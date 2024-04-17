2 Greenville places among top 10 public spaces in the U.S.: Why they're some of the best

Greenville's Falls Park on the Reedy and Swamp Rabbit Trail have both won USA TODAY 10Best Reader's Choice Awards.

The Public Spaces award winners were announced on Tuesday, April 16.

The awards highlight the very best in food and drink, lifestyle, and travel. Every week, USA TODAY 10Best invites a panel of industry experts to nominate their favorite points of interest and attractions across a range of categories, said the press release.

Nominations are then vetted by 10Best editors, who select a final set of nominees to be voted for by readers for four weeks.

Falls Park ranks No. 9 for 'Best City Parks'

Beloved Falls Park is what put the (no longer) hidden gem that is Greenville on the map across the country, drawing in tourists from all over. The park offers much for visitors to walk through within the city, like local art displays, lush gardens, and lovely stonework. A USA TODAY story described the Reedy River as "small and scenic," passing through the heart of downtown. Liberty Bridge also overlooks the falls, an award-winning pedestrian suspension bridge. If you visit the bridge during this time of year, you will get a glimpse of proud families snapping pictures of their high school graduate sons and daughters in front of it.

David Gordon of Greenville with Emily his dog at Falls Park at the start of a solar eclipse with viewers in Greenville, S.C. Monday, April 8, 2024. The peak time is estimated 3:08 p.m. "I'm surprised at the lack of foot traffic so far," he mentioned as people start to arrive but in comparison to the 2017 eclipse he viewed in Charlotte.

What other city parks made the list?

∎ No. 1: Gathering Place, Tulsa, Oklahoma

∎ No. 2: Golden Gate Park, San Francisco

∎ No. 3: Forest Park, St. Louis, Missouri

∎ No. 4: Wildwood Preserve Metropark, Toledo, Ohio

∎ No. 5: Klyde Warren Park, Dallas, Texas

∎ No. 6: Ala Moana Regional Park, Honolulu, Hawaii

∎ No. 7: Railroad Park, Birmingham, Alabama

∎ No. 8: Bruce Park, Greenwich, Connecticut

∎ No. 9: Falls Park on the Reedy, Greenville, South Carolina

∎ No. 10: Loring Park, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Swamp Rabbit Trail places No. 5 for 'Best Recreational Trails'

The Prisma Health Swamp Rabbit Trail was named after a railroad that was named after a large cottontail rabbit that used to roam its grounds, according to a USA TODAY story. Since the railroad no longer runs, the trail snakes along the Reedy River, stretching on for 28 miles across Greenville County. It passes by parks, picnic areas and schools, and is also a popular geocaching spot, said the article. Locals can be spotted biking, hiking, and walking the park, making stops at the Swamp Rabbit Cafe and Grocery or Hampton Station when they get hungry for a quick treat. The trail also connects to downtown Greenville, where locals can continue venturing throughout Falls Park and various shops.

For a map of the trail, visit this link.

Workers install a statue of a young bicyclist along the Swamp Rabbit Trail near San Souci Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. The statue was created by Charles Pate Jr. and Ryan Calloway and was commissioned by Bike Walk Greenville.

What other trails made the list?

∎ No. 1: Hugh S. Branyon Backcountry Trail, Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, Alabama

∎ No. 2: Chessie Trail, Lexington, Virginia

∎ No. 3: Katy Trail, Missouri

∎ No. 4: Great Allegheny Passage, Maryland and Pennsylvania

∎ No. 5: Prisma Health Swamp Rabbit Trail, Greenville, South Carolina

∎ No. 6: Virginia Creeper National Recreation Trail, Virginia

∎ No. 7: Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail, Austin, Texas

∎ No. 8: Greenbrier River Trail, Frankford, West Virginia

∎ No. 9: B-Line Trail, Bloomington, Indiana

∎ No. 10: Little Miami Scenic Trail, Ohio

