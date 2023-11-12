These Unsolved Mysterious Are So Dark, People Are Still Thinking About Them Years Later

We previously asked the BuzzFeed Community to tell us about an unsolved mystery they just couldn't stop thinking about. There were so many comments and responses to that post and more follow-ups, that we decided to do a part five. Here are more terrifying stories people shared:

1.The disappearance of nine-year-old Asha Degree, who went missing on Feb. 14, 2000, in Shelby, North Carolina.

"She packed her book bag and left home in the early morning (for unknown reasons), and was seen by several motorists walking down the side of NC Highway 18. One driver turned around to approach her, but she took off into the woods and hasn't been seen since. They found her bag in 2001, still packed, buried at a construction site wrapped in a plastic bag, but no other clue as to what happened or where she might be." —zambers WCNC / Via youtube.com

2.The overlooked, and unsolved, murder of 12-year-old Georgia Moses in Santa Rosa, California in August of 1997. After reportedly leaving a gas station with an unidentified man, Georgia's body (identified through dental records) was found a week later, decomposing, just off Highway 101. Her killer(s) have never been caught.

"She didn’t get a lot of press, even after her body was found. Sadly, Georgia's case remains completely unsolved. She did not have a very nice home life, and she was just doing what all us kids did back then walking around her neighborhood, stopping at the little corner store for a snack. Her mom didn’t report her missing right away. One potential witness thought they saw her getting into a man’s car, but that’s never panned out either." —margaretb49238f5cc Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

3.The chilling disappearance of Trevor Deely, a 22-year-old in Dublin, Ireland who was last seen on security camera as he walked home around four in the morning on Dec. 8, 2000.

"The video surveillance of him being followed by a figure in black is terrifying. He was never seen again. If someone did hurt/kill him, I hope justice is served." —steff09 Garda Press Office / Via youtube.com

4.The mysterious and violent murder of David Grubbs, a 23-year-old in Ashland, Oregon. He was "brutally" murdered with "an edged weapon" on his way home from work on Nov. 19, 2011. The unsolved case remains open and active.

"No one ever talks about the mysterious David Grubbs murder. David was my best friend, and they are still no closer to solving the case that happened years ago." —b43fd19169 KOBI-TV NBC5 / Via youtube.com

5.The strange disappearance of Summer Wells, a five-year-old who was last seen at her home on Ben Hill Road in Rogersville, Tennessee where she lived with her parents and older brothers in June 2021.

"Summer Wells' case bothers me. It seems most likely that the family had something to do with it, but there's no evidence." —emilyr90 According to Fox News, "Don Wells and his wife maintain their belief that their daughter was kidnapped from their home in the presence of her family, who did not witness anyone at the property at the time." WJHL / Via youtube.com

6.The disappearance of 23-year-old Cindy Song at Penn State on Halloween night in 2001. Song went to a party that night dressed as a bunny and was last seen by friends who dropped her off at her apartment complex afterward.

"This case is always on my mind. I’m a ‘99 grad of PSU who was working in town at the time. Early morning Nov. 1 she disappeared without a trace from her apartment. There’s been nary a sighting or lead since." —toastybreads WNEP / Via youtube.com

7.The suspicious disappearance of William Tyrrell, a three-year-old from New South Wales, Australia who went missing in September 2014 while playing at his foster grandmother's home.

—emilyr90 As of September 2023, according to 9News Australia, "Detectives have been investigating allegations there was a deadly accident at the home in Kendall, on the NSW Mid North Coast, and the then-three-year-old's body was disposed of by his foster mother. The now-58-year-old woman, who cannot be identified, has always denied any involvement in the little boy's disappearance." 7NEWS Australia / Via youtube.com

8.The bizarre disappearance of Felicia Martin Cochran from Pell City, Alabama back in 1992 who had gone to get her hair done in Birmingham.

"Reports say she was seen arguing with someone in the parking lot of the salon (reports say it was her estranged husband), they got in her car, and she was never seen or heard from again. Her car was found burned out in Talladega County, which is about 55 miles away from Birmingham. Her husband wasn't considered a person of interest, despite the fact that they had a domestic violence incident prior to her disappearance." —bbsmiffersthe3rd WVTM 13 News / Via youtube.com

9.The inexplicable story of seven-year-old Michelle Wedge, who went missing while riding her bike near her home on July 2, 1975, in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada.

