19 People Who Are Soooo Passive Aggressive, My Mouth Is Literally Agape

As someone who's pretty conflict avoidant, I've had moments where I can get a little passive aggressive. Not saying it's a good thing, just saying it's the truth!!!

&quot;The passive aggressiveness is like super real.&quot;
TLC

But after perusing the r/passiveaggressive subreddit, I'm pleased to say that I've never been as passively petty as these 19 people. Like, not even close. See for yourself:

1."My supervisor at work decided to let me know his opinion on my purchase."

&quot;Not worth it&quot;
u/spectreenjoyer / Via reddit.com

2."Went to visit my in-laws for a week. Also, I pay for a street parking pass."

&quot;Think about this next time you decide to dock your car at front of someone else&#39;s building for a week&quot;
u/Kevinsound27 / Via reddit.com

3."Went to a friendsgiving. They let their neighbor know ahead of time that they would be having people over. It was 4:45 p.m. on a Saturday, and about six people were there at that point. He abruptly knocked on the door once, taped this note to the door, and ran off."

&quot;I have already informed police of your intention.&quot;

Here's what it says:

"Hello.

I am not sure why you would feel it is appropriate to have a 15+ person Friendsgiving in these apartments with the walls being as thin as they are. I am an attorney. I work early and late from home. I will not tolerate you having essentially a PARTY next door. I will not tolerate the noise. I have already informed police of your intention. If I hear you, I will call. We must all respect one another.

—Thanks"

u/gravityandlove

u/gravityandlove / Via reddit.com

4."My favorite coffee shop posted new signs around the building."

&quot;If you run out of patience, scan for an application.&quot;
u/carlwheezinonyoma / Via reddit.com

5."Made this for a coworker. Hopefully, they'll throw their trash out."

&quot;I have a &#39;can&#39; do attitude&quot;
u/E4Mafia-Tn / Via reddit.com

6."Found this gem taped to my trash bin. How should I respond?"

&quot;Your house looks like pigs live there&quot;
u/DeplorableStranger / Via reddit.com

7."No, I'm not planning to park here, sorry."

&quot;No Parking&quot;
u/Pr1stine69 / Via reddit.com

8."Pretty direct?"

&quot;Close and lock freezer or you better run for your life!&quot;
u/ScientistPlayful9821 / Via reddit.com

9."The level of effort that went into this."

&quot;I said if you leave empty boxes on these shelves, your moms a&quot;
u/SHPLUMBO / Via reddit.com

10."This elementary school teacher's warning sign to students."

&quot;Fifth Grade Teacher Temper Advisory System&quot;
—u/obx808 / Via reddit.com

11."Cold night in Australia...we were parked legally and nowhere near their bins."

&quot;Regards, the Residents who had to move their bin in -5 degree weather.&quot;
u/lukie_dee / Via reddit.com

12."Notes left on leaky faucet at work."

&quot;Facilities has a part on order.&quot;
u/untitled_star / Via reddit.com

13."It’s the, 'Make mom and dad proud' for me."

&quot;Make Mom &amp; Dad proud!&quot;
u/MissaShip / Via reddit.com

14."Sign inside an Advance Auto Parts bathroom."

&quot;So Do Your Business. Wrap It Up. Put Your Phone Away. Move On.&quot;
u/Many-Dealer9732 / Via reddit.com

15."I live with roommates and made this sign instead of talking to them about this."

&quot;Or it will become rancid&quot;
u/bloatedstoat / Via reddit.com

16."My neighbors are done with Dexter’s doo and the owner’s sh*t."

&quot;Bend over gently and pick up your dog&#39;s poop.&quot;
u/ArtisanGerard / Via reddit.com

17."It's the heart for me."

&quot;Please dump me after EVERY USE or else&quot;
u/Waffledoppleganger / Via reddit.com

18."Calling out an employee on your marquee."

&quot;Angie you need to show up for work&quot;
u/voiceofnonreason / Via reddit.com

19.And finally, "Thanks, Karen."

&quot;No longer will its presence offend your walk past my house.&quot;
u/Rabbit_Of_Nazareth / Via reddit.com

H/T: r/passiveaggressive