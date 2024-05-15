Make 2 popular gluten-free recipes for dinner and dessert

New York Times bestselling author, healthy eating advocate and gluten-free food blogger Danielle Walker is joining the TODAY Food team to share a couple of her favorite easy and family-friendly recipes. She shows us how to prepare orange chicken with cauliflower rice and grain-free chocolate chip cookies.

Gluten-Free Orange, Sesame Chicken by Danielle Walker

This recipe first arrived in my debut New York Times Bestselling cookbook "Against all Grain" in 2013 and has been a top fan favorite ever since. An updated version is debuting this September in my new cookbook, "Make It Easy" to turn the beloved classic into a "freezer kit" meal. This way we can prep one to eat for dinner and another to throw into the freezer for later! Bonus: it can be cooked from frozen in an Instant Pot in 20 minutes — no thawing required!

Gluten-Free, Grain-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies by Danielle Walker

This was the recipe that started it all for me. It made my blog take off on Facebook in 2011 resulting in a book deal. These delicious chocolate chip cookies are grain-free, gluten-free and dairy free and have been loved in millions of homes for over a decade.