"Her bike was found near the last place anyone remembered seeing her. Searches were launched and curfews were instated for all under 16. Every so often someone thinks they have information or rumors of a plot to cover up her death crop up. That usually involves a story about a prominent drunken citizen hitting her with a car and the cops covering up. 'Someone knows something' is what they all say. I would be surprised if anyone who knows anything talks." —floopowder J Duquette / Getty Images

10.The disappearance and believed murder of Susan Cox Powell who went missing in 2009 in West Valley City, Utah. Her husband, Joshua, was named a person of interest and he later died by suicide after killing their two sons, Charles and Braden, in 2012. Susan's body has never been found.

"I think about this almost daily. Listen to The Cold Podcast Season 1." —stacysith Pool / Getty Images

11.The mysterious case of Texas State student Jason Landry in December 2020, who went missing while driving home to Missouri City, Texas for the holidays. His car was abandoned car was found wrecked and pinned against a tree, lights on, keys in the ignition, and clothes in the car, too.

"Where did he go, why did that officer not care about the car, the clothes any of it that night???" —pheachykeen KPRC 2 Click2Houston / Via youtube.com

12.The strange disappearance of Fauna Frey, a 45-year-old woman who went missing in June of 2020. She was last seen in Grants Pass, Oregon in the parking lot of a small grocery store. Her vehicle was found months later, hidden deep in a forest.

"There are a lot of weird things she did up until she was reported missing by her dad. It’s definitely worth looking up, as there are many details and time stamps, too many to mention. But the circumstances leading up to her disappearance are very strange. Her car was found abandoned in a rural area on Reuben Mountain Road, a few miles past Grave Creek Boat Landing in Josephine County in September, but as far as I know, nothing else has been reported on her case." —jsq86 KOBI-TV NBC5 / Via youtube.com

13.The case of Michael Dunahee, a four-year-old in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, who vanished from the playground of an elementary school in 1991. At the time, his family and others were watching a touch football game in the park. Although a massive search was conducted, he was never found.

"Literally vanished from a school playground with scores of people around." —kendradanielson CBC News: The National / Via youtube.com

14.The disappearance of Andrea Knabel, a mother from Louisville, KY, who was last seen leaving her sister's home on Aug. 13, 2019. Although there have been some tips since she went missing, they've all lead to "dead ends."

"She’s been missing since 2019 and everything about her disappearance is suspicious." —kimberlyw431d55521 WHAS11 / Via youtube.com

15.The disappearance of 11-year-old Trudy Appleby from Moline, Iowa, who was last seen leaving her home on Aug. 21, 1996.

"Disappeared over 25 years ago. Not only has she never been seen or heard from since, but her body was never found either. Complete mystery. Recently police got a warrant and dug up a yard thinking they'd find her but didn't. Sadly they probably never will. Vanished without a trace." —simplysarahish Local 4 News WHBF / Via youtube.com

16.The disappearance of Jennifer Kesse, a 24-year-old living in Orlando, Florida who went missing on Jan. 23, 2006. She was last seen leaving work around 6 p.m. and then spoke to her father on the drive home. She also talked on the phone with her boyfriend later. Kesse did not arrive at work the next day. The family is still getting leads today.

"There are still so many questions. Her car was found at an apartment complex a mile away from where she lived, and there's even footage of someone parking it and walking away. But 17 years later, there are still no answers, no body ever found. My heart breaks for her family." —karileah143 FOX 35 Orlando / Via youtube.com

17.Finally, the upsetting disappearance of Native American girl Anthonette Cayedito, a nine-year-old from Gallup, New Mexico, who was last seen in April 1986. The case had a couple of suspicious leads over the years — including an unknown girl calling the police to say she's Anthonette and a suspected sighting in Carson City, Nevada — but none of these leads ever panned out.

"Anthonette Cayadito’s case always gets me. I’m convinced someone trafficked her." —reallityfades KOAT / Via youtube.com