$2.5M home overlooking Myrtle Beach’s Golden Mile offers luxury and history. A look inside

Located a block from the ocean overlooking what is known as Myrtle Beach’s Golden Mile, Brian and Abbey Macho’s home can be considered a steal at its asking price of $2.5 million.

Many of the beachfront homes located in the mile stretch where there are no hotels to obstruct the views of the ocean usually sell for upwards of $7 million.

But the price doesn’t mean Macho’s house isn’t any less special. In fact, the home has something the new and later constructions don’t have – history.

The home at 4809 Burchap Drive is nestled back onto the little more than three-quarter acre property with beautiful oak trees and foliage, providing a secluded, luxurious retreat. It was built in 1936, which is two years before Myrtle Beach was incorporated as a city.

Brian Macho shows 1970s blueprint designs for the home that he found inside the home when it underwent a massive renovation in 2019. On the paper is the name “Mr. and Mrs. E.E. Burroughs.”

That would be Edward E. and Carolyn Burroughs, who were married from 1971 until Edward passed away in 1979 and lived in the home. Carolyn lived there until a few years before her death in 2016. The home was later sold to a man from West Virginia who eventually sold it to the Machos.

Brian Macho looks at an old aerial picture of his house and neighborhood in Myrtle Beach, S.C. His historic home, built on a shaded hill overlooking the “Golden Mile” in Myrtle Beach, is for sale for $2.5 Million. The 3609 square foot home was built in 1936 with and has been remodeled. April 24, 2024. JASON LEE/JASON LEE

Edward E. Burroughs was a businessman and member of the well-known family who operates the company that is now known as Burroughs & Chapin. Burroughs was instrumental in several city ventures, including securing the tract of land where Coastal Carolina University is located.

Carolyn Burroughs also was well-known in the Myrtle Beach community, being a vital part of the Franklin G. Burroughs/Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum.

Macho was told that the add on to the home in the 1970s was a wedding gift to Carolyn. He’s not sure what the area was before it became part of the home, but wonders if it wasn’t some kind of barn or stable. He points to arched windows outside that resemble what could have once been doors, but now let in an amazing amount of natural light into the room.

Macho’s renovation has made the four-bedroom, five-bath 3,609-square-foot home more open and livable. However, he has tried to keep much of original parts of the house when he could, including door knobs and cabinets.

The master bedroom upstairs has doors that lead to an outdoor terrace which overlooks the property. Each bedroom has its own en suite bathroom.

A historic home, built on a shaded hill overlooking the “Golden Mile” in Myrtle Beach is for sale for $2.5 Million. The 3609 square foot home was built in 1936 with and has been remodeled by current owner Brian Macho. April 24, 2024. JASON LEE/JASON LEE

Downstairs, the living room that includes a fireplace is an open floor plan that connects to the kitchen, which was doubled in size.

In the backyard, there is a heated pool with an infinity edge and sun ledge. Next to the pool is a travertine patio, a covered outdoor lounge with a gas fireplace and a fully-equipped external kitchen complete with a pantry and full cabana bathroom.

“There’s no reason to go into my house,” Macho joked.

A historic home, built on a shaded hill overlooking the “Golden Mile” in Myrtle Beach is for sale for $2.5 Million. The 3609 square foot home was built in 1936 with and has been remodeled by current owner Brian Macho. April 24, 2024. JASON LEE/JASON LEE

The couple own a second home in Greenville and are planning to make that their main home, Macho said. He said driving back and forth from Myrtle Beach for business is becoming tiresome.

Macho, who describes himself as an architecture nerd, hopes whoever buys the home appreciates not only the details and touches added to the home, but also it’s history.