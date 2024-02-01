17 Blood-Curdling Photos That Will Haunt You For The Rest Of Eternity

I'm in desperate need of help.

Compass International Pictures

I can't get these 17 images from r/oddlyterrifying out of my head, and I'm scared my brain is gonna be stuck like this forever. Please take a look at them, so that I don't have to be alone in this:

1."I am pink underneath. Just frostbite things 🥰. One week of healing from stage 2 frostbite."

2."This horse watching people sleep."

3."Here's what the view of a train conductor looks like at night."

4."This flooded elevator."

5."It's a what? You're all what?"

6."A realistic Japanese baby doll."

7."This microwave flipped on its side."

8."My niece's Furbies live in this cat tree."

9."This napkin after soaking up a water spill."

10."I found a baby cot in the desert."

11."A flying fox in Australia."

12."The sea at your doorstep."

13."I was watching The Crown when suddenly the screen froze and twisted the Queen's face."

14."A skier outrunning an avalanche."

15."No matter how many times I close this hatch above my bed, it opens itself. It will stay shut at first when I close it, but I've never seen it in the act of opening."

16.When your dog channels its inner owl and turns its head 180 degrees just to stare into your soul.

17.And finally, "This mask I found in my psychologist's waiting room, among piles of children's toys."