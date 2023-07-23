Just 20 Irish Tweets That Made Me Wheeze-Laugh Recently
1.
Me in every picture ever taken by a delivery driver pic.twitter.com/rMwf09HtlL
— SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) July 12, 2023
2.
me adding chilli flakes to my pack of instant noodles pic.twitter.com/0Sh93TwK4m
— nathan (@nathanxjohnston) July 17, 2023
3.
This woman is not even 40 yet why are you Doing This To Her https://t.co/NKCJ4DMm0q
— cassidy xcx (@olsencassidy) July 19, 2023
4.
not a single big irish head here sorry https://t.co/zTjoZi902N
— caoimhe 🌼 (@gothtallaght) July 11, 2023
5.
Imagine being able to sincerely ask such a question. A life so far removed from mine. I live in envy. pic.twitter.com/ftO3lDm1Q5
— Seán Burke (@SeanBurkeShow) July 20, 2023
6.
THEY GAVE HIM A JOB 😭 pic.twitter.com/8CYqYwhzzg
— vlad (@Hypnocorn) July 18, 2023
7.
me in the queue at Cineworld next Friday pic.twitter.com/8PlgbE7V6d
— andrew (@floellaumbagabe) July 15, 2023
8.
People in relationships: “I hear Hinge is good for meeting people!”The people on Hinge: pic.twitter.com/erNPffAwnC
— Ciara (@Ciarabelles) July 18, 2023
9.
“Can my mate come back to the gaf he’s harmless” The mate : https://t.co/0NlBNYra0h
— Thaigh Keogh (@ThaighKeogh) July 17, 2023
10.
Me friend who’s Brazilian said he wanted to watch an ep of fair city with me in it and when I put it on he goes “this is so unrealistic, Irish people talk over each other, they would never let someone finish a full sentence” ahahhahahahahahahahhahah
— roxannat (@NicLiamo) July 16, 2023
11.
i can’t cope LMFAO i was eating mcdonalds pic.twitter.com/ijVyyUxYuu
— dr fart (@emofiat500) July 17, 2023
12.
George's st, South William st, Baggot st, Stoneybatter, Harcourt st. pic.twitter.com/SnIidME6Rc
— Caolán Mc Aree (@Caolanmcaree) July 14, 2023
13.
I’m in the business lounge in Oslo airport and they have an absolute mountain of Jaffa Cakes in a bowl. The Scandinavians are so far ahead of us, lads. pic.twitter.com/KLoSbqAhUT
— Seán Keany (@SeanKeany_) July 11, 2023
14.
Outfits from the Barbie movie as GAA jerseys. A thread.1. Wexford pic.twitter.com/efV2hhIzRa
— Adam Moynihan (@AdamMoynihan) July 14, 2023
15.
Always moved by the radical compassion of the giant drunk homewards button pic.twitter.com/gmKgTfY42A
— Sean (@seanbeegee) July 16, 2023
16.
was trying to remember the name of these and was gutted when this search didn’t do the job pic.twitter.com/A44FZCilIj
— Ian (@imgrandsure) July 16, 2023
17.
really hard moment for me personally last night when I discovered that two of my british friends, that I’ve known for five years, pronounce cillian as ‘sillian’
— Ian (@imgrandsure) July 16, 2023
18.
Sorry but this is actually the best video on the internet https://t.co/bA46viGE6R pic.twitter.com/47q868dSxQ
— Cian Maher (@cianmaher0) July 16, 2023
19.
She's everything. He's just Ken. pic.twitter.com/Sxes2kPHLG
— SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) July 16, 2023
20.
The RTÉ Oireachtas Committee meetings but it’s performed by an Indie Band pic.twitter.com/4ioymHTdH3
— Michael Fry (@BigDirtyFry) July 13, 2023
Thumbnail credits: Warner Bros./ DreamWorks Pictures / ITV