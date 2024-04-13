18 Cozy Living Room Ideas That Will Make It Your Favorite Place to Lounge

These details from interior designers will help you make your own space feel warmer and more inviting.

Hedi Harris

The living room is one of the most functional areas in a home. It's great for entertaining, spending time with family, or cuddling up with your favorite book solo. Because it's where you and your loved ones spend so much time, you want your living room to feel like a welcoming retreat. If your space isn't quite there yet, it may just need a few simple touches to make it your favorite room in the house. From throw blankets and area rugs to a warm color palette, these cozy living room ideas will make this beloved room feel more inviting.

Multiple Seating Arrangements

Michael Hunter

Make your living room feel more inviting by incorporating a few places for guests to sit. "Floor plans with multiple seating areas are helpful as you can create several places for people to gather," says Lindley Arthur of Lindley Arthur Interiors. "For example, I included a beautiful game table in this living space, which is great for entertaining. Of course, a cozy space would only be complete with a deep, comfortable sofa and an array of throw blankets to curl up with.”

Playful Textures

Stephane Kossmann

Mixing various textures will instantly give this space a cozy feel. "Your living room is a sanctuary to come home and unwind, so I love to design spaces that beckon people to gather," says Prudence Bailey of Prudence Home & Design. "Use textural elements like velvets, fringe, and greenery throughout to achieve a sense of coziness in your living space."

Soft Fabrics

Carter Tippins

Incorporating soft, tactile fabrics in your living room is key when looking to achieve a cozy space. "In this room, we selected charcoal grey velvet for the sofa and felted wool in a floral pattern for the chairs," says Cynthia Masters of Panageries. "Plump throw pillows add an extra layer of coziness."

Warm Color Palette

Opt for a color palette with warm and neutral tones when designing a living room that feels inviting. In this space, Hayden Dendy of BRNS Design kept the walls neutral while establishing warmth with reclaimed wood and an antique brass light fixture. The beige couch, brown reading chair, and dark leather ottomans complete the simple, welcoming setup.



Subtle Comforts

Stacy Goldberg

Make the most of a small- to mid-sized living room by prioritizing a comfortable seating arrangement. "In this room, we created a cozy haven for a growing family who loves entertaining," says Lisa Shaffer of Lisa & Leroy. "The coffee table doubles as a footstool, all wrapped up in a kid and pet-friendly blue velvet—inviting you to kick back and relax."

Fireplace Focal Point

Kerrie Kelly Studio / Tiamo Images

A fireplace serves as the heart of a cozy living room, providing both warmth and ambiance, says Kerrie Kelly, FASID, NKBA, former ASID National Board Chair. In this space, Kelly oriented the couch and chairs horizontally, making the arched brick fireplace the focal point of the room.

Layered Décor

Kerrie Kelly Studio / Lindsey King Photography

Tastefully layering your décor can make your living room feel more inviting. In this home, Kelly layered throw blankets, decorative pillows, and artwork for visual interest and coziness. For added warmth, incorporate some personal touches, like family photos and cherished mementos, to infuse your living room with personality. she says.

Natural Elements

Kerrie Kelly Studio / Lindsey King Photography

Incorporating natural elements like wood and stone bring warmth and texture into your space, says Kelly. For this open concept floor plan, wood floors, earth-toned furnishings, and houseplants make the space feel connected to nature.

Black Paint

Molly Culver

Dark colors instantly make any space feel cozier. "I decided to paint this room black as a contrast to the other living areas to make it feel like a place you want to curl up with a book," says Mary Patton, interior designer and founder of Mary Patton Design. "A vintage leather sofa, white cowhide coffee table, and rustic stools tie everything together."

Gallery Wall

Molly Culver

Personal touches will automatically make a space feel more like home, which is what the gallery wall in this living room accomplishes. "I usually reserve them for upstairs hallways, but it made sense to do a gallery wall in this very family-focused den adjacent to the breakfast room," says Patton.

Outside In

Molly Culver

Situated in a beautiful 1920s Tudor-style home, this inviting living space is all about bringing the outside in, says Patton. To achieve this, she focused on playing with colors from nature: a collection of plants, a moss green sectional, and rustic vintage leather armchairs.



Custom Touches

Molly Culver

Formerly used as a breakfast room, Patton transformed this room into a comfortable place to lounge. "I designed a custom banquette sectional and upholstered it in a pet-friendly Perennials fabric," she says. "We used a vintage chest—which only looks better with use—as a coffee table and a great place to store throw blankets." The built-in cabinets are styled with books, making this room the perfect place to cuddle up with your current read.

Area Rugs

Molly Culver

To make this long living space feel more intimate, Patton broke it up into two separate areas with rugs and clever seating placement. "This layout is perfect for small conversations during a large party," she says. "The area rugs create a warm contrast with the terrazzo floors and define the separate lounge spaces."

Green Accents

Hedi Harris

Even though this living room features an open floor plan, the room still feels welcoming and warm. "We made a tighter configuration of furniture with earth tones including green," says Andi Morse of Morse Design. "The green is so warm and cozy mixed in with the lighter neutrals."

Monochromatic

Molly Culver

To give this space its moody aesthetic, Patton matched the walls to the ceiling—and opted for a navy couch to complete the monochromatic look. "We hung a Moroccan chandelier in the corner—instead of a sconce—and used accessories from the clients’ travels to create a colorful, cozy vibe," she says.

Reading Chairs

Kerrie Kelly Studio / Brian Kellogg Photography

Create a homey place to read in your living room by opting for two oversized chairs rather than a loveseat or sectional. To play up the cozy factor, Kelly styled this haven with taper candles in brass holders and a potted plant.

Wood Touches

Getty Images/Gremlin

The more natural materials you can work into your space the cozier it will feel. That sentiment is especially true in this cabin-inspired living room, which features an all- wood ceiling and wood floors.

Blue Palette

Courtesy of Benjamin Moore

Blue is a calming hue that will make you feel more at-ease in your living room. In this serene space, soft blue walls are accented by a blue couch, chairs, and area rug, casting a comforting tone throughout the space.

