her arsenal. It even prints the pictures, too, so what's not to love?

Mini Shot 2 Wireless Camera
amazon.com
$109.99

Indoor Hydroponic Garden

A serious game-changer as far as flavor goes, a kitchen herb garden is an apartment dwellers must-have.

Indoor Hydroponic Garden
amazon.com
$83.85

Neck and Back Massager

She needs a break, so she needs a massage. Instead of a gift card—but maybe get her that, too—give her a device she can use every day of the week.

Neck and Back Massager
amazon.com
$39.99

Always Pan

This editor-approved pan has the function of eight pieces of cookware in one, making it the perfect choice for a budding chef. Plus, it comes in a handful of colors, so you can choose her favorite (you better know it).

Always Pan
fromourplace.com
$150.00

Matcha Maker Starter Kit

Do her a big a favor, and save her money on Starbucks. She can make an even-better matcha latte at home with this aesthetically-pleasing machine.

Matcha Maker Starter Kit
cuzenmatcha.com
$299.00

Temperature Control Travel Mug 2

No one likes cold coffee, and the Ember mug keeps it at the perfect temperature for hours.

Temperature Control Travel Mug 2
amazon.com
$199.99

Studio Buds

For the music listener who's always on the go, the Beats Studio Buds are a serious upgrade.

Studio Buds
amazon.com
$89.99

III Premium Carbonator

Replace the pack of La Croix in her fridge with a stylish and handy gadget that'll end up saving her money.

III Premium Carbonator
amazon.com
$221.89

Supersonic Hair Dryer

A hair dryer, but make it Dyson. She's been dreaming about this day.

Supersonic Hair Dryer
sephora.com
$429.00

Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

Sleeping on silk is incredibly good for anyone's hair and skin, so we promise, this pillowcase will be her new favorite thing.

Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
brooklinen.com
$59.00

Nolan Pants

Who would turn down a luxe pair of sweats? Literally, no one, especially your sister. You can get her the matching hoodie while you're at it.

Nolan Pants
nililotan.com
$275.00

Lady Jane Tartan Cuff Leather Gloves

Do not underestimate the gift of gloves. Come winter, her fingers are going to be eternally grateful.

Lady Jane Tartan Cuff Leather Gloves
nordstrom.com
$90.00

Birthstone 14K Gold Beaded Bracelet

She may have talked your head off about astrology, birth charts, and that whole shebang, but you still love her. And that's why you are getting her this bracelet beaded with her birthstones.

Birthstone 14K Gold Beaded Bracelet
net-a-porter.com
$200.00

Ami de Cœur Cap

A pink cap from this beloved brand is exactly the pop of color her look needs.

Ami de Cœur Cap
ssense.com
$170.00

Colored Wine Glasses

You never get the invite to wine night, and that's okay. Show her you aren't bitter about it with a set of colorful glasses.

Colored Wine Glasses
amazon.com
$134.98

Temple des Mousses Candle

No one will refuse a stylish candle, especially your sister. The popular refillable one will have her home smelling like the holidays year-round.

Temple des Mousses Candle
diptyqueparis.com
$285.00

Holiday Mini Cream Collection

Impress her with your skincare knowledge, and treat her to a collection of La Mer's bestsellers.

Holiday Mini Cream Collection
nordstrom.com
$95.00

2024 Soho Weekly Agenda

So she's a little Type A. Embrace it by giving her this super sophisticated leather planner.

2024 Soho Weekly Agenda
smythson.com
$285.00

Iridescent iPhone 15 Pro Case

Maybe you aren't ready to splurge on one of the brand's suitcases for her yet, but this phone case is a good start.

Iridescent iPhone 15 Pro Case
rimowa.com
$270.00

Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle

No woman is above Mario Kart. I repeat. None.

Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle
amazon.com
$288.80

Mini Matte Lipstick Festive Gift Set

A trio of Gucci lipstick is brightening up her makeup collection. She can try out each shade and discover her favorite.

Mini Matte Lipstick Festive Gift Set
nordstrom.com
$45.00

Fae Turtleneck Sweater

It's a sweater that's chic enough to wear for a casual day of work, but edgy enough to wear around town.

