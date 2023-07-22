17 Infuriatingly Ridiculous Work Emails Bosses Had The Audacity To Send Their Employees

A garden variety a-hole boss will say and do messed up stuff when no one is looking...

But a BLAZING A-HOLE of a boss will put their most toxic behavior down in writing...OVER EMAIL NO LESS! Well, if they're dumb enough to put it in writing, we're going to show it:

1. The heartless boss who sent this frankly unbelievable email to employees shortly after a beloved coworker died:

2. The boss who — after management fired 60% of the staff, resulting in this worker having to put in 14-hour days — dared to send them this email:

The email reads: "Do me a favor, don't ever tell me you are too busy because I don't believe it. It is a lam excuse and nobody that is successful ever says that. Worker smarter or longer or both." u/AnIrishgEnt52 / Via reddit.com

3. And the boss who sent employees an email explaining they would be charging admission to this year's company picnic:

4. This boss who questioned their employees' dedication...based on how they took their lunch breaks:

5. The boss who sent this unhinged email that — among other things — implied that the concerns of people without kids are less important than those of parents:

6. The boss who acted like this after an employee tried to call out sick:

7. And the boss who told their employees that if they call out sick, then might as well LOOK FOR ANOTHER JOB:

8. The boss who demanded an employee cancel their vacation...long after they approved the employee taking it:

20th Century Fox

9. The boss who actually sent this to her employee who'd just found out her boyfriend of four years was cheating on her:

10. And the abusive ex-boss who emailed a former employee asking for a code (the employee already provided when they left) “by tomorrow”:

11. The boss who terminated an employee for missing work to attend the funeral of a coworker, then sent this insulting email to the whole company (accidentally or "accidentally" including the terminated employee it's about):

12. The boss who sent this email after an employee asked to take a day off to attend the funeral of his girlfriend's dad:

EPIX / MGM / Via giphy.com

13. The boss who insulted and chastised an employee...then immediately turned around and asked for a favor:

14. And the boss who sent this email after this employee simply said they weren't able to stay late after their shift ended:

15. The boss who sent this email with almost no notice...amounting to a huge FU to their night staff (not to mention the weekend staff):

16. The boss who — a month after this employee left the company — demanded they pay them back for supposed "overpayment":

17. And lastly, Elon Musk's email to employees after taking over Twitter: