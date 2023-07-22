17 Infuriatingly Ridiculous Work Emails Bosses Had The Audacity To Send Their Employees

A garden variety a-hole boss will say and do messed up stuff when no one is looking...

But a BLAZING A-HOLE of a boss will put their most toxic behavior down in writing...OVER EMAIL NO LESS! Well, if they're dumb enough to put it in writing, we're going to show it:

1.The heartless boss who sent this frankly unbelievable email to employees shortly after a beloved coworker died:

boss letting everyone know a coworker has passed and they may clock out to grieve in the break room but not discuss it at all
u/comrade-linux · / Via reddit.com

2.The boss who — after management fired 60% of the staff, resulting in this worker having to put in 14-hour days — dared to send them this email:

The email reads:

The email reads: "Do me a favor, don't ever tell me you are too busy because I don't believe it. It is a lam excuse and nobody that is successful ever says that. Worker smarter or longer or both."

u/AnIrishgEnt52 / Via reddit.com

3.And the boss who sent employees an email explaining they would be charging admission to this year's company picnic:

tickets for the event are almost $30 plus employees would have to pay for their own meal
u/jlm8981victorian · / Via reddit.com

4.This boss who questioned their employees' dedication...based on how they took their lunch breaks:

boss asking people to take their lunches at their desk when the ceo visits
u/Flaky_Box_7482 / Via reddit.com
5.The boss who sent this unhinged email that — among other things — implied that the concerns of people without kids are less important than those of parents:

boss upset that people put in their notices without thinking of their coworkers who are parents and now the handbook will be changed to make it mandatory to give 3 months notice
u/notsatans / Via reddit.com

6.The boss who acted like this after an employee tried to call out sick:

boss asking what the sick time is being taken for
u/LargeThighMeat / Via reddit.com

7.And the boss who told their employees that if they call out sick, then might as well LOOK FOR ANOTHER JOB:

manager going off about calling out of work and saying they&#39;ve never done that and even showed up to work after a car accident so they expect the same for their employees
u/jschnell3d / Via reddit.com

8.The boss who demanded an employee cancel their vacation...long after they approved the employee taking it:

boss saying that they and another coworker have surgeries scheduled so now the vacation that was asked for needs to be cancelled or moved
u/Prestigious-Rumfield · / Via reddit.com
9.The boss who actually sent this to her employee who'd just found out her boyfriend of four years was cheating on her:

boss saying that the employee being said is oppressive and they need to leave their personal life at home but return to work
u/Plenty-Artichoke7924 / Via reddit.com

10.And the abusive ex-boss who emailed a former employee asking for a code (the employee already provided when they left) “by tomorrow”:

could you send all code you wrote either as a repo or zip by tomorrow
u/logistical_question / Via reddit.com

11.The boss who terminated an employee for missing work to attend the funeral of a coworker, then sent this insulting email to the whole company (accidentally or "accidentally" including the terminated employee it's about):

boss saying the workers had bad attitude and that people have to make sacrifices in order to keep the privilege of working there, adding that extra pay isn&#39;t available for anyone that can cover shifts but maybe they&#39;ll get a pay raise next year
u/JelloZealousideal954 / Via reddit.com

12.The boss who sent this email after an employee asked to take a day off to attend the funeral of his girlfriend's dad:

we just can&#39;t take time off when employees feel like it, the company has bereavement but not for girlfriend
u/sginga / Via reddit.com
13.The boss who insulted and chastised an employee...then immediately turned around and asked for a favor:

comining in sick does not give you the right to slack off... also can you give a person a ride to work tomorrow
u/OhshiNoshiJoshi / Via reddit.com

14.And the boss who sent this email after this employee simply said they weren't able to stay late after their shift ended:

i thought you would stay an hour after your shift, i&#39;m in need of a team player
u/xenowave / Via reddit.com

15.The boss who sent this email with almost no notice...amounting to a huge FU to their night staff (not to mention the weekend staff):

email sent at 11:33am for a mandatory meeting at 2:15pm the same day
u/clover_0317 / Via reddit.com

16.The boss who — a month after this employee left the company — demanded they pay them back for supposed "overpayment":

boss asking for a check of $137.08 for supposed overpayment
u/star-reef / Via reddit.com

17.And lastly, Elon Musk's email to employees after taking over Twitter:

starting tomorrow everyone is required to be in office for a minimum of 40 hours a week and remote work is no longer allowed
u/bllshrfv / Via reddit.com
