19 People Who Are Soooo Passive Aggressive, My Mouth Is Literally Agape

As someone who's pretty conflict avoidant, I've had moments where I can get a little passive aggressive. Not saying it's a good thing, just saying it's the truth!!!

"The passive aggressiveness is like super real."

TLC

But after perusing the r/passiveaggressive subreddit, I'm pleased to say that I've never been as passively petty as these 19 people. Like, not even close. See for yourself:

1. "My supervisor at work decided to let me know his opinion on my purchase."

2. "Went to visit my in-laws for a week. Also, I pay for a street parking pass."

3. "Went to a friendsgiving. They let their neighbor know ahead of time that they would be having people over. It was 4:45 p.m. on a Saturday, and about six people were there at that point. He abruptly knocked on the door once, taped this note to the door, and ran off."

Here's what it says: "Hello. I am not sure why you would feel it is appropriate to have a 15+ person Friendsgiving in these apartments with the walls being as thin as they are. I am an attorney. I work early and late from home. I will not tolerate you having essentially a PARTY next door. I will not tolerate the noise. I have already informed police of your intention. If I hear you, I will call. We must all respect one another. —Thanks" —u/gravityandlove u/gravityandlove / Via reddit.com

4. "My favorite coffee shop posted new signs around the building."

5. "Made this for a coworker. Hopefully, they'll throw their trash out."

6. "Found this gem taped to my trash bin. How should I respond?"

7. "No, I'm not planning to park here, sorry."

8. "Pretty direct?"

9. "The level of effort that went into this."

10. "This elementary school teacher's warning sign to students."

11. "Cold night in Australia...we were parked legally and nowhere near their bins."

12. "Notes left on leaky faucet at work."

13. "It’s the, 'Make mom and dad proud' for me."

14. "Sign inside an Advance Auto Parts bathroom."

15. "I live with roommates and made this sign instead of talking to them about this."

16. "My neighbors are done with Dexter’s doo and the owner’s sh*t."

17. "It's the heart for me."

18. "Calling out an employee on your marquee."