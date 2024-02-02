Why you can trust us
We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.

Planning ahead pays: Save up to 40% on these Valentine's Day bouquets

Izabella Zaydenberg
·Deputy Editor, Commerce
Bouquets of Valentine's Day flowers from 1800Flowers
Flowers are never more welcome than they are on Valentine's Day. (1-800-Flowers)

Valentine’s Day is creeping up on us — less than two weeks away! — so if you haven’t started thinking about gifts, now is the time. Stumped about the perfect present? You can never go wrong with fresh flowers. Don’t wait too long to pick out an arrangement, though — that’s risky business. Not only will there be slim pickings, but you’re bound to pay way more than you would if you hadn't procrastinated. Save yourself the stress and a nice chunk of change with this red-hot sale: 1-800-Flowers just slashed up to 40% off some of its bestselling V-Day bouquets and gifts. Check out some of our favorites below: Any one of them is sure to set your sweetie’s heart aflutter.

Quick Overview
1-800-Flowers

Stunning Red Rose & Calla Lily Bouquet

$68$85Save $17

The contrast between these deep red roses and luscious white calla lilies is sure to please your sweetheart. Add Godiva chocolates for an even bigger wow factor ($84).

$68 at 1-800-Flowers
1-800-Flowers

Two Dozen Assorted Roses for Romance

$57$82Save $25

Why stop at red? This multicolor bouquet of gorgeous roses is sure to put a smile on your Valentine's face. And yours — it's majorly discounted right now.

$57 at 1-800-Flowers
1-800-Flowers

Pink Rose & Lily Bouquet

$71$95Save $24

Bring on the bling with this beautiful pink bouquet. The roses and lilies are even more stunning in the sparkly vase. The lilies arrive in bud form, so your recipient will be able to watch them bloom.

$71 at 1-800-Flowers
1-800-Flowers

Magnificent Roses Preserved Sorbet Roses

$140$175Save $35

Why give a short-lived bouquet when you can splash out on a dozen roses that will last for up to a year? For the ultimate splurge, opt for two dozen ($200).

$140 at 1-800-Flowers
1-800-Flowers

Bunches of Love Tulip & Iris Bouquet

$49$65Save $16

Red tulips and blue irises make for an eye-catching bouquet that your sweetheart is sure to adore. The irises arrive in bud form, so they’ll last even longer with proper care. Add chocolates and a keepsake heart for $25 more.

$49 at 1-800-Flowers