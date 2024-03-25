20 Black Tweets That Are So Funny, You'll Be Snickering Through Your Monday Meetings

BuzzFeed
·3 min read
1

It's Monday again, everybody, and it's the final one of March!

HBO / @Whotfismick

Black Twitter still remains the funniest corner of the internet, so here's a list of the most hilarious Black tweets on my timeline this week. Enjoy!

1.

@techgirl1908

2.

@JoshyBeSloshy

3.

@_curvesandkickz

4.

CNN / @TevonBlair

5.

@ScottieBeam / @GloTheofficial

6.

@brandypapii

7.

@TYRISPRINT

8.

@GeorgeFoster72 / @drycleandolo

9.

Kai Cenat Live / Via youtube.com

10.

@4Cobey

11.

@saweetie via IG live / @theicyarchive / @Saweetie / Via instagram.com

12.

@abcdrih

13.

Disney+ / @allEliteKeeks

14.

@_dxndi

15.

Netflix / @lovechile23

16.

@Latto / @coleyyyru

17.

Hulu / @ungoldywests

18.

@mercurysangel

19.

VH1 / @MrFlyyyGuyyy

@kxllssss

20.

@JealousofRere

Make sure to give these Twitter users a follow, and click here for even more Black Twitter laughs.