17 Signs From The Past Week That Are So Funny And Delightful, They Had My Giggling And Kicking My Feet

It's time yet again to sit back, relax, and enjoy some of the funniest signs of the week, courtesy of r/funnysigns:

1."No Bryan's allowed."

Flyer on a pole asks "Is your name Ryan?" and invites named Ryans to a meetup, with a QR code for details

2."He has impeccable penmanship."

A cat sits beside a sign stating "Dogs are NOT ALLOWED inside the store Thank you."

3."Pretty funny."

Sign humorously states having a dog named Shark at the beach was a mistake

4."What??"

Handwritten sign saying a place is closed due to someone defecating on the floor, with a sad face drawn below

5."They’re not wrong…"

A sign with text "STAY OFF THE TRACKS THEY ARE ONLY FOR TRAINS IF YOU CAN READ THIS YOU'RE NOT A TRAIN"

6."Which one do you do?"

Two contradictory signs at a restaurant: one says "Please Wait To Be Seated" and the other "Please Seat Yourself."

7."Oddly specific."

Signs in a subway station indicating restrooms, with conflicting arrow directions and distances

8."You don't say..."

Wooden bridge in a dry area with a sign that reads 'NO FISHING OR DIVING FROM BRIDGE.'

9."Oh Cathy..."

Signs posted on a library return box indicating it is broken, then humorously stating it's not and referring to Cathy's loneliness and ferrets

10."If Satan hates it, it must be good."

Advertisement showing a humorous review of "Zero stars. Would not recommend." attributed to Satan for the Bible App from YouVersion

11."There must be a precedence why such a sign exists."

Warning label on machinery humorously cautioning against placing private parts inside

12."Never-ending five minutes."

Handwritten sign saying "I'll be back in 5 mins if not read this message again."

13."I always wonder, how many times did this happen?"

Instructional sign showing correct and incorrect sitting positions on a toilet

14."Is there a volunteer named Mike?"

Sign reads "WEST COLESVILLE AUTOPSY CLUB MEETING SATURDAY OPEN MIKE NIGHT."

15."Mind your bleeding nose!"

Sign reads "IF DOOR DOES NOT OPEN DO NOT ENTER," highlighting an amusingly obvious instruction

16."That sign makes me want to drink."

Sign with a message "WARNING ALCOHOL IMPAIRS JUDGMENT" featuring a pictogram of a person drinking and fish underwater

17."To describe the job."

Sign with humorous typos in job listings for servers and line cooks, implying cooking people, emphasizes proofreading importance