Fae Turtleneck Sweater
Saks Fifth Avenue
$228.00

Cashmere Scarf

If you're still undecided, a cashmere scarf can truly do no wrong.

Cashmere Scarf
nordstrom.com
$155.00

Box of the Month

Okay, so she's a little bit of a wine snob. Now she can try six new ones each month and become even more of a snob.

Box of the Month
getvinebox.com
$79.00

Rhoda Hooded Vest

If this doesn't make you her favorite sibling, then we don't know what will.

Rhoda Hooded Vest
Canada Goose
$995.00

Loose Boxer

When she's lounging around the house, she's not going to want to take these off.

Loose Boxer
skims.com
$34.00

Toptier Cast Iron Teapot, Stovetop Safe Japanese Cast Iron Tea Kettle, Diamond Design Tea Pot with Removable Infuser for Loose Tea, 30 Ounce (900 ml), Blue

Who knew boiling water could look so chic?

Toptier Cast Iron Teapot, Stovetop Safe Japanese Cast Iron Tea Kettle, Diamond Design Tea Pot with Removable Infuser for Loose Tea, 30 Ounce (900 ml), Blue
amazon.com
$29.99

Newport Set

If she's hopped on the pickleball train, make sure she shows up to the court in style with her own set.

Newport Set
recesspickleball.com
$198.00

Cloud Cotton Robe

It's lightweight, it's cozy, and honestly, stylish, so she deserves it.

Cloud Cotton Robe
parachutehome.com
$109.00

Leather Travel Case Set

If she's a big traveler, she can travel in style with this cosmetic set. It's even customizable.

Leather Travel Case Set
cuyana.com
$168.00

UGG Euphoria Throw Blanket

For cozy, stylish home decor, the UGG blanket is a gift you can literally never go wrong with.

UGG Euphoria Throw Blanket
amazon.com
$97.68

Roam Smart Speaker

A small yet mighty Bluetooth speaker with a battery that lasts—for her room, her shower, the park, the roof, or anywhere else, really.

Roam Smart Speaker
sonos.com
$179.00

Dedica Arte Manual Espresso Machine

If she loves espresso, she will love you even more for getting her this.

Dedica Arte Manual Espresso Machine
williams-sonoma.com
$299.95

Original Pillow

A bestselling pillow is perfect the for the sister who's always complaining about neck pain.

Original Pillow
casper.com
$58.50

Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie

If you love your own Lululemon Hoodie, well then your good ol' sis deserves one, too.

Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie
lululemon.com
$118.00

Crate

If they're a pet owner, sometimes a gift for their pet is even better than for them. This chic pet crate is on most pet-owners wishlists, so it'll surely be a treat for them and their furry companion.

Crate
fablepets.com
$395.00

Princesa Medium Single Earring

If she loves her piercings, a gold hoop clicker earring is sure to put a smile on her face. Plus, it's quality that won't break the bank.

Princesa Medium Single Earring
helixandconch.com
$115.00

Snack Attack Minis Almond Variety Pack

Maybe if you ask really nicely, she'll share. No promises.

Snack Attack Minis Almond Variety Pack
amazon.com
$27.99

Alphabet Stacker Ring

Get her initial on a ring to show that you went the extra mile for a personal touch. It will mean more than you think.

Alphabet Stacker Ring
wolfandbadger.com
$166.00

Deluxe Bedding Bundle

A bundle of extra luxurious bedding is going to give her the sweetest of dreams.

Deluxe Bedding Bundle
cozyearth.com
$882.00

Trento DOC

When in doubt, a bottle of bubbly is a classic.

Trento DOC
totalwine.com
$32.49

Tommy Henley Sweater

This isn't your typical henley. With lace trims and a delicate bow, it's got an elegant touch that she will love.

Tommy Henley Sweater
forloveandlemons.com
$129.00

Tiny Heart Bead Cord Bracelet

A pure gold heart sits on a cord for a minimal and dainty accessory that she can wear every single day.

