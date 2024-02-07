20 Beautiful Love Quotes From the Bible

Love is a many-splendored thing, and as such, should be celebrated often. So, when planning for a wedding toast, looking for words to inspire your vows, or wanting scripture to describe your marriage on a special day, look to these Bible verses about love.

Since your love for God is your first priority, including your faith as you commit or recommit to another person makes absolute sense. And while the Bible is filled with inspirational passages and verses to bring you joy, there are many beautiful love quotes you can pull from the holy book to honor your special relationship with another person. You'll also see these passages can be used to express love for others, such as friends, as well as a reminder of God's love for you.

So the next time you're in need of a love quote, don't hesitate to look to the Bible for words that will allow you to express our most important emotion.

Romans 5:8

"God shows his love for us in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us."

Proverbs 17:17

"A friend loves at all times."

1 Corinthians 16:14

"Everything should be done in love."

1 Corinthians 13:4-6

"Love is patient and kind; love does not envy or boast; it is not arrogant or rude. It does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful; it does not rejoice at wrongdoing, but rejoices with the truth."

1 John 4:16

"So we have come to know and to believe the love that God has for us. God is love, and whoever abides in love abides in God, and God abides in him."

Ephesians 4:1-2

"I therefore, a prisoner for the Lord, urge you to walk in a manner worthy of the calling to which you have been called, with all humility and gentleness, with patience, bearing with one another in love."

1 John 4:12

"No one has ever seen God; if we love one another, God abides in us and his love is perfected in us."

1 Peter 4:8

"Above all, keep loving one another earnestly, since love covers a multitude of sins."

1 Thessalonians 3:12

"And may the Lord make you increase and abound in love for one another and for all, as we do for you."

Romans 12:9

"Love should be shown without pretending. Hate evil, and hold on to what is good."

Proverbs 21:21

"Whoever pursues righteousness and kindness will find life, righteousness, and honor."

Mark 12:31

"The second [commandment] is this: 'You shall love your neighbor as yourself.' There is no other commandment greater than these."

2 Timothy 1:7

"For God gave us a spirit not of fear but of power and love and self-control."

John 15:13

"Greater love has no one than this, that someone lay down his life for his friends."

Matthew 5:44

"But I say to you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you."

Mark 12:30

"And you shall love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind and with all your strength."

1 John 4:18

"There is no fear in love, but perfect love casts out fear. For fear has to do with punishment, and whoever fears has not been perfected in love."

1 John 3:16

"By this we know love, that he laid down his life for us, and we ought to lay down our lives for the brothers."

Psalm 33:5

"He loves righteousness and justice; the earth is full of the steadfast love of the Lord."

1 John 4:10

"In this is love, not that we have loved God but that he loved us and sent his Son to be the propitiation for our sins."

