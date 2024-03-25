20 Black Tweets That Are So Funny, You'll Be Snickering Through Your Monday Meetings

It's Monday again, everybody, and it's the final one of March!

damn March really got somewhere to be don’t it pic.twitter.com/LpPrnXRwEm — ☔ (@Whotfismick) March 21, 2024

HBO / @Whotfismick

Black Twitter still remains the funniest corner of the internet, so here's a list of the most hilarious Black tweets on my timeline this week. Enjoy!

1.

@techgirl1908

2.

Church ladies are evolving 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/dNF9cKMZT5 — Champagne Sloshy (@JoshyBeSloshy) March 18, 2024

@JoshyBeSloshy

3.

The face of someone who showed they ass at the vet and will do it again 😭 pic.twitter.com/5gZ1lyEoMD — Ms. Suge Knight 👹 (@_curvesandkickz) March 22, 2024

@_curvesandkickz

4.

this response has me hollering. pic.twitter.com/6Fmz4Zmpxs — TB (@TevonBlair) March 22, 2024

CNN / @TevonBlair

5.

And still i Glo https://t.co/H13Bt7zGGT — Deets (@ScottieBeam) March 23, 2024

@ScottieBeam / @GloTheofficial

6.

The only reason Ne-Yo doesn’t get his flowers the way he should is because of the shape of his head. There’s no other explanation — C (@brandypapii) March 20, 2024

@brandypapii

7.

nicki so fucking funny omg 😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/QHt73Jw9MB — tyris ✰ (@TYRISPRINT) March 21, 2024

@TYRISPRINT

8.

@GeorgeFoster72 / @drycleandolo

9.

“don’t do that” is so real cause why are you doing that looool https://t.co/eZXiSy8xLC — 👩🏽‍🎨 the makeup shapeshifter (@slimgirlsupreme) March 25, 2024

Kai Cenat Live / Via youtube.com

10.

im fucked up rn twin https://t.co/yFB5zLhABn — 🦈 (@4Cobey) March 22, 2024

@4Cobey

11.

@saweetie via IG live / @theicyarchive / @Saweetie / Via instagram.com

12.

lol getting your hair done by your siblings is so frustrating… it’s free but you’re paying with your time 😭😭😭 why are we on break 17 PLEASE. — rebecca (@abcdrih) March 21, 2024

@abcdrih

13.

Black Panther disappeared and a black lady in the theater said “Oh God why him Lord” lol it took everything in me not to laugh https://t.co/odSngsHCrE — KeeksBey ❤️💅🏾🐝 (@AllEliteKeeks) March 24, 2024

Disney+ / @allEliteKeeks

14.

Remember Tamar said Trina’s chicken wings needed salt, and Trina said “raise your child”!?! Lmaoooo I miss Braxton Family Values — 𝕯𝖔𝖓𝖉𝖎. (@_dxndi) March 23, 2024

@_dxndi

15.

That ☝🏽 one time Madea performed drunk in love by bey😭🤣 Tyler Perry a fool for that one😅 pic.twitter.com/Z7UiRIhChN — Youmad Jones (@lovechile23) March 23, 2024

Netflix / @lovechile23

16.

I do that poor 😭 https://t.co/a3yFmI4t6e — Coley Ru (@coleyyyru) March 25, 2024

@Latto / @coleyyyru

17.

Hulu / @ungoldywests

18.

I’m on tik tok scrolling and why my phone tell me to back tf up??? LMAO pic.twitter.com/gFaFVKL5a1 — ☿ mya (@mercurysangel) March 21, 2024

@mercurysangel

19.

Beyoncé leaving the CMAs in 2016 to go record this album: pic.twitter.com/X75svB2KRm — 𝕜𝕚𝕠𝕟 . (@MrFlyyyGuyyy) March 19, 2024

VH1 / @MrFlyyyGuyyy

Yo I been sleeping my ass off😭 pic.twitter.com/3OGMyXK2nf — Kiya🖤 (@kxllssss) March 20, 2024

@kxllssss

20.

I had a dream i was at the club & this girl said “hey girl you don’t look nothing like your pictures on social media” i said what ??? and ran to the bathroom, i looked in the mirror why tf i was Steve Harvey 😭😫 i never ran out the club so fast crying wow. — 𝕽ude Gyal Re 🩷 (@JealousOfRere) March 18, 2024

@JealousofRere

Make sure to give these Twitter users a follow, and click here for even more Black Twitter laughs.