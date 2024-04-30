These 2 signature Logboat brews took home World Beer Cup medals

Janelle Schultz enjoys a beer outside at Logboat Brewing Co. in 2015.

Two signature beers made by Columbia's Logboat Brewing Co. earned honors from the World Beer Cup last week.

Logboat's Dark Matter took silver in the Brown Porter category, while its Mamoot earned bronze in the English Mild or Bitter category.

The wheat porter with a narwhal on its can, Dark Matter clocks in at 6.6% ABV with notes of dark chocolate and roasted coffee, Logboat's website notes.

Mamoot, one of the brewery's earliest offerings, is billed as "brown ale's laid back little brother" and "the perfect breakfast beer" at a crushable 4% ABV.

One of Logboat's Missouri peers, St. Joseph's River Bluff Brewing, took gold in the American-Belgo-Style Ale class with its Sandy Dunes; "this peppery, fruity, unfiltered Belgian style ale will be sure to wet your whistle," the brewery's website boasts.

World Beer Cup Awards were handed out as part of the CraftBrewers Conference and BrewExpo America April 24 in Las Vegas. Find a full list of winning beers at https://www.worldbeercup.org/winners/current-winners/ and learn more about Logboat's lineup at https://www.logboatbrewing.com/beers.

