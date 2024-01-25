18 Photos That Are So Mind-Bending, You're Reeeeally Gonna Have To Stare At Them
1.Believe it or not, this is NOT a lake:
2.Ouch, my brain:
3.I'm, like, 99% sure this person is fishing out of an airplane:
4.All right, who seasoned the cat:
5.My eyessssssssss:
6.Why on earth are the dividers see-thr — ohhh, it's a reflection:
7.This would absolutely scare me to death:
8.Never has anything lined up this perfectly, ever:
9.Driveway, or concrete wall?
10.Arctic expedition, or icy windshield? Either way, it's cold:
11.I think I saw this once on Pimp My Ride:
12.Select eraser tool --> erase building:
13.Don't fall into the Allen wrench case — AAAAAAaaaaaaaₐₐₐₐₐₐₐ:
14.Okay, so there's an overhang on the porch that's covering up part of the ladder, but honestly, for a second I thought they had a large digital clock on their roof:
15.This is either masterful stonework, orrrrrrrr just shadows:
16.I literally couldn't figure this one out until someone told me:
17.Wow, these aquarium decorations are getting so life-like:
18.And that's it for today. See ya!