2 Georgia cities among ‘best Southern destinations for mother-daughter getaway’

Planning a trip for Mother’s Day?

Southern Living has released its list of the best southern destinations for a mother-daughter weekend away – and two Georgia cities made the top 10.

“We owe a lot to our mothers and mother figures,” Southern Living’s Kaitlyn Yarborough writes. “Isn’t it time you treated her to a vacation, just the two of you?”

Dahlonega, Georgia, took the No. 5 spot, with Savannah coming in at No. 9.

“North Georgia is a great spot for a girls’ trip with your mom, and Dahlonega is an ideal hub to explore,” Yarborough says. “There’s a charming downtown to wander through, fun shops for browsing, local restaurants for grabbing lunch, and beautiful scenery to take in on the drives to and fro.”

Yarborough also highlights nearby Amicalola Falls and the area’s wineries, “where you can enjoy both tastings and tours.”

In describing Savannah, Yarborough writes that the longtime favorite tourist destination has “even more to enjoy these days, from rooftop terraces atop new hotels to buzzy restaurants that’ll have you making return trips.”

Yarborough spotlights Savannah’s oak-shaded parks, historic neighborhoods and “fantastic antiques shops that the city has in abundance.” Visitors can explore the sidewalks to see the “beautiful architecture, then stop by River Street for cobbled streets, waterside views, and Savannah-made sweets.”

Here is Southern Living’s full top 10 list:

Asheville, North Carolina

Bentonville, Arkansas

Charleston, South Carolina

Covington, Louisiana

Dahlonega, Georgia

Greenville, South Carolina

Lexington, Virginia

The Palm Beaches, Florida

Savannah, Georgia

St. Augustine, Florida

Read more here.

