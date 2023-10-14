17 Pictures I Found This Week That Are Honestly Stupid But Made Me Feel Better

Hey, y'all. It's been...a tough week. One thing that gives me a very simple (and very stupid) form of solace is finding funny, meaningless laughs on the internet. The pictures below brought me some fleeting joy when it was really needed. Hopefully, it can do the same for you.

And my weekly disclaimer: One of the quirks of the modern internet is how things appear, disappear, then reappear at random times, so the list below isn't all strictly new, but it was all new to me.

1. Sometimes this is as much brain power you can possible summon.

Twitter: @honeygirls_cult

2. Mysterious. Powerful. Stupid. Hilarious.

Twitter: @garloids

3.*clomp clomp*

monty python horseshoes tagged on coconuts
u/Melodic_Oil_2486 / Via reddit.com

4. Lin seems fine enough but this still made me laugh.

Twitter: @slamuelwhitney

5. This also made me laugh (way, way more than it should have).

Twitter: @NoContextHumans

6.Delightfully dorky from the Euston Network Rail communications department.

sign that this escalator is refusing to escalate
u/Sidthegoat0612 / Via reddit.com

7. Honestly need this shirt.

Twitter: @shirtsthtgohard

8.Delirious, foreboding chaos from this wrong number.

person sends a photo of someone stuck in a barrel saying, consider this your fucking warning before saying whoops wrong person

9. You gotta respect the vigilance.

Twitter: @nocontextscats

10.PLEASE Don't ᵗʰᵃⁿᵏ ʸᵒᵘ

sign on a tree that reads, please don't, thank you
u/GiuliaPayne_ / Via reddit.com

11. 🚨 WARNING 🚨

Twitter: @ecto_fun

12. That LOOK just gets me.

Twitter: @thegallowboob

13.Too good.

photo of the addams family underneath a prompt to choose which gender you identify as
Paramount Pictures / Via anarchafemme.tumblr.com

14. A prestigious position.

Twitter: @jamieloftusHELP

15. Boy logic on full display.

Twitter: @martiniposting

16.I swear, the games you play when you're in a long term relationship...

u/jonndoetho / Via reddit.com
17. And finally...Hemingway's saddest short story.

Twitter: @oksoumhi

Thanks for taking this journey with me — I hope it gave your day just a wee bit more spark. See ya next time!

