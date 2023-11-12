These Unsolved Mysterious Are So Dark, People Are Still Thinking About Them Years Later

We previously asked the BuzzFeed Community to tell us about an unsolved mystery they just couldn't stop thinking about. There were so many comments and responses to that post and more follow-ups, that we decided to do a part five. Here are more terrifying stories people shared:
Warning: Disturbing and graphic content ahead including mentions of murder.
1.The disappearance of nine-year-old Asha Degree, who went missing on Feb. 14, 2000, in Shelby, North Carolina.
2.The overlooked, and unsolved, murder of 12-year-old Georgia Moses in Santa Rosa, California in August of 1997. After reportedly leaving a gas station with an unidentified man, Georgia's body (identified through dental records) was found a week later, decomposing, just off Highway 101. Her killer(s) have never been caught.
3.The chilling disappearance of Trevor Deely, a 22-year-old in Dublin, Ireland who was last seen on security camera as he walked home around four in the morning on Dec. 8, 2000.
You can see the CCTV footage here:
4.The mysterious and violent murder of David Grubbs, a 23-year-old in Ashland, Oregon. He was "brutally" murdered with "an edged weapon" on his way home from work on Nov. 19, 2011. The unsolved case remains open and active.
5.The strange disappearance of Summer Wells, a five-year-old who was last seen at her home on Ben Hill Road in Rogersville, Tennessee where she lived with her parents and older brothers in June 2021.
6.The disappearance of 23-year-old Cindy Song at Penn State on Halloween night in 2001. Song went to a party that night dressed as a bunny and was last seen by friends who dropped her off at her apartment complex afterward.
7.The suspicious disappearance of William Tyrrell, a three-year-old from New South Wales, Australia who went missing in September 2014 while playing at his foster grandmother's home.
8.The bizarre disappearance of Felicia Martin Cochran from Pell City, Alabama back in 1992 who had gone to get her hair done in Birmingham.
9.The inexplicable story of seven-year-old Michelle Wedge, who went missing while riding her bike near her home on July 2, 1975, in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada.
10.The disappearance and believed murder of Susan Cox Powell who went missing in 2009 in West Valley City, Utah. Her husband, Joshua, was named a person of interest and he later died by suicide after killing their two sons, Charles and Braden, in 2012. Susan's body has never been found.
11.The mysterious case of Texas State student Jason Landry in December 2020, who went missing while driving home to Missouri City, Texas for the holidays. His car was abandoned car was found wrecked and pinned against a tree, lights on, keys in the ignition, and clothes in the car, too.
12.The strange disappearance of Fauna Frey, a 45-year-old woman who went missing in June of 2020. She was last seen in Grants Pass, Oregon in the parking lot of a small grocery store. Her vehicle was found months later, hidden deep in a forest.
13.The case of Michael Dunahee, a four-year-old in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, who vanished from the playground of an elementary school in 1991. At the time, his family and others were watching a touch football game in the park. Although a massive search was conducted, he was never found.
14.The disappearance of Andrea Knabel, a mother from Louisville, KY, who was last seen leaving her sister's home on Aug. 13, 2019. Although there have been some tips since she went missing, they've all lead to "dead ends."
15.The disappearance of 11-year-old Trudy Appleby from Moline, Iowa, who was last seen leaving her home on Aug. 21, 1996.
16.The disappearance of Jennifer Kesse, a 24-year-old living in Orlando, Florida who went missing on Jan. 23, 2006. She was last seen leaving work around 6 p.m. and then spoke to her father on the drive home. She also talked on the phone with her boyfriend later. Kesse did not arrive at work the next day. The family is still getting leads today.
17.Finally, the upsetting disappearance of Native American girl Anthonette Cayedito, a nine-year-old from Gallup, New Mexico, who was last seen in April 1986. The case had a couple of suspicious leads over the years — including an unknown girl calling the police to say she's Anthonette and a suspected sighting in Carson City, Nevada — but none of these leads ever panned out.
