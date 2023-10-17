65 Gifts to Get the Sister Who Has Everything



Ah, the elusive sister. The woman in your life perhaps most difficult to find a good gift for. Okay, yes, moms, girlfriends, and wives can be tricky, too, but there's not the same sibling rivalry that adds a layer of pressure to the process.You love her. You fight with her. You would go to the ends of the earth for her. And yet, you have absolutely zero idea what to get her.

Well, gift-giving is easy when you break it down to a science. All you have to ask yourself is: What does she actually like? Is she a serious foodie who would love anything for her kitchen? Is she a coffee-lover who just wants a new espresso machine? Or, maybe she's the picky type who's eyeing the latest Gucci shoes, and we respect that, and think she deserves them for all the secrets she (hopefully) kept for you all these years.

Whatever kind of sister you have, there's a gift out there for her and we've found it. These are the 65 gifts that fall in all the above categories and beyond. It's time to put that sibling rivalry to rest for good.



Mini Shot 2 Wireless Camera

For the sister who loves to make memories, we found the camera she needs in her arsenal. It even prints the pictures, too, so what's not to love?

Shop Now Mini Shot 2 Wireless Camera amazon.com $109.99

Indoor Hydroponic Garden

A serious game-changer as far as flavor goes, a kitchen herb garden is an apartment dwellers must-have.

Shop Now Indoor Hydroponic Garden amazon.com $83.85

Neck and Back Massager

She needs a break, so she needs a massage. Instead of a gift card—but maybe get her that, too—give her a device she can use every day of the week.

Shop Now Neck and Back Massager amazon.com $39.99

Always Pan

This editor-approved pan has the function of eight pieces of cookware in one, making it the perfect choice for a budding chef. Plus, it comes in a handful of colors, so you can choose her favorite (you better know it).

Shop Now Always Pan fromourplace.com $150.00

Matcha Maker Starter Kit

Do her a big a favor, and save her money on Starbucks. She can make an even-better matcha latte at home with this aesthetically-pleasing machine.

Shop Now Matcha Maker Starter Kit cuzenmatcha.com $299.00

Temperature Control Travel Mug 2

No one likes cold coffee, and the Ember mug keeps it at the perfect temperature for hours.

Shop Now Temperature Control Travel Mug 2 amazon.com $199.99

Studio Buds

For the music listener who's always on the go, the Beats Studio Buds are a serious upgrade.

Shop Now Studio Buds amazon.com $89.99

III Premium Carbonator

Replace the pack of La Croix in her fridge with a stylish and handy gadget that'll end up saving her money.

Shop Now III Premium Carbonator amazon.com $221.89

Supersonic Hair Dryer

A hair dryer, but make it Dyson. She's been dreaming about this day.

Shop Now Supersonic Hair Dryer sephora.com $429.00

Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

Sleeping on silk is incredibly good for anyone's hair and skin, so we promise, this pillowcase will be her new favorite thing.

Shop Now Mulberry Silk Pillowcase brooklinen.com $59.00

Nolan Pants

Who would turn down a luxe pair of sweats? Literally, no one, especially your sister. You can get her the matching hoodie while you're at it.

Shop Now Nolan Pants nililotan.com $275.00

Lady Jane Tartan Cuff Leather Gloves

Do not underestimate the gift of gloves. Come winter, her fingers are going to be eternally grateful.

Shop Now Lady Jane Tartan Cuff Leather Gloves nordstrom.com $90.00

Birthstone 14K Gold Beaded Bracelet

She may have talked your head off about astrology, birth charts, and that whole shebang, but you still love her. And that's why you are getting her this bracelet beaded with her birthstones.

Shop Now Birthstone 14K Gold Beaded Bracelet net-a-porter.com $200.00

Ami de Cœur Cap

A pink cap from this beloved brand is exactly the pop of color her look needs.

Shop Now Ami de Cœur Cap ssense.com $170.00

Colored Wine Glasses

You never get the invite to wine night, and that's okay. Show her you aren't bitter about it with a set of colorful glasses.

Shop Now Colored Wine Glasses amazon.com $134.98

Temple des Mousses Candle

No one will refuse a stylish candle, especially your sister. The popular refillable one will have her home smelling like the holidays year-round.

Shop Now Temple des Mousses Candle diptyqueparis.com $285.00

Holiday Mini Cream Collection

Impress her with your skincare knowledge, and treat her to a collection of La Mer's bestsellers.

Shop Now Holiday Mini Cream Collection nordstrom.com $95.00

2024 Soho Weekly Agenda

So she's a little Type A. Embrace it by giving her this super sophisticated leather planner.

Shop Now 2024 Soho Weekly Agenda smythson.com $285.00

Iridescent iPhone 15 Pro Case

Maybe you aren't ready to splurge on one of the brand's suitcases for her yet, but this phone case is a good start.

Shop Now Iridescent iPhone 15 Pro Case rimowa.com $270.00

Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle

No woman is above Mario Kart. I repeat. None.

Shop Now Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle amazon.com $288.80

Mini Matte Lipstick Festive Gift Set

A trio of Gucci lipstick is brightening up her makeup collection. She can try out each shade and discover her favorite.

Shop Now Mini Matte Lipstick Festive Gift Set nordstrom.com $45.00

Fae Turtleneck Sweater

It's a sweater that's chic enough to wear for a casual day of work, but edgy enough to wear around town.

Shop Now Fae Turtleneck Sweater Saks Fifth Avenue $228.00

Cashmere Scarf

If you're still undecided, a cashmere scarf can truly do no wrong.

Shop Now Cashmere Scarf nordstrom.com $155.00

Box of the Month

Okay, so she's a little bit of a wine snob. Now she can try six new ones each month and become even more of a snob.

Shop Now Box of the Month getvinebox.com $79.00

Rhoda Hooded Vest

If this doesn't make you her favorite sibling, then we don't know what will.

Shop Now Rhoda Hooded Vest Canada Goose $995.00

Loose Boxer

When she's lounging around the house, she's not going to want to take these off.

Shop Now Loose Boxer skims.com $34.00

Toptier Cast Iron Teapot, Stovetop Safe Japanese Cast Iron Tea Kettle, Diamond Design Tea Pot with Removable Infuser for Loose Tea, 30 Ounce (900 ml), Blue

Who knew boiling water could look so chic?

Shop Now Toptier Cast Iron Teapot, Stovetop Safe Japanese Cast Iron Tea Kettle, Diamond Design Tea Pot with Removable Infuser for Loose Tea, 30 Ounce (900 ml), Blue amazon.com $29.99

Newport Set

If she's hopped on the pickleball train, make sure she shows up to the court in style with her own set.

Shop Now Newport Set recesspickleball.com $198.00

Cloud Cotton Robe

It's lightweight, it's cozy, and honestly, stylish, so she deserves it.

Shop Now Cloud Cotton Robe parachutehome.com $109.00

Leather Travel Case Set

If she's a big traveler, she can travel in style with this cosmetic set. It's even customizable.

Shop Now Leather Travel Case Set cuyana.com $168.00

UGG Euphoria Throw Blanket

For cozy, stylish home decor, the UGG blanket is a gift you can literally never go wrong with.

Shop Now UGG Euphoria Throw Blanket amazon.com $97.68

Roam Smart Speaker

A small yet mighty Bluetooth speaker with a battery that lasts—for her room, her shower, the park, the roof, or anywhere else, really.

Shop Now Roam Smart Speaker sonos.com $179.00

Dedica Arte Manual Espresso Machine

If she loves espresso, she will love you even more for getting her this.

Shop Now Dedica Arte Manual Espresso Machine williams-sonoma.com $299.95

Original Pillow

A bestselling pillow is perfect the for the sister who's always complaining about neck pain.

Shop Now Original Pillow casper.com $58.50

Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie

If you love your own Lululemon Hoodie, well then your good ol' sis deserves one, too.

Shop Now Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie lululemon.com $118.00

Crate

If they're a pet owner, sometimes a gift for their pet is even better than for them. This chic pet crate is on most pet-owners wishlists, so it'll surely be a treat for them and their furry companion.

Shop Now Crate fablepets.com $395.00

Princesa Medium Single Earring

If she loves her piercings, a gold hoop clicker earring is sure to put a smile on her face. Plus, it's quality that won't break the bank.

Shop Now Princesa Medium Single Earring helixandconch.com $115.00

Snack Attack Minis Almond Variety Pack

Maybe if you ask really nicely, she'll share. No promises.

Shop Now Snack Attack Minis Almond Variety Pack amazon.com $27.99

Alphabet Stacker Ring

Get her initial on a ring to show that you went the extra mile for a personal touch. It will mean more than you think.

Shop Now Alphabet Stacker Ring wolfandbadger.com $166.00

Deluxe Bedding Bundle

A bundle of extra luxurious bedding is going to give her the sweetest of dreams.

Shop Now Deluxe Bedding Bundle cozyearth.com $882.00

Trento DOC

When in doubt, a bottle of bubbly is a classic.

Shop Now Trento DOC totalwine.com $32.49

Tommy Henley Sweater

This isn't your typical henley. With lace trims and a delicate bow, it's got an elegant touch that she will love.

Shop Now Tommy Henley Sweater forloveandlemons.com $129.00

Tiny Heart Bead Cord Bracelet

A pure gold heart sits on a cord for a minimal and dainty accessory that she can wear every single day.

Shop Now Tiny Heart Bead Cord Bracelet sydneyevan.com $235.00

Arc Baby Leather Shoulder Bag

Iro's shoulder bag is sleek and sophisticated with a silver chain to give it just a little bit of edge. She can wear it with her new leather jacket for a killer look.

Shop Now Arc Baby Leather Shoulder Bag iroparis.com $495.00

Frida Shortie Short PJ Set

Once she wears Eberjeys to bed, she won't ever be able to wear anything else. Get yourself a pair while you're shopping for her, too.

Shop Now Frida Shortie Short PJ Set eberjey.com $138.00

Quilted Carryall

An easy carryall with tote around her gym clothes, books, iPad—the options are endless.

Shop Now Quilted Carryall freepeople.com $68.00

Coco Mademoiselle L'eau Privée

Her old fragrance is getting an upgrade. Impress her with this one from Chanel.

Shop Now Coco Mademoiselle L'eau Privée chanel.com $140.00

Super-Star Sneakers

Whether she has ten pairs or no pairs, a pair of Golden Goose sneakers are always a welcome addition to her closet.

Shop Now Super-Star Sneakers nordstrom.com $595.00

Le Baume

Nourish her skin with designer hand cream. Dior makes one that is going to hydrate her hands like never before.

Shop Now Le Baume dior.com $60.00

Raffia Travel Jewelry Case

Monogram this jewelry case so she can take all those nice bits and baubles you just got her on the road.

Shop Now Raffia Travel Jewelry Case markandgraham.com $49.99

Shaw Slides

Handcrafted in Portugal, these classic slides deliver increased stability and comfort so she can wear them all day long.

Shop Now Shaw Slides wearmessage.com $160.00

Le Wink Lacquer Jewelry Box

Or perhaps you want to get her something to hold her jewelry at home. This stately box does that, and it also functions as a piece of décor.

Shop Now Le Wink Lacquer Jewelry Box Jonathan Adler $325.00

Gift Card

It's the most useful gift of all. Transportation and food.

Shop Now Gift Card Amazon $100.00

Big Stretch Bundle

For pet and coffee lovers alike. Oh, and a portion of proceeds from each purchase is donated to rescue initiatives. Do good while you give good gifts.

Shop Now Big Stretch Bundle groundsandhoundscoffee.com $54.99

Hypersphere Go

She can say goodbye to that foam roller. This little massage sphere is about to kick those aches and pains to the curb.

Shop Now Hypersphere Go hyperice.com $99.00

CBD Bath Bombs Set

Give her ultimate relaxation. CBD in bath bomb form is something she didn't know existed until now.

Shop Now CBD Bath Bombs Set bespokepost.com $50.00

Suede Slippers

A pair of fuzzy slippers is going to make it slightly easier for her to get out of bed in the morning. Slightly.

Shop Now Suede Slippers mou-online.com $140.00

x LoveShackFancy Love to Glow SPF Kit

Protect her from the sun, but make it fashionable.

Shop Now x LoveShackFancy Love to Glow SPF Kit supergoop.com $98.00

Cocktail Gift Set

If she's recently started to create her own cocktails, this set should help up her bartending game.

Shop Now Cocktail Gift Set williams-sonoma.com $56.95

New York Brunch

You might no longer live in the same city, but you can still enjoy brunch from afar. Or she can enjoy a five-star brunch, and you can go grab a bagel from the street cart.

Shop Now New York Brunch goldbelly.com $195.00

Warrior Mat

She's become a yogi so support her in this endeavor. Alo's mat will do the trick.

Shop Now Warrior Mat aloyoga.com $128.00

Tea Subscription Box

Give her a world tour from the comfort of her home. She will try a tea from somewhere new every month, and she can discover her global preferences.

Shop Now Tea Subscription Box atlasteaclub.com $14.00

Giusta Oversized Cashmere Cardigan

Reformation's cashmere cardigan will keep her warm on the cool days. It's an easy layer that she will have for years to come.

Shop Now Giusta Oversized Cashmere Cardigan Reformation $298.00

Sam The Sloth Weighted Stuffed Animal

This is not just a stuffed animal. It's a weighted stuffed animal, perfect for your de-stressing your sister, regardless of her age.

Shop Now Sam The Sloth Weighted Stuffed Animal amazon.com $64.00

Girl Code

It's hours of entertainment in one compact, pink box.

Shop Now Girl Code target.com $24.99

