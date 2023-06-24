18 Times The Golden Ratio Showed Up Randomly That Makes Me Think Earth Was Created By Highly Intelligent Aliens

The Fibonacci sequence is a series of numbers that, divided by the one before it, produces a number termed the " golden ratio ." Illustrated, these create a spiral that looks like this:

1. Now, even though this is straight-up mathematics, the ratio comes up organically in nature a lot, most notably in the shell of a nautilus. However, it's also in the most random and obscure places, making me feel like we're living in a simulation.

2. Like this Fibonacci sequence found in the pattern of bubbles whales make to catch bait fish.

3. This romanesco grown with eerily accurate details of the Fibonacci sequence.

4. This rat that somehow creates the perfect golden ratio.

5. This aloe plant that has coincidentally grown in a perfect spiral.

6. This snail whose shell is repping Fibonacci, too.

7. This flower that's so precisely Fibonacci that it looks like it was 3D printed.

8. This cabbage that's hiding it on the inside.

9. This tree that looks completely normal on the outside, but has a heart of gold-en ratio.

10. This watermelon making a sudden nod to the sequence.

11. This mark made by a Frisbee thrown off-course, which somehow perfected the spiral.

12. This broken computer screen, which I doubt was broken by someone who I guarantee didn't say, "I'm going to break this like the Fibonacci sequence."

13. This parrot that found the Fibonacci hidden inside of it.

14. This hurricane, which, just like all hurricanes, wanted to make a massive Fibonacci.

15. This spill that makes me think Frank's RedHot knows the aliens that built the simulation.

16. This pinecone with suspiciously perfect Fibonacci symmetry.

17. This cycad with leaves that perfectly capture the golden ratio.

18. Finally, this cat that's napping Fibonacci-style.