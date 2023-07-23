Just 20 Irish Tweets That Made Me Wheeze-Laugh Recently

13
1.

Me in every picture ever taken by a delivery driver pic.twitter.com/rMwf09HtlL

— SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) July 12, 2023

Twitter: @imshanereaction

2.

me adding chilli flakes to my pack of instant noodles pic.twitter.com/0Sh93TwK4m

— nathan (@nathanxjohnston) July 17, 2023

Twitter: @nathanxjohnston

3.

This woman is not even 40 yet why are you Doing This To Her https://t.co/NKCJ4DMm0q

— cassidy xcx (@olsencassidy) July 19, 2023

Twitter: @olsencassidy

4.

not a single big irish head here sorry https://t.co/zTjoZi902N

— caoimhe 🌼 (@gothtallaght) July 11, 2023

Twitter: @gothtallaght

5.

Imagine being able to sincerely ask such a question. A life so far removed from mine. I live in envy. pic.twitter.com/ftO3lDm1Q5

— Seán Burke (@SeanBurkeShow) July 20, 2023

Twitter: @SeanBurkeShow

6.

THEY GAVE HIM A JOB 😭 pic.twitter.com/8CYqYwhzzg

— vlad (@Hypnocorn) July 18, 2023

Twitter: @Hypnocorn

7.

me in the queue at Cineworld next Friday pic.twitter.com/8PlgbE7V6d

— andrew (@floellaumbagabe) July 15, 2023

Twitter: @floellaumbagabe

8.

People in relationships: “I hear Hinge is good for meeting people!”The people on Hinge: pic.twitter.com/erNPffAwnC

— Ciara (@Ciarabelles) July 18, 2023

Twitter: @Ciarabelles

9.

“Can my mate come back to the gaf he’s harmless” The mate : https://t.co/0NlBNYra0h

— Thaigh Keogh (@ThaighKeogh) July 17, 2023

Twitter: @ThaighKeogh

10.

Me friend who’s Brazilian said he wanted to watch an ep of fair city with me in it and when I put it on he goes “this is so unrealistic, Irish people talk over each other, they would never let someone finish a full sentence” ahahhahahahahahahahhahah

— roxannat (@NicLiamo) July 16, 2023

Twitter: @NicLiamo

11.

i can’t cope LMFAO i was eating mcdonalds pic.twitter.com/ijVyyUxYuu

— dr fart (@emofiat500) July 17, 2023

Twitter: @emofiat500

12.

George's st, South William st, Baggot st, Stoneybatter, Harcourt st. pic.twitter.com/SnIidME6Rc

— Caolán Mc Aree (@Caolanmcaree) July 14, 2023

Twitter: @Caolanmcaree

13.

I’m in the business lounge in Oslo airport and they have an absolute mountain of Jaffa Cakes in a bowl. The Scandinavians are so far ahead of us, lads. pic.twitter.com/KLoSbqAhUT

— Seán Keany (@SeanKeany_) July 11, 2023

Twitter: @SeanKeany_

14.

Outfits from the Barbie movie as GAA jerseys. A thread.1. Wexford pic.twitter.com/efV2hhIzRa

— Adam Moynihan (@AdamMoynihan) July 14, 2023

Twitter: @AdamMoynihan

15.

Always moved by the radical compassion of the giant drunk homewards button pic.twitter.com/gmKgTfY42A

— Sean (@seanbeegee) July 16, 2023

Twitter: @seanbeegee

16.

was trying to remember the name of these and was gutted when this search didn’t do the job pic.twitter.com/A44FZCilIj

— Ian (@imgrandsure) July 16, 2023

Twitter: @imgrandsure

17.

really hard moment for me personally last night when I discovered that two of my british friends, that I’ve known for five years, pronounce cillian as ‘sillian’

— Ian (@imgrandsure) July 16, 2023

Twitter: @imgrandsure

18.

Sorry but this is actually the best video on the internet https://t.co/bA46viGE6R pic.twitter.com/47q868dSxQ

— Cian Maher (@cianmaher0) July 16, 2023

Twitter: @cianmaher0

19.

She's everything. He's just Ken. pic.twitter.com/Sxes2kPHLG

— SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) July 16, 2023

Twitter: @imshanereaction

20.

The RTÉ Oireachtas Committee meetings but it’s performed by an Indie Band pic.twitter.com/4ioymHTdH3

— Michael Fry (@BigDirtyFry) July 13, 2023

Twitter: @BigDirtyFry

