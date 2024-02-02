Planning ahead pays: Save up to 40% on these Valentine's Day bouquets

Flowers are never more welcome than they are on Valentine's Day. (1-800-Flowers)

Valentine’s Day is creeping up on us — less than two weeks away! — so if you haven’t started thinking about gifts, now is the time. Stumped about the perfect present? You can never go wrong with fresh flowers. Don’t wait too long to pick out an arrangement, though — that’s risky business. Not only will there be slim pickings, but you’re bound to pay way more than you would if you hadn't procrastinated. Save yourself the stress and a nice chunk of change with this red-hot sale: 1-800-Flowers just slashed up to 40% off some of its bestselling V-Day bouquets and gifts. Check out some of our favorites below: Any one of them is sure to set your sweetie’s heart aflutter.