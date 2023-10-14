17 Pictures I Found This Week That Are Honestly Stupid But Made Me Feel Better
Hey, y'all. It's been...a tough week. One thing that gives me a very simple (and very stupid) form of solace is finding funny, meaningless laughs on the internet. The pictures below brought me some fleeting joy when it was really needed. Hopefully, it can do the same for you.
And my weekly disclaimer: One of the quirks of the modern internet is how things appear, disappear, then reappear at random times, so the list below isn't all strictly new, but it was all new to me.
1. Sometimes this is as much brain power you can possible summon.
Up early crunching some numbers pic.twitter.com/uChx9XetbP
— honey soprano (@honeygirls_cult) October 12, 2023
2. Mysterious. Powerful. Stupid. Hilarious.
Just went number 3 pic.twitter.com/icrTuGCNla
— Garloid 🐟 (@garloids) October 12, 2023
3.*clomp clomp*
4. Lin seems fine enough but this still made me laugh.
Thank god this activation code went to me and not Lin Manuel Miranda pic.twitter.com/K1EXMj0hDo
— Sam (@slamuelwhitney) October 7, 2023
5. This also made me laugh (way, way more than it should have).
Harry Potter and the prison of pic.twitter.com/CuThzgqjuk
— Out of Context Human Race (@NoContextHumans) October 5, 2023
6.Delightfully dorky from the Euston Network Rail communications department.
7. Honestly need this shirt.
— shirts that go hard (@shirtsthtgohard) October 9, 2023
8.Delirious, foreboding chaos from this wrong number.
9. You gotta respect the vigilance.
This seat is taken pic.twitter.com/RIgtK2nRnn
— No Context Cats (@nocontextscats) October 10, 2023
10.PLEASE Don't ᵗʰᵃⁿᵏ ʸᵒᵘ
11. 🚨 WARNING 🚨
do NOT take the snoopy gas station adderall pic.twitter.com/4N0wVkt6Wv
— laura 🦠 (@ecto_fun) October 6, 2023
12. That LOOK just gets me.
she knows she’s a big deal pic.twitter.com/G7iQaViLp7
— Rob (@thegallowboob) January 31, 2021
13.Too good.
14. A prestigious position.
just so you know this is what they call the employees in the corn maze pic.twitter.com/WJuSzPMVyJ
— jamie loftus 🌭 (@jamieloftusHELP) October 9, 2023
15. Boy logic on full display.
bf said he opens all takeout bags like this for “quicker access to the contents” pic.twitter.com/oe2Kg1IYpf
— b-cup joan holloway (@martiniposting) July 2, 2023
16.I swear, the games you play when you're in a long term relationship...
17. And finally...Hemingway's saddest short story.
saddest thing i've ever seen pic.twitter.com/uWf0PVCTIl
— 💫 (@oksoumhi) October 11, 2023
Thanks for taking this journey with me — I hope it gave your day just a wee bit more spark. See ya next time!