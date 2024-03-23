19 Hilarious Signs From The Past Week That'll Make You Laugh For No Less Than 10 Minutes

You made it through yet another challenging and arduous week!!! As a reward, take a second to enjoy the funniest signs of the last week, courtesy of r/funnysigns:

1."12-year-olds are genius."

2."Yeah, that's somewhat true, to be honest."

3."Lift in case of emergency."

4."Technically true."

5."Let's see who dares!!"

6."A great workplace."

7."This is the bathroom of the year..."

8."But I've got data."

9."You listening, Abby?"

10."Life's too short."

11."Ooh, so much cheekiness!"

12."Men are mens."

13."I prefer the old version."

14."I've seen this kind of disaster before."

15."What a deal."

16."'I pay my parking fee, therefore I am.' —Descartes"

17."Okay, no problem."

18."This does not look good."

19."It's not so much if it can, but if it should."

Don't miss last week's funniest signs:

19 Signs From The Past Week That Are So Funny, You'll Wonder Why Male Comedians Even Try