Tiny Heart Bead Cord Bracelet
sydneyevan.com
$235.00

Arc Baby Leather Shoulder Bag

Iro's shoulder bag is sleek and sophisticated with a silver chain to give it just a little bit of edge. She can wear it with her new leather jacket for a killer look.

Arc Baby Leather Shoulder Bag
iroparis.com
$495.00

Frida Shortie Short PJ Set

Once she wears Eberjeys to bed, she won't ever be able to wear anything else. Get yourself a pair while you're shopping for her, too.

Frida Shortie Short PJ Set
eberjey.com
$138.00

Quilted Carryall

An easy carryall with tote around her gym clothes, books, iPad—the options are endless.

Quilted Carryall
freepeople.com
$68.00

Coco Mademoiselle L'eau Privée

Her old fragrance is getting an upgrade. Impress her with this one from Chanel.

Coco Mademoiselle L'eau Privée
chanel.com
$140.00

Super-Star Sneakers

Whether she has ten pairs or no pairs, a pair of Golden Goose sneakers are always a welcome addition to her closet.

Super-Star Sneakers
nordstrom.com
$595.00

Le Baume

Nourish her skin with designer hand cream. Dior makes one that is going to hydrate her hands like never before.

Le Baume
dior.com
$60.00

Raffia Travel Jewelry Case

Monogram this jewelry case so she can take all those nice bits and baubles you just got her on the road.

Raffia Travel Jewelry Case
markandgraham.com
$49.99

Shaw Slides

Handcrafted in Portugal, these classic slides deliver increased stability and comfort so she can wear them all day long.

Shaw Slides
wearmessage.com
$160.00

Le Wink Lacquer Jewelry Box

Or perhaps you want to get her something to hold her jewelry at home. This stately box does that, and it also functions as a piece of décor.

Le Wink Lacquer Jewelry Box
Jonathan Adler
$325.00

Gift Card

It's the most useful gift of all. Transportation and food.

Gift Card
Amazon
$100.00

Big Stretch Bundle

For pet and coffee lovers alike. Oh, and a portion of proceeds from each purchase is donated to rescue initiatives. Do good while you give good gifts.

Big Stretch Bundle
groundsandhoundscoffee.com
$54.99

Hypersphere Go

She can say goodbye to that foam roller. This little massage sphere is about to kick those aches and pains to the curb.

Hypersphere Go
hyperice.com
$99.00

CBD Bath Bombs Set

Give her ultimate relaxation. CBD in bath bomb form is something she didn't know existed until now.

CBD Bath Bombs Set
bespokepost.com
$50.00

Suede Slippers

A pair of fuzzy slippers is going to make it slightly easier for her to get out of bed in the morning. Slightly.

Suede Slippers
mou-online.com
$140.00

x LoveShackFancy Love to Glow SPF Kit

Protect her from the sun, but make it fashionable.

x LoveShackFancy Love to Glow SPF Kit
supergoop.com
$98.00

Cocktail Gift Set

If she's recently started to create her own cocktails, this set should help up her bartending game.

Cocktail Gift Set
williams-sonoma.com
$56.95

New York Brunch

You might no longer live in the same city, but you can still enjoy brunch from afar. Or she can enjoy a five-star brunch, and you can go grab a bagel from the street cart.

New York Brunch
goldbelly.com
$195.00

Warrior Mat

She's become a yogi so support her in this endeavor. Alo's mat will do the trick.

Warrior Mat
aloyoga.com
$128.00

Tea Subscription Box

Give her a world tour from the comfort of her home. She will try a tea from somewhere new every month, and she can discover her global preferences.

Tea Subscription Box
atlasteaclub.com
$14.00

Giusta Oversized Cashmere Cardigan

Reformation's cashmere cardigan will keep her warm on the cool days. It's an easy layer that she will have for years to come.

Giusta Oversized Cashmere Cardigan
Reformation
$298.00

Sam The Sloth Weighted Stuffed Animal

This is not just a stuffed animal. It's a weighted stuffed animal, perfect for your de-stressing your sister, regardless of her age.

Sam The Sloth Weighted Stuffed Animal
amazon.com
$64.00

Girl Code

It's hours of entertainment in one compact, pink box.

Girl Code
target.com
$24.99

