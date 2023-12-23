17 Funny Signs From This Past Week That Might Help You Survive The Remainder Of The Holiday Season

As the holidays officially draw to a close, let's all decompress with the funniest signs from the past week, courtesy of r/funnysigns:

1."Well F U, too!"

"FU"

2."This is what happens when I don't have my cup of coffee..."

"My court date is pending."

3."Read it again."

"Spring is here Im so excited I wet my plants"

4."Why would they hire a cyclops?"

A woman with one eye on the bus

5."Free coffee."

"Please help yourself"

6."Necessities."

"baby needs"

7."Sofa king.🤴"

"I'm sofa king happy"

8."Be respectful to those who serve you."

"Some of our staff are human"

9."Buy two burgers."

"Buy one burger for the price of two and receive a second burger absolutely free!"

10."This house is not haunted."

"Not Haunted"

11."I think I found a good job!"

"Just sold my homing pigeon on eBay for the 22nd time."

12."Bah humbug!"

"Little green balls of death"

13."When somebody offers you a one-night stand..."

"Free one nightstand"

14."What happened here?"

"We don't rent pigs"

15."You absolute piece of garbage."

"Got pain? You deserve it"

16."What is this?"

"Caution Falling Cows"

17."We close at 9 p.m. or 3 p.m."

"We close at 9:00 Pm"

