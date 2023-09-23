18 Funny Things I Saw This Week That Made Me Extremely Happy For No Reason

Hello, fine people! In the year 2023, it's (depressingly) clear that the internet contains its fair share of rancor, divisiveness, and stupidity (bad). BUT, I dare to venture, that it also contains hilarity, creativity, and stupidity (good).

I spend a good amount of my time sifting through the Bad Stuff and the Less Bad Stuff to find those nuggets of the Truly Fun Stuff. To balance out some of the gnarly things we see day to day via Al Gore's Series of Tubes, I figured it might be good to share some of the joyous bits discovered on my travels.

I should note that one of the quirks of the modern internet is how things appear, disappear, then reappear at random times, so the list below isn't all strictly new, but it was all new to me.

Anyway, enjoy!

1. OK, we're starting out strong, folks:

My sister was very excited to take this picture in traffic today. pic.twitter.com/2GbTp12O87 — Dan Szymborski (@DSzymborski) September 19, 2023

Twitter: @DSzymborski

2. There's really no other word for it:

Thank you Milwaukee airport for accurately naming that place right after you get through security. pic.twitter.com/EcMsIDMXxQ — Kim Severson (@kimseverson) August 17, 2023

Twitter: @kimseverson

3. As a geriatric millennial who has many "friends with kids," I recognized the desperation here immediately:

4. The next few we can file under the category "Very dumb, but very good":

Wife: Where are all the coffee filters?Me: pic.twitter.com/ZACIIuOtkj — TonyL (@creativeTypeDad) December 15, 2022

Twitter: @creativeTypeDad

5.

Where the fuck is this thing taking me pic.twitter.com/slrMLgn3oP — 🇷 🇴 🇩 🙂👍 (@ThanksThoth) February 17, 2023

Twitter: @ThanksThoth

6.

all bases covered pic.twitter.com/6G0gLfeutV — Sam Winkler (@ThatSamWinkler) July 26, 2021

Twitter: @ThatSamWinkler

7.

🎶 She wore anItsy bitsy teeny weeny… pic.twitter.com/4z6skpaKzm — Moose Allain Ꙭ (@MooseAllain) September 4, 2023

Twitter: @MooseAllain

8. I'll take Roman numeral humor wherever I can get it:

9. Funny but also weirdly heartwarming?

Stopped by a very charming rural ice cream stand but this sign might be its most charming feature pic.twitter.com/n22NkOBFHj — Dr. Thrasher, vérifièd (@thrasherxy) May 7, 2023

Twitter: @thrasherxy

10. OK but not wrong!

If you told me these were goblin names pic.twitter.com/BdV87YZWlL — fart (@sixscosepoise) September 10, 2023

Twitter: @sixscosepoise

11. Jhjkasdhljk:

the guy who comes up with gatorade flavors pic.twitter.com/ntamao5rYx — Ben Rosen (@ben_rosen) August 7, 2023

Twitter: @ben_rosen

12. Oop:

13. Damn...true:

14. 🌠 The more you know 🌠

Just found out they give live fish CT scans by placing them on a wet sponge and I can’t stop thinking about it pic.twitter.com/zPOCkdi6os — Rob (@thegallowboob) September 18, 2023

Twitter: @thegallowboob

15. Me every time:

Radio: "it started when we were younger, you were mine"Me: "my boooo" pic.twitter.com/JFzX1ntH25 — 𝕽 (@ihyric) September 5, 2023

Twitter: @ihyric

16. Hell yeah:

me and my boys putting an end to the male loneliness epidemic pic.twitter.com/siW3LAOM4e — kevin mulharin (@kevinmulharin) September 17, 2023

Twitter: @kevinmulharin

17. I have questions:

*Challenges you to brutalist cornhole* pic.twitter.com/KzHJivFPgr — doctor worm (@awaitingtrial) September 8, 2023

Twitter: @awaitingtrial

18. And finally, a truly iconic flyer:

If you saw anything on the internet that particularly delighted you recently, let me know in the comments! I'm always on the lookout for the good stuff.