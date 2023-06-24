18 Times The Golden Ratio Showed Up Randomly That Makes Me Think Earth Was Created By Highly Intelligent Aliens

The Fibonacci sequence is a series of numbers that, divided by the one before it, produces a number termed the "golden ratio." Illustrated, these create a spiral that looks like this:

Diagram of the Fibonacci Sequence
Ken Carper / Getty Images/500px

1.Now, even though this is straight-up mathematics, the ratio comes up organically in nature a lot, most notably in the shell of a nautilus. However, it's also in the most random and obscure places, making me feel like we're living in a simulation.

the shell of a nautilus
Lauferj / Getty Images/500px

2.Like this Fibonacci sequence found in the pattern of bubbles whales make to catch bait fish.

Bubbles in a specific pattern
u/HellsJuggernaut / Via reddit.com

3.This romanesco grown with eerily accurate details of the Fibonacci sequence.

Romanesco broccoli in the shape of the Fibonacci sequence
u/threejeez / Via reddit.com

4.This rat that somehow creates the perfect golden ratio.

Closeup of a rat with a red diagram drawn over it
u/CDTheGod45 / Via reddit.com

5.This aloe plant that has coincidentally grown in a perfect spiral.

An aloe plant in the shape of a spiral
u/Z3F / Via reddit.com

6.This snail whose shell is repping Fibonacci, too.

Closeup of a snail
Edward Romano / Alamy Stock Photo

7.This flower that's so precisely Fibonacci that it looks like it was 3D printed.

A flower in a spiral formation
u/Easygrowing / Via reddit.com

8.This cabbage that's hiding it on the inside.

Closeup of a cabbage
u/maddas782 / Via reddit.com

9.This tree that looks completely normal on the outside, but has a heart of gold-en ratio.

A tree with a spiral formation on its inside
u/thatshipfromfirefly / Via reddit.com

10.This watermelon making a sudden nod to the sequence.

Closeup of a slice of watermelon
u/foxesmulder / Via reddit.com

11.This mark made by a Frisbee thrown off-course, which somehow perfected the spiral.

Marks in the sand
u/da-vidh / Via reddit.com

12.This broken computer screen, which I doubt was broken by someone who I guarantee didn't say, "I'm going to break this like the Fibonacci sequence."

A broken screen with a spiral formation on it
u/VisceralVoidOfWar / Via reddit.com

13.This parrot that found the Fibonacci hidden inside of it.

A parrot with a white diagram drawn over it
u/Originalvipers / Via reddit.com

14.This hurricane, which, just like all hurricanes, wanted to make a massive Fibonacci.

Closeup of a hurricane formation
Hum Images / HUM Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

15.This spill that makes me think Frank's RedHot knows the aliens that built the simulation.

Frank&#39;s RedHot sauce
u/Hicks121 / Via reddit.com

16.This pinecone with suspiciously perfect Fibonacci symmetry.

Closeup of a pine cone
Andrew Bowman / Alamy Stock Photo

17.This cycad with leaves that perfectly capture the golden ratio.

Closeup of a cycad
Yon Marsh Natural History / Alamy Stock Photo

18.Finally, this cat that's napping Fibonacci-style.

A cat sleeping with a diagram drawn over it
u/nevr_4get / Via reddit.com

If you've seen a Fibonacci sequence out in the wild, share it with us in the comments below